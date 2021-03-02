Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;91;79;Partly sunny;88;80;SW;10;81%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;93;70;Abundant sunshine;86;69;NNW;6;55%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A passing shower;60;45;A shower in the p.m.;63;45;N;5;51%;80%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;67;50;Cloudy;63;50;WSW;5;69%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Patchy fog, then sun;57;37;Low clouds and fog;55;39;N;6;79%;63%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;21;9;Mostly sunny, cold;20;6;NNE;2;67%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny, nice;63;41;SE;7;50%;14%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;19;4;Increasingly windy;22;20;SSW;17;61%;71%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;75;Humid with a t-storm;92;73;ENE;7;67%;73%;6

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;54;40;Mostly sunny;61;41;N;9;51%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;76;65;Spotty showers;78;63;NW;10;78%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;SE;8;34%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;97;72;Clouds and sun;94;74;SE;7;64%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;89;64;Hazy sun;89;63;ESE;8;28%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;S;8;79%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;60;51;Variable cloudiness;59;49;NE;8;80%;14%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;25;Partly sunny;50;28;WSW;4;70%;5%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;54;29;Patchy fog, then sun;58;29;ESE;3;66%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;50;27;Fog to sun;54;37;W;6;83%;20%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;51;A little p.m. rain;65;48;SE;5;75%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;79;63;Decreasing clouds;80;63;ENE;9;63%;30%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds, then sun;53;31;Patchy fog, then sun;53;33;W;4;70%;1%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Patchy fog, then sun;59;40;Partly sunny, mild;60;43;SSW;5;68%;68%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;51;27;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;S;6;76%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;57;29;Partly sunny;58;29;WSW;4;64%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing and humid;84;75;Partly sunny, humid;84;75;E;10;72%;38%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;67;NNE;5;48%;56%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;46;32;Clouding up;50;38;NE;7;55%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny;66;50;W;8;46%;27%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;74;63;Partly sunny;74;65;SSE;8;68%;2%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;Nice with sunshine;84;59;ESE;3;48%;3%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;93;71;Hazy sunshine;91;71;SSE;6;56%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cold;43;35;Mostly sunny;45;33;NNE;8;65%;5%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;Partly sunny;86;73;SW;6;64%;30%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;42;27;Patchy freezing fog;38;32;WNW;5;95%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;N;12;64%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;58;37;Mostly sunny;66;44;SSE;7;53%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;94;77;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;NE;14;68%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;Hazy sun;88;60;ENE;8;36%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;57;27;Mostly sunny;58;29;SSW;5;31%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;64;Warm with hazy sun;93;62;SSW;5;36%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;89;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;SSW;5;75%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Patchy freezing fog;49;38;Low clouds and fog;46;37;NNE;7;83%;36%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;59;46;A p.m. shower or two;59;43;NNE;7;44%;87%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;64;57;An afternoon shower;62;58;E;19;78%;73%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;70;63;A morning shower;67;66;NE;4;78%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;72;57;A t-storm around;75;58;SE;5;71%;55%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;Partly sunny;82;75;WNW;7;67%;67%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;40;28;Inc. clouds;39;25;NW;12;82%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;6;58%;28%;10

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;78;62;Mostly cloudy;71;65;E;12;68%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy with some sun;80;69;A shower in the a.m.;80;67;NE;16;52%;80%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and not as hot;96;64;Hazy sun;90;63;ESE;5;25%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;79;53;Hazy sun and warm;82;55;NNE;5;30%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;45;33;Clouds and sun;50;33;NE;7;75%;3%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;Morning showers;85;76;NW;7;77%;84%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;N;9;53%;10%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;SE;5;41%;4%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;59;35;Sunshine, pleasant;65;35;WNW;4;30%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Hazy and very warm;92;67;WNW;10;48%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;46;Partly sunny;75;47;SSW;6;39%;3%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;N;14;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;41;32;Mild with sunshine;46;32;WSW;8;62%;3%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;86;75;Mostly sunny;84;73;NE;11;65%;44%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;92;76;WSW;5;68%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;93;73;Hazy and less humid;90;70;SW;4;33%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;76;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;100;79;NNW;4;53%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;56;40;An afternoon shower;57;39;ENE;8;68%;72%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;80;Mostly sunny;91;81;SW;7;73%;29%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;Clouds and sun, nice;77;68;SSE;8;71%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;63;47;Partly sunny;67;53;S;6;78%;23%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;50;38;Low clouds and fog;55;42;WSW;4;82%;83%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;77;53;Showers around;66;49;W;7;65%;87%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;SW;7;66%;34%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunny intervals;58;47;Partly sunny, nice;63;42;ENE;3;61%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;82;Mostly sunny;90;82;NE;11;59%;3%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;83;74;A downpour;80;74;ENE;6;86%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;7;63%;53%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;64;55;Low clouds breaking;63;56;S;12;57%;31%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;77;51;Mostly sunny;78;52;NNE;5;39%;9%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;61;W;13;62%;40%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;43;28;Inc. clouds;43;32;WSW;9;67%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy, not as warm;89;78;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;ENE;16;68%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;73;A morning shower;81;73;ENE;13;65%;52%;8

