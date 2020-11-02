Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 2, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SE;7;80%;73%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;89;75;Sunny and nice;89;75;NNW;6;51%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;71;57;Clouds and sun;73;59;NNE;3;65%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Mostly sunny;74;54;ESE;5;52%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;64;45;Cooler with a shower;53;43;WSW;16;73%;57%;2

Anchorage, United States;Winds subsiding;23;10;Sunny, but cold;19;8;N;7;44%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;Sunny and warm;81;48;ESE;7;20%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;40;22;Mostly cloudy;37;18;N;8;76%;13%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;SE;9;26%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;54;Mostly cloudy;70;56;WNW;3;70%;43%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;70;64;A little a.m. rain;71;65;NE;14;72%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;Inc. clouds;90;62;NE;8;27%;6%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;74;Rain and a t-storm;88;73;S;4;81%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;85;67;Hazy sunshine;85;68;ESE;6;57%;33%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;93;77;Hazy sunshine;92;76;ESE;6;57%;35%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;71;58;Clouds and sun;67;56;E;8;79%;68%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;Sunny, but cool;55;32;S;7;26%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;61;51;Mostly cloudy;64;48;N;4;82%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;67;49;Cooler;55;43;SW;7;65%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray a.m. t-storm;67;51;Brief p.m. showers;68;52;S;5;70%;85%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;ENE;9;78%;74%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cool;58;51;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;52;ENE;4;83%;66%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;65;45;Partly sunny, cooler;53;39;WSW;10;61%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;60;43;Mostly cloudy;52;45;ENE;2;94%;55%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Mostly cloudy;62;50;ENE;3;85%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;74;58;Mostly sunny;73;56;E;11;71%;5%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;69;A thunderstorm;85;69;NE;6;40%;60%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;65;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;38;WNW;10;41%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;82;63;Sunny and delightful;80;62;N;9;47%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;80;61;Mostly cloudy;76;63;SSE;10;70%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;81;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;SE;4;71%;58%;9

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;91;78;Hazy sun;89;78;NE;7;72%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;51;38;Plenty of sun;61;48;SSW;8;60%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;Partly sunny;88;77;NNE;6;70%;36%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;61;48;Partly sunny;54;44;SSW;12;66%;16%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;90;79;Hazy sunshine;89;78;NW;10;62%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Mostly sunny;74;52;S;7;43%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;87;72;A morning shower;87;71;ESE;8;67%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;82;57;Hazy sunshine;85;57;N;5;35%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;73;43;Partly sunny, warm;74;46;SW;5;19%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm around;90;70;NNW;5;71%;42%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;97;75;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;E;6;57%;73%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;50;39;Spotty showers;48;36;W;13;78%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;74;41;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;NNE;5;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;68;58;Partly sunny;70;60;NE;2;72%;12%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;Hazy sun;77;67;NNE;6;52%;37%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;A t-storm around;85;64;ENE;8;38%;50%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;83;75;Cloudy and windy;80;76;ENE;19;62%;33%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Overcast and windy;48;46;Winds subsiding;53;44;SW;16;90%;30%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;90;76;Hazy sun;91;76;S;6;64%;15%;6

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;84;69;Sunshine, pleasant;80;70;E;8;64%;36%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;ENE;11;69%;35%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;89;65;Hazy sun;84;65;NNE;6;57%;10%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;87;56;Hazy sunshine;84;54;NNW;5;36%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;58;46;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NNW;5;75%;80%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;A t-storm or two;93;75;N;7;73%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;92;81;Hazy sunshine;94;81;NNE;7;57%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;NNE;7;68%;71%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;79;36;Sunny and pleasant;73;36;NNE;5;14%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;Plenty of sun;91;64;WNW;9;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;56;A t-storm around;79;53;SSW;5;60%;41%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasingly windy;101;77;Rather cloudy;100;76;N;16;26%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;47;40;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SE;3;84%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy with t-storms;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;77;NE;10;83%;82%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A t-storm around;89;74;WNW;6;70%;86%;12

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;90;76;Hazy sunshine;91;70;NNW;5;62%;27%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SW;4;81%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;Mostly sunny, mild;61;34;ENE;10;39%;26%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;SSW;5;77%;82%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;66;60;Mostly sunny;66;60;SSE;7;76%;7%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;72;55;Spotty showers;64;51;N;12;63%;60%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;63;44;Cooler with a shower;51;37;WSW;11;73%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;Partly sunny;80;59;S;4;53%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SSW;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;70;53;Periods of rain;60;44;NE;6;80%;96%;1

