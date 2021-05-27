Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;87;78;Nice with some sun;88;78;SSE;8;77%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;100;86;Plenty of sunshine;100;82;WNW;9;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Very warm;95;68;Sunny and breezy;92;65;W;17;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;70;65;Mostly cloudy;74;62;W;10;67%;38%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;57;43;Warmer with some sun;64;47;NNE;5;67%;14%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;62;46;Spotty showers;55;44;ESE;11;70%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;89;74;Sunny and very warm;96;75;WSW;6;32%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;79;51;Sunny and nice;75;53;ENE;10;31%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;82;71;Breezy and very warm;90;66;NW;13;57%;33%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;Nice with some sun;83;63;WNW;7;41%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;55;44;A shower;62;54;N;8;82%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;109;79;Hot with hazy sun;112;76;NNW;8;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;91;75;Cloudy with a shower;91;76;SSW;5;73%;73%;4

Bangalore, India;Some sun, less humid;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;W;9;54%;16%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;80;SSE;6;83%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;61;Clouds and sun;71;62;SW;9;70%;7%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;NNE;13;19%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun, nice;75;56;Partly sunny, cooler;68;53;W;11;56%;19%;9

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;59;47;A passing shower;62;45;NW;7;65%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;51;Afternoon showers;69;53;SE;5;67%;94%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;62;Increasing clouds;83;61;NNW;9;55%;9%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, cool;63;49;Clouds and sun;65;49;NW;13;57%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, a shower;59;42;Partly sunny;63;47;ENE;6;67%;27%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;75;57;Thunderstorms;65;54;NE;7;89%;81%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;11;55%;8%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;Partly sunny;70;53;W;5;73%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;65;Partly sunny;85;66;ENE;6;39%;41%;9

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;74;58;Showers around;76;60;WSW;12;70%;79%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and very warm;96;70;NNW;8;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;63;56;Cloudy with showers;62;54;NW;10;84%;84%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;81;67;A thunderstorm;79;66;SSE;4;67%;57%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;Partly sunny;100;82;S;9;43%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;P.M. rain, windy;59;50;Occasional rain;52;48;NNE;19;76%;72%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;80;A shower;86;80;WSW;11;78%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;56;47;Partly sunny;61;48;NW;9;55%;28%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;70;Sunny and nice;79;71;NNW;12;75%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;88;70;A shower and t-storm;82;66;NE;7;77%;86%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;86;70;Breezy in the a.m.;86;68;SSE;12;62%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;104;78;Hazy sunshine;103;77;SE;7;36%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;74;48;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;S;7;34%;25%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;94;82;A morning shower;96;81;SW;9;67%;61%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;5;63%;18%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;60;50;Spotty showers;57;49;SE;8;89%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;NNE;6;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;66;63;Clouds and sun, nice;71;65;ENE;12;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;SSE;5;73%;67%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;74;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;N;3;34%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;87;70;Lots of sun, nice;87;71;E;9;58%;10%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;53;43;Partial sunshine;57;43;W;10;75%;32%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;6;79%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;93;82;A couple of showers;92;83;SSW;8;70%;88%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;72;ENE;13;54%;32%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;100;77;Mostly sunny;96;76;W;7;51%;33%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;105;75;Hot, becoming breezy;107;79;NNE;11;15%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;72;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;NNE;8;64%;60%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;7;72%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;97;84;Plenty of sunshine;94;87;N;8;58%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;Turning sunny, nice;70;45;WNW;6;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;92;62;Partly sunny;89;62;WNW;8;15%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;85;Warm, turning breezy;97;84;WSW;14;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with rain;72;65;Tropical rainstorm;71;65;ESE;7;86%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;106;85;Hazy sunshine;106;86;NW;11;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Couple of t-storms;70;58;Thunderstorms;70;56;NNW;7;79%;91%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;NE;9;69%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;94;72;Remaining very warm;94;73;SE;5;57%;15%;9

Kolkata, India;Tropical rainstorm;88;82;Sun and some clouds;93;84;SSE;8;71%;30%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;85;77;A t-storm around;91;78;W;4;76%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;59;34;Breezy with some sun;60;31;NNE;13;38%;8%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm around;89;76;SSW;5;75%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;62;Partly sunny;67;63;SSE;8;79%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;80;56;Partly sunny;81;57;N;7;51%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;68;52;Cloudy;66;53;ESE;5;57%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;Turning sunny;75;60;S;7;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;72;Sunny;88;72;SSE;6;66%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;86;64;Periods of sun;83;60;SW;5;38%;23%;7