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;17;14;Not as cold;31;12;NNW;2;68%;60%;3

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;37;25;Turning cloudy;36;33;W;11;69%;63%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;99;77;Hazy sun;95;78;NNW;8;32%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;81;58;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;NNE;13;45%;22%;13

New York, United States;Sunny, windy, colder;36;30;Mostly sunny;52;36;NW;9;37%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Spotty showers;62;45;A couple of showers;64;43;NNW;7;57%;76%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;11;-2;Low clouds;15;10;S;6;88%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;47;38;Partly sunny;50;36;NE;10;43%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;46;27;Patchy freezing fog;41;28;NNE;3;81%;17%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;19;15;Cloudy, not as cold;34;10;NNW;8;70%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Cloudy;86;78;E;8;73%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;A shower or two;90;74;NNW;15;58%;62%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;72;Couple of t-storms;81;72;E;6;85%;75%;3

Paris, France;Patchy fog, then sun;63;41;A shower in the p.m.;63;44;SW;5;69%;81%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy and warmer;86;68;A thunderstorm;76;68;ENE;11;82%;83%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;90;77;S;4;64%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;86;75;Spotty showers;87;74;NNW;19;73%;93%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;70;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;WSW;6;45%;6%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;42;29;Partly sunny;51;36;WSW;4;79%;12%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;45;19;Plenty of sun;50;26;SE;8;33%;3%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;63;52;Periods of rain;65;52;E;8;79%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;67;49;Turning sunny, nice;71;49;ENE;6;73%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;SE;9;71%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A.M. showers, cloudy;44;39;A little a.m. rain;42;35;SE;11;82%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cooler;41;30;Inc. clouds;45;33;WSW;10;76%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;72;Partial sunshine;87;73;NE;6;64%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Nice with sunshine;81;60;ESE;8;27%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;Sunny and pleasant;64;38;NNW;5;69%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;39;32;Increasing clouds;36;29;WNW;10;57%;68%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;46;Periods of sun;63;49;SW;10;59%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;78;60;A shower or two;81;60;ENE;11;58%;55%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy this morning;82;73;A shower in the a.m.;84;71;SE;12;64%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;76;61;N;6;70%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;Sunny and nice;74;53;SE;7;23%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;76;59;Sunlit and warmer;85;62;SW;6;46%;12%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;85;69;Mostly sunny;84;69;ESE;8;67%;3%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;An afternoon shower;61;43;An afternoon shower;69;49;E;6;67%;49%;4

Seattle, United States;Variable clouds;47;35;Sunny intervals;55;38;S;5;60%;12%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun;43;25;Mostly sunny;48;30;SE;4;58%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Showers around;52;41;Cloudy;52;45;SE;9;66%;72%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;91;77;Very warm;92;79;NNE;10;62%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;52;28;Sunny and mild;57;27;WSW;6;52%;0%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;74;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;E;11;64%;56%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;48;32;Partly sunny, mild;47;29;N;6;80%;59%;2

Sydney, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;71;64;Partly sunny;70;63;E;13;58%;45%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;62;57;Clouds and sun;67;59;ESE;9;77%;43%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;40;33;Inc. clouds;41;30;WNW;12;65%;63%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;61;42;Some sunshine;55;41;ESE;6;64%;44%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;50;30;Increasingly windy;47;35;NW;17;52%;41%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;61;46;Mostly sunny, nice;63;46;N;9;25%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;64;52;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;SW;10;59%;98%;5

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;66;38;Sunny and nice;66;37;ESE;4;44%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, rain;67;39;Cooler;52;39;ENE;13;34%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;31;29;Breezy and milder;42;25;NNW;17;68%;18%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;65;55;Windy in the p.m.;66;54;ESE;14;66%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;67;52;Clearing;65;52;ESE;10;61%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;28;10;A bit of a.m. snow;29;4;ESE;8;58%;82%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;46;36;Cloudy;51;39;ENE;4;54%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then sun;46;29;Patchy fog, then sun;52;33;W;3;78%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;Clouds and sun, hot;92;70;SSE;6;45%;42%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;45;26;Inc. clouds;45;32;WSW;7;70%;9%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;49;31;Fog, then sun;50;37;WSW;5;74%;8%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;72;64;Windy with some sun;72;63;NNW;23;75%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;Sunny and very warm;99;71;WSW;5;42%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;47;25;Partly sunny;45;27;NE;4;66%;14%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather