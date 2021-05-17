Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;S;9;82%;76%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;100;83;Sunny and very warm;105;83;N;8;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this afternoon;88;61;Warm, turning breezy;92;63;W;12;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;Sunshine, pleasant;71;60;E;11;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;58;46;A shower and t-storm;57;46;SW;10;78%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;55;44;Mostly sunny;59;44;WNW;5;54%;23%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Sunny and very warm;96;72;ESE;6;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;89;58;Remaining very warm;89;55;NW;11;33%;31%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;81;59;Sunny and nice;81;60;E;5;62%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;ENE;8;35%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty a.m. showers;63;58;Breezy;63;57;WSW;14;64%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;108;76;Hazy sun and hot;106;75;NW;11;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;High clouds;88;74;SSE;5;78%;40%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;84;71;A t-storm around;87;71;WSW;8;66%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;S;8;67%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy, not as warm;66;57;Increasingly windy;67;58;ENE;13;76%;39%;9

Beijing, China;Very warm;88;59;Very warm;88;66;NW;7;23%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and a t-storm;64;51;Partly sunny;67;50;ESE;10;51%;66%;9

Berlin, Germany;Couple of t-storms;63;49;Variable clouds;60;46;W;9;72%;44%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;62;54;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SE;6;70%;60%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;78;59;Cloudy;78;58;ENE;5;54%;6%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain tapering off;58;50;A shower and t-storm;64;50;WNW;16;65%;66%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;58;47;A shower and t-storm;58;45;WSW;9;80%;85%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;74;54;A shower and t-storm;69;50;W;15;56%;60%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and a t-storm;57;47;Partly sunny, warmer;63;48;WNW;12;61%;13%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;65;44;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;4;77%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;66;A shower in places;86;66;NNE;6;37%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;65;61;Low clouds;68;61;W;6;81%;20%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and not as hot;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;NE;10;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;63;47;Clearing;66;50;NNW;7;61%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;82;67;Some sun;79;65;SSE;3;72%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;83;Mostly sunny;96;82;S;11;60%;25%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;59;57;Spotty showers;67;62;SSE;10;77%;92%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SW;7;74%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;58;45;A shower and t-storm;59;45;WNW;5;74%;68%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;78;70;Variable cloudiness;79;70;NNW;10;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Couple of t-storms;81;70;Thunderstorms;76;65;S;12;84%;89%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A couple of showers;88;73;S;12;72%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Turning out cloudy;99;81;Cloudy;88;74;SE;8;43%;71%;4

Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;58;50;A t-storm around;63;47;SSE;6;68%;64%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with some sun;97;84;Partly sunny and hot;103;83;S;9;57%;56%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;73;Clouds and sun;89;73;S;5;62%;13%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;57;39;A p.m. t-storm;56;40;W;7;75%;81%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;86;62;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;NNE;7;25%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and warm;78;65;Partial sunshine;74;64;WSW;7;77%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;A t-storm around;93;81;SSE;11;71%;64%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Periods of sun;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;E;6;30%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;89;75;A shower and t-storm;87;74;E;11;65%;85%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;67;50;Occasional rain;60;50;NW;10;88%;87%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;93;80;A thunderstorm;92;80;S;6;71%;75%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;93;81;A morning shower;93;81;SE;9;66%;45%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;73;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;16;51%;68%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;96;73;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;61%;59%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;71;Sunny and very warm;99;72;N;10;23%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;Brief p.m. showers;77;55;SSE;9;57%;62%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;78;An afternoon shower;92;79;N;7;67%;84%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;79;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;NNE;10;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;69;44;Rather cloudy;69;46;NW;6;40%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;WSW;7;29%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;109;86;Some sun, very hot;106;83;WNW;10;27%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;82;66;Showers around;77;64;SSW;5;66%;85%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;82;Plenty of sunshine;105;85;NNW;7;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;63;54;A shower and t-storm;66;53;SSE;6;81%;72%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;ENE;16;56%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;N;5;72%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;83;SSW;9;58%;29%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, not as warm;83;78;An afternoon shower;88;77;NNW;4;78%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;32;Partly sunny, mild;59;33;N;6;44%;23%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;86;77;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;6;73%;77%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;61;Mostly sunny;67;61;SSE;9;80%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;76;55;Partial sunshine;75;56;N;8;67%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;61;45;A p.m. t-storm;59;46;SW;9;72%;80%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;71;59;Low clouds breaking;74;61;S;6;51%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Turning sunny, nice;87;77;SSW;6;74%;15%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;78;54;Periods of sun;80;56;NNW;6;40%;5%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;84;A t-storm or two;91;83;WSW;10;69%;79%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;E;5;82%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, warm;98;82;Warm with some sun;98;82;E;8;45%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;60;48;Partly sunny;62;51;N;6;66%;9%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;55;ESE;6;41%;65%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in places;82;77;Partly sunny, breezy;83;79;ENE;15;52%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;63;54;A shower and t-storm;63;52;NW;4;79%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;90;80;Clouds and sun, nice;89;80;SSW;13;65%;32%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;64;51;Fog in the morning;63;45;ESE;5;51%;4%;1