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;87;83;A p.m. shower or two;88;83;W;18;73%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;89;77;Clouds and sun;87;77;NNE;4;77%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Warm with sunshine;97;82;A t-storm around;97;83;SSE;6;47%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;55;50;Partly sunny;55;48;SSE;10;57%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;80;56;A t-storm around;82;58;NNE;7;27%;48%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;84;77;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;9;61%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;71;52;Spotty showers;68;53;NW;6;63%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;85;77;Showers around;87;77;SSW;11;67%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;66;56;Mostly sunny;65;55;WSW;7;77%;5%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with sunshine;62;41;Some brightening;57;44;SW;2;29%;0%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;68;58;Heavy p.m. showers;72;59;S;4;73%;95%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;90;85;Mostly cloudy;90;85;WSW;9;73%;56%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;NE;7;64%;31%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;82;58;A little p.m. rain;67;49;NE;12;50%;92%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;92;62;Mostly sunny;88;64;WSW;10;45%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;78;41;Breezy and cooler;58;41;NW;14;49%;15%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;65;65;Warmer;75;70;SSW;7;62%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;59;39;Partly sunny, milder;68;48;N;6;40%;2%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and cooler;61;38;Variable cloudiness;57;38;N;8;32%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;85;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;ESE;9;74%;29%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;86;76;A couple of t-storms;85;76;WNW;8;86%;100%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, downpours;75;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;74;E;5;90%;82%;3

Paris, France;Warmer;66;51;Partial sunshine;68;51;NE;7;59%;23%;7

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, nice;75;59;Showers around;72;61;NNE;11;64%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;91;79;A couple of t-storms;89;81;S;6;82%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;Increasingly windy;88;72;SE;15;67%;27%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;A t-storm around;88;72;E;6;55%;71%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;59;45;Spotty showers;59;44;WNW;8;66%;71%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. rain;73;55;Showers, some heavy;67;52;NW;11;82%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;69;50;Periods of rain;66;52;ESE;8;70%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;74;59;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;SW;6;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;79;71;Rain and drizzle;79;71;SE;8;86%;86%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;55;44;Windy;57;45;ESE;27;59%;76%;4

Riga, Latvia;Showers;60;46;Spotty showers;60;48;N;5;67%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;78;68;Nice with some sun;81;72;NNE;5;76%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Sunny and hot;112;85;E;6;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Partly sunny;79;54;WSW;7;51%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;67;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;48;WNW;8;75%;28%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;52;Partly sunny;63;53;WSW;11;62%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;80;67;A t-storm or two;79;66;NE;7;73%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;ESE;10;79%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;79;65;A t-storm in spots;78;65;SSW;6;82%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;Sun and clouds, nice;81;61;E;10;15%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;66;40;Mostly sunny;62;44;SW;2;57%;33%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;N;8;74%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;78;52;Nice with some sun;78;52;NNW;7;57%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;57;50;A passing shower;62;46;NNE;5;63%;57%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Showers this morning;68;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;55;W;6;90%;78%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;82;70;Clouds and warm;86;70;E;13;56%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SSE;5;74%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;77;56;A shower and t-storm;63;49;W;11;77%;66%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;86;77;A shower in spots;86;78;E;7;66%;43%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around, cold;45;41;Partly sunny, warmer;58;39;NNE;7;74%;26%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;63;52;Sunshine and windy;62;51;SW;18;51%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very hot;93;83;Rain, a thunderstorm;104;79;WSW;9;40%;81%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers, mainly late;57;45;Clouds and sun, cool;55;47;W;6;82%;33%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;96;73;Very hot;98;72;ENE;8;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly cloudy;79;59;NE;9;59%;40%;10

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;86;71;Sunny and beautiful;90;75;ESE;7;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;WSW;8;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;ENE;5;51%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Downpours, cooler;62;59;High clouds, warmer;74;68;SSW;7;73%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sun, then clouds;64;48;Rain tapering off;51;45;ENE;20;67%;75%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;81;73;Turning sunny;83;70;E;9;51%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;80;65;Nice with some sun;79;66;ENE;9;44%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming very windy;55;36;Sunshine and warmer;62;36;E;10;49%;67%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;56;49;Sun and some clouds;61;47;SE;5;53%;11%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;59;50;Clouds and sun;62;52;WNW;8;52%;18%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with a t-storm;94;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;ESE;5;65%;70%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;62;45;Spotty showers;63;48;WNW;6;63%;83%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;66;46;Spotty showers;62;45;NW;8;66%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;50;An afternoon shower;56;49;N;15;79%;83%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning t-storm;91;78;A couple of t-storms;91;77;SSW;5;74%;84%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;83;55;Partial sunshine;81;57;NE;5;34%;27%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather