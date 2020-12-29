Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;78;Humid;88;79;SSW;8;81%;5%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;75;63;Sunny and delightful;77;63;N;6;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;56;39;Plenty of sun;59;41;ENE;6;47%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;57;46;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;WSW;12;58%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;43;37;Spotty showers;44;34;SSW;11;89%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;27;24;A little icy mix;31;19;NE;5;85%;59%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;36;28;Sunny, but chilly;42;28;E;5;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;13;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-14;W;9;69%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;A strong t-storm;96;74;NE;9;63%;76%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;63;55;Partly sunny;64;55;SSW;10;68%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;65;58;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;SW;13;56%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;64;44;Hazy sunshine;68;43;NW;7;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;72;Partial sunshine;92;71;ESE;7;65%;28%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;83;65;Partly sunny;80;64;E;9;56%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and hot;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;ENE;10;44%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;57;41;Breezy in the a.m.;56;41;NNW;13;55%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Frigid;14;9;Sunny, but very cold;21;9;NW;14;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;56;45;Periods of rain;53;41;SSE;12;73%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;38;31;Partly sunny;37;31;SSW;7;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;45;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;ESE;5;73%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;WNW;7;55%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;49;39;Low clouds;41;31;NW;5;89%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;38;33;A passing shower;37;33;SW;8;88%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;51;39;Partly sunny, mild;52;41;ENE;4;84%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;47;40;A little rain;44;37;NW;3;84%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot and humid;92;78;A morning t-storm;84;57;S;10;43%;53%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;High clouds;87;66;ENE;5;43%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;53;21;Quite cold;31;15;WNW;17;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;71;51;Hazy sunshine;71;51;NNE;7;57%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;73;58;SW;10;60%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;86;70;A shower;84;68;NNE;4;57%;60%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;NE;9;79%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;37;32;Rain tapering off;42;21;WNW;13;82%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;72;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;ESE;6;78%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;38;33;A little rain;37;35;SSW;12;92%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;Breezy in the p.m.;77;70;NNE;16;75%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;68;60;Rain and a t-storm;61;41;N;10;85%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;78;A t-storm around;90;77;NE;12;71%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;Cool with hazy sun;62;38;NW;5;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;35;16;Not as cold;43;25;SSW;6;32%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;Hazy sun;81;54;NNW;6;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;77%;79%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;Showers around, cold;37;29;WNW;8;87%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;39;19;Plenty of sun;44;19;NNE;7;30%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;57;44;NW;10;59%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;Cooler;63;50;NE;13;42%;4%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;84;60;Cloudy;82;61;ESE;5;60%;57%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;77;62;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;10;61%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;35;33;A little rain;38;34;S;18;93%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;91;76;Mainly cloudy;89;74;NNE;7;58%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;76;59;Not as warm;66;45;NNE;12;39%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;83;72;ENE;10;57%;36%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;Hazy sunshine;81;61;SE;6;57%;8%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;60;36;Hazy sunshine;61;35;N;5;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;60;50;Sunny and mild;60;51;SSW;6;69%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;9;73%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;84;75;Hazy sunshine;85;74;N;7;62%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;61;A strong t-storm;85;61;NW;5;57%;76%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;48;19;Hazy sunshine;50;19;SSW;5;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;75;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;49;NNE;13;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;36;Hazy sunshine;64;37;S;4;55%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Warm with hazy sun;93;67;NNW;11;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;39;35;Low clouds;45;42;SSE;7;91%;36%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;N;8;55%;10%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;5;70%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;78;61;Hazy sunshine;77;54;NNE;6;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A t-storm around;88;75;ESE;3;74%;65%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;55;38;Showers around;58;40;ESE;7;67%;93%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;89;76;A thick cloud cover;89;76;SSW;5;76%;27%;4

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;68;Dull and dreary;78;67;SSE;6;71%;38%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;55;43;Partly sunny;53;44;NNW;5;71%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;39;34;Showers around;40;33;NE;6;83%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;61;44;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;NE;4;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;86;78;Some brightening;86;77;SW;6;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a shower;47;30;Partly sunny, chilly;44;30;W;7;57%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;An afternoon shower;87;79;ENE;10;70%;76%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;84;74;Cloudy;83;74;ENE;5;84%;44%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;4;83%;80%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;55;High clouds;76;59;S;11;55%;30%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;44;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;S;7;30%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;76;69;Winds subsiding;78;72;ESE;17;64%;41%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;34;32;Spotty showers;36;35;SE;8;89%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Lots of sun, breezy;88;78;ENE;16;68%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;56;SE;16;67%;57%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;18;16;Afternoon snow;29;27;S;4;71%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;24;23;Low clouds;36;34;SE;8;80%;45%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;84;69;Hazy sunshine;86;71;N;8;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;NE;13;48%;41%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;39;26;Mostly sunny;39;37;SW;8;40%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;66;47;Sunny and beautiful;67;47;NE;6;68%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;A bit of p.m. snow;11;-12;SSW;9;84%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;55;44;Windy;48;29;NW;19;61%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;34;32;A little snow;33;27;NNE;6;86%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;19;14;Snow, not as cold;30;29;SSW;10;83%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;A couple of showers;84;78;E;7;81%;90%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower;86;73;A shower;85;73;NNW;5;79%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;ENE;6;79%;59%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;39;31;Mostly cloudy;39;32;SSW;7;79%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;102;78;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNW;11;33%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;92;77;Partial sunshine;93;73;ENE;11;48%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;11;72%;82%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;87;64;Partly sunny;88;64;ESE;6;45%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A flurry around;43;29;Mostly sunny;36;28;SSW;6;74%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and colder;32;0;Sunny, but very cold;15;2;NW;12;28%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;52;Occasional rain;66;51;SE;8;74%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Brief showers;60;48;Mostly sunny;59;40;E;6;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;78;A couple of showers;83;77;ESE;8;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;31;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;27;E;6;61%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;38;35;A passing shower;38;35;SE;9;92%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;Periods of sun;90;79;NNE;7;61%;26%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;6;55%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;55;42;Spotty showers;51;37;SE;6;83%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;30;26;Mostly cloudy;36;31;SSE;7;89%;78%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;43;Periods of sun;55;47;SW;7;65%;68%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;71;66;Spotty showers;74;64;ENE;9;73%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;81;74;Breezy with a shower;79;74;NE;14;79%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;Partial sunshine;82;66;SW;6;68%;70%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Sunshine and nice;76;45;ENE;4;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;Plenty of sunshine;94;54;SSW;7;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;71;Partly sunny, breezy;83;71;N;16;71%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;52;37;Spotty showers;51;40;N;4;78%;76%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;44;41;Rain;49;43;S;8;74%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;38;12;Sunny, but frigid;19;8;NW;9;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Very windy;59;25;Windy and very cold;30;21;NW;20;37%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;86;77;An afternoon shower;89;78;N;8;72%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;57;37;Turning sunny, mild;51;38;S;5;78%;26%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;73;A shower or two;82;74;NNE;5;75%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;42;38;A little rain;39;32;S;7;91%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;69;64;A shower in spots;74;67;E;11;69%;77%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;Rain and drizzle;54;42;ENE;9;74%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;34;31;A little rain;36;28;SSE;12;95%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;37;24;Sunny, but chilly;36;23;SE;4;78%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;48;29;Hazy sun;45;29;NE;4;62%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;49;35;Mostly sunny;51;34;SW;5;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Sunny and nice;72;50;E;4;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;62;49;Periods of rain;64;50;ESE;10;66%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;53;47;Rain in the morning;48;29;NW;9;74%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;30;23;Some afternoon snow;40;32;W;15;80%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;67;53;Hazy sunshine;69;51;WSW;9;42%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny;59;45;W;11;65%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid;-15;-30;Sunny, not as cold;-5;-25;SE;5;72%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;38;Periods of rain;45;40;ENE;6;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;46;35;Decreasing clouds;40;30;WNW;5;83%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and hot;92;70;Partly sunny, cooler;78;56;ESE;10;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;37;31;Cloudy with a shower;36;31;SE;8;81%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;45;36;Cloudy with a shower;42;31;NW;6;93%;63%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;60;55;Partly sunny;66;55;SE;11;70%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;95;70;Hazy and very warm;95;73;N;6;44%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;NE;1;34%;0%;2

_____

