Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 28, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;79;Nice with some sun;90;79;SW;8;78%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;105;83;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;WNW;9;33%;15%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy and very warm;88;60;Hot;92;65;W;10;28%;2%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;Mostly cloudy;69;57;E;6;58%;26%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;An afternoon shower;60;44;Cooler with rain;49;40;NW;12;86%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;52;40;Cloudy;48;36;NW;4;61%;69%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;90;69;An afternoon shower;82;64;S;9;41%;70%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and warm;73;45;Cloudy;64;41;NNW;9;54%;18%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;SE;6;61%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;75;58;Partial sunshine;75;56;W;6;60%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;50;Mostly sunny;65;54;WSW;7;63%;8%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;Hot with hazy sun;99;72;WNW;11;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;94;73;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ENE;6;71%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;90;72;Mostly cloudy;91;72;SW;6;48%;15%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;95;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;E;5;81%;83%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;64;56;A shower in the p.m.;66;56;NNW;7;79%;64%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Breezy in the p.m.;72;46;NNW;14;11%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;58;47;Showers around;75;56;SE;6;62%;86%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;62;46;A little a.m. rain;62;45;WSW;9;76%;85%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;62;54;A little a.m. rain;61;53;NNW;6;84%;92%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;62;A stray thunderstorm;80;63;ESE;9;77%;59%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;63;51;Pleasant and warmer;71;54;E;10;57%;70%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. shower or two;66;43;A bit of rain;52;37;WNW;11;86%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;43;Warmer;64;43;ESE;4;80%;39%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;62;47;Showers, mainly late;67;51;S;7;78%;97%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;Sunny and nice;75;56;N;6;70%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;79;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;66;ENE;5;50%;68%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;Decreasing clouds;73;62;SW;7;54%;62%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;91;65;Hot, becoming breezy;97;67;NE;14;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;54;A shower in the a.m.;63;54;SSE;15;73%;55%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;72;66;A shower and t-storm;69;65;NNW;3;86%;84%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;82;Mostly sunny;96;82;SE;8;59%;3%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;56;46;Periods of rain;56;48;NNW;7;75%;70%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;91;79;An afternoon shower;90;79;SSW;7;71%;94%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;53;39;Mostly sunny;54;39;ENE;12;63%;70%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;77;68;Breezy in the p.m.;77;67;N;16;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;An a.m. thunderstorm;83;66;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;NNW;9;76%;76%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;76;Couple of t-storms;85;76;SSE;10;83%;85%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;108;78;Hot with hazy sun;106;79;NNE;10;14%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Bit of rain, snow;58;39;Mostly sunny, milder;68;45;SSW;6;36%;1%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;97;80;Hot with hazy sun;103;80;SSW;8;43%;8%;12

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;95;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;4;73%;76%;9

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;51;35;Spotty showers;50;34;NNE;7;70%;79%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very warm;88;60;Sunny and very warm;88;60;NNE;9;25%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;67;59;Periods of sun;69;57;WNW;11;66%;4%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;68;Showers around;75;68;WNW;7;80%;69%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ENE;7;46%;15%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;90;74;Warm with a shower;92;74;SSE;8;48%;57%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with some sun;43;29;Partly sunny, chilly;44;29;WNW;8;61%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;93;79;A thunderstorm;91;78;SE;7;66%;64%;12

Hong Kong, China;A heavy thunderstorm;81;69;Decreasing clouds;82;68;S;5;67%;33%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers;83;71;Partly sunny;84;73;NE;9;60%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;99;73;A t-storm around;95;72;SSE;5;42%;41%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot;100;71;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;72;NNE;9;20%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;66;46;Hazy sun;68;50;NNE;7;78%;8%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;90;78;Showers around;92;78;ESE;7;70%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;82;Plenty of sunshine;92;82;NW;8;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Sunlit and nice;75;53;NNE;8;45%;41%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;81;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;53;NNW;6;28%;3%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;81;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;WSW;11;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;60;S;5;49%;43%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;84;More sun than clouds;103;84;NNE;10;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun, some clouds;57;36;Rather cloudy;60;50;SSE;9;49%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;86;76;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;11;65%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;WSW;5;72%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;100;81;Hazy, low humidity;97;81;SSW;8;53%;1%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;4;75%;73%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;59;36;A few showers;57;32;ENE;7;55%;72%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;89;79;Cloudy;91;79;SSW;6;69%;44%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Mostly sunny;68;62;SSE;9;79%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;52;Variable cloudiness;64;50;NNW;7;58%;29%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;54;40;Clouds and sun;53;36;NNE;11;51%;20%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;84;60;Sunny and very warm;90;67;SSE;6;31%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mainly cloudy;92;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;78;SSW;6;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clearing, a t-storm;64;51;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;8;75%;62%;6