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;77;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;59;N;4;41%;5%;9

Moscow, Russia;Warmer with some sun;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;84;65;SE;12;40%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and wind;85;81;Windy;87;83;SSW;23;85%;81%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;77;59;A stray t-shower;76;59;N;6;68%;72%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;77;57;Nice with sunshine;80;62;W;8;41%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;84;60;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;WNW;8;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;57;A shower in the p.m.;75;48;N;12;61%;86%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;78;68;Mainly cloudy;76;66;WSW;6;75%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers around, cold;47;41;A shower and t-storm;55;41;SSE;6;87%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Thickening clouds;76;54;Decreasing clouds;76;54;SSW;9;49%;27%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;78;Showers around;86;78;E;15;78%;84%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;8;80%;77%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;ESE;7;82%;66%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;59;49;A shower and t-storm;59;47;WSW;8;67%;84%;8

Perth, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;81;63;A thunderstorm;71;57;SSE;7;83%;55%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;70%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A t-storm around;89;76;ESE;10;78%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;88;71;A passing shower;90;70;E;7;48%;75%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Couple of t-storms;56;47;A shower and t-storm;61;45;WSW;10;66%;82%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with some sun;81;50;Mostly sunny;83;50;SSE;6;45%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, rain;66;51;Afternoon rain;66;50;WSW;7;72%;83%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;75;56;Nice with some sun;78;59;NNE;8;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;70;A shower or two;80;71;S;6;88%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;46;39;Mostly cloudy;48;40;WNW;5;52%;24%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;62;48;Cloudy and cooler;55;47;NW;11;75%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;A passing shower;78;67;SW;7;67%;81%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;107;84;Sunny and hot;109;83;E;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;48;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;7;57%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;78;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;60;S;7;62%;90%;4

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;61;52;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;WNW;16;56%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;SE;8;68%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;88;75;A shower in places;87;75;ESE;12;71%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;74;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;WSW;5;88%;79%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;82;60;Increasing clouds;82;64;NE;6;24%;5%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;74;41;Cooler;63;47;SW;3;43%;58%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;73;A shower in places;87;74;E;8;69%;72%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;71;49;Periods of sun;70;49;NNW;6;67%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;60;47;Spotty showers;56;44;ENE;8;59%;84%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cool with rain;64;55;Warmer;72;50;WSW;4;74%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;73;64;Rain and drizzle;79;68;SSE;9;45%;89%;11

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;SSW;6;79%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;65;51;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;WSW;13;54%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;A shower in places;86;77;ESE;10;69%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;58;41;Rather cloudy;64;44;SW;5;61%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;63;48;Sunny;66;48;NW;8;58%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;91;80;A strong t-storm;94;79;SE;6;59%;51%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;70;46;Cooler with rain;55;47;W;6;83%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;93;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;E;6;18%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy, warm;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;NNW;15;50%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;WNW;9;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;79;67;Nice with sunshine;79;66;N;8;53%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;77;60;Partly sunny;76;54;ESE;6;48%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;75;71;A morning shower;75;63;NE;9;72%;81%;4

Toronto, Canada;Hazy sunshine;64;50;Hazy sunshine;68;54;WNW;7;56%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Sunny, not as warm;78;67;NE;7;60%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;Mostly sunny;80;60;NW;10;40%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;37;A t-shower in spots;61;36;SSW;10;51%;43%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;61;47;Spotty showers;58;45;W;6;51%;83%;8

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;60;52;A shower and t-storm;63;51;W;10;62%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;97;78;Very hot;98;78;NNE;6;54%;57%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;64;53;A shower and t-storm;60;48;NNW;8;87%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;70;53;A shower and t-storm;64;50;WNW;9;70%;71%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers;58;54;Winds subsiding;59;52;NW;21;59%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;Some sun, very hot;103;82;SW;7;45%;41%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Very warm;86;54;Partly sunny;78;57;ENE;5;32%;4%;11