Male, Maldives;A few showers;90;84;A shower in the a.m.;90;84;WSW;6;66%;74%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;A t-storm around;84;75;ESE;2;82%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;91;79;Partly sunny;93;80;SW;7;57%;44%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;64;50;Mostly sunny;67;52;NE;5;68%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;80;55;ENE;5;37%;76%;14

Miami, United States;A passing shower;83;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;ESE;11;63%;60%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Mostly cloudy;56;48;SSE;9;50%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;79;Mostly sunny;92;81;ESE;8;63%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;70;54;Sunny and nice;72;54;N;6;67%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;58;49;Cloudy;61;49;E;2;61%;84%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;49;36;Clouding up;54;45;SSW;8;46%;32%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;84;Hazy sun and humid;93;84;NW;8;68%;2%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;61;A t-shower in spots;79;60;NE;10;61%;64%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;74;60;SSW;6;64%;82%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;86;54;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;W;10;34%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;68;37;Cloudy and mild;58;41;SE;8;70%;75%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;67;59;Cool with rain;62;53;WSW;6;94%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;An afternoon shower;51;32;Mostly cloudy;53;31;NNE;7;47%;29%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon rain;56;45;Inc. clouds;65;47;N;9;63%;87%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;87;78;A morning shower;86;79;SE;6;76%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;91;73;A t-storm around;90;73;NNW;6;64%;42%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;ENE;6;84%;80%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;69;42;Cooler;54;42;NE;6;65%;9%;3

Perth, Australia;Inc. clouds;86;59;Afternoon showers;77;55;SW;10;75%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSE;5;65%;70%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of a.m. rain;82;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;9;81%;78%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;90;70;A t-storm around;89;71;E;7;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, milder;64;45;A shower or two;67;46;WSW;9;55%;69%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;72;42;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;S;11;42%;44%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;62;51;Showers, some heavy;63;52;WSW;8;79%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Clearing;69;53;NE;5;75%;72%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;S;8;79%;86%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;49;41;Areas of low clouds;46;39;WSW;6;73%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;47;34;Periods of sun;54;42;ENE;4;59%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A thunderstorm;78;70;A stray thunderstorm;77;68;W;7;72%;74%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;94;76;Sunny and very warm;100;71;NNE;7;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clearing;66;53;Partly sunny;68;51;ENE;7;77%;32%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;42;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;29;WNW;7;63%;30%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;Partly sunny;61;51;WSW;10;64%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;65;ENE;6;73%;66%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;82;74;A shower and t-storm;83;74;ESE;13;75%;86%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;72;63;SSW;5;93%;63%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers;68;54;A few showers;70;57;NNE;6;60%;71%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;76;44;Sunny and nice;72;44;SW;3;46%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Fog will lift;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;NNE;9;75%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;63;50;Periods of sun;63;43;NNW;8;57%;27%;4

Seattle, United States;Some sunshine;65;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;52;SSW;6;53%;30%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;65;47;Hazy sunshine;71;54;SSW;7;36%;80%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;75;63;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;WSW;13;43%;5%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;A thunderstorm;89;77;NNE;4;72%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;67;48;Partly sunny;73;51;SSE;5;62%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A thunderstorm;84;75;E;12;67%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;49;28;Mainly cloudy;49;29;NE;6;60%;26%;3

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;71;57;Mostly sunny;73;57;NW;8;67%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;76;69;A morning t-storm;70;62;SE;4;84%;63%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;44;30;Clouds and sun;46;34;ENE;6;61%;30%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;93;66;Hot with sunshine;95;67;E;6;20%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;75;52;A t-storm around;73;56;NE;7;62%;75%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;ENE;11;21%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;N;8;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;Partly sunny;82;58;ESE;4;49%;12%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;72;65;Cloudy, rain, breezy;69;60;S;16;67%;98%;3

Toronto, Canada;A couple of t-storms;53;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;45;W;9;83%;94%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;75;67;Warmer with hazy sun;90;73;SSW;7;40%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Sunny and nice;80;58;NNW;6;54%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;43;16;Cloudy and cold;40;28;NNW;7;45%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;59;47;Warmer;67;50;SE;4;48%;82%;6

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;59;48;Showers around;71;52;NNW;6;56%;84%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;A couple of t-storms;82;71;E;5;80%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;47;37;Warmer with a shower;58;46;SSE;8;48%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;58;40;A shower or two;64;50;SSW;9;59%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;57;50;Plenty of sunshine;63;55;N;13;67%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SW;6;73%;72%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;78;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;SSW;6;45%;45%;9