Male, Maldives;High clouds;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;NNW;5;73%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;NNE;4;75%;69%;10

Manila, Philippines;Some wind and rain;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;4;74%;74%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;N;12;44%;8%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, cooler;65;44;Partly sunny;68;43;N;6;52%;28%;7

Miami, United States;Windy, not as warm;80;71;Winds subsiding;79;73;NE;18;54%;11%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;47;39;A bit of rain;44;43;SSW;7;97%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Plenty of clouds;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;SSE;6;75%;56%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;68;53;ENE;12;70%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;Very windy;35;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;29;SSW;6;53%;57%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;45;42;Low clouds and mild;48;42;SSW;6;79%;8%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;80;Hazy sunshine;95;79;NNE;7;55%;4%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;77;60;Showers around;76;61;NE;10;66%;94%;11

New York, United States;Very windy;44;39;Partly sunny, breezy;50;39;ENE;17;49%;16%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;80;57;A t-storm around;77;56;WSW;6;64%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow and rain;35;27;Low clouds;31;24;W;7;84%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours, cooler;62;56;Partly sunny;65;45;NW;8;38%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Very windy;57;40;Partly sunny;49;37;SSW;6;72%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very windy;34;27;Clouds and sun, cold;35;27;SSE;9;59%;30%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;A shower;84;79;E;17;79%;82%;13

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;78;S;19;82%;86%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;74;Afternoon showers;84;74;E;5;85%;100%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;67;44;Partly sunny, cooler;54;36;W;10;53%;5%;2

Perth, Australia;Showers around;70;57;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;SSE;12;61%;27%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;90;75;NNW;5;60%;33%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;78;Decreasing clouds;90;77;SE;12;76%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers around;86;75;A shower and t-storm;84;73;E;6;77%;82%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;63;56;Spotty showers;57;47;WNW;5;71%;100%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;56;33;Sunny, but chilly;43;23;NNW;11;36%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;71;46;Nice with some sun;72;48;WSW;9;35%;25%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;69;57;Mostly cloudy;72;58;S;8;82%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;87;78;Sun and clouds, nice;89;77;ENE;7;59%;8%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;42;38;Partly sunny;43;37;S;10;68%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and breezy;49;47;Spotty showers;56;44;SW;10;86%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;Partly sunny;76;66;ENE;9;64%;72%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;63;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;SSE;7;20%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;49;Periods of sun;68;50;N;4;79%;22%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;43;41;Mostly cloudy;52;44;SW;10;85%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;8;53%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;64;Cloudy with t-storms;71;65;WSW;4;87%;91%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Periods of sun;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;ESE;10;69%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;74;66;A shower and t-storm;75;66;NNW;9;95%;70%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;39;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;ENE;5;17%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;SW;5;42%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;82;75;A shower and t-storm;82;74;N;5;86%;72%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;71;46;Spotty showers;63;44;NNW;8;68%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;62;50;Periods of rain;58;55;SSW;7;83%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;60;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;28;NW;8;34%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;57;Partly sunny;64;54;NNE;13;46%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;NNW;3;80%;64%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;59;46;Mostly cloudy;58;47;W;5;83%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;77;Partly sunny;85;77;ENE;10;68%;44%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;60;48;Periods of sun;53;42;WSW;10;70%;18%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;72;58;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;N;11;56%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;79;70;A morning shower;74;66;ENE;8;65%;57%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;49;47;Partly sunny, milder;55;45;SW;11;76%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;72;41;Sunny and delightful;69;39;E;5;22%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;73;54;Partly sunny, mild;66;52;NE;3;74%;69%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;Mostly sunny;76;57;ENE;5;16%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;77;68;An afternoon shower;78;68;SW;8;56%;78%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Mostly cloudy;72;54;ESE;3;68%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;64;58;A couple of showers;62;51;N;7;71%;76%;2

Toronto, Canada;Very windy, cooler;42;39;Becoming cloudy;43;42;SW;7;68%;35%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;75;60;Mostly cloudy;76;61;SE;4;54%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;SSE;4;53%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;28;4;Partly sunny;38;7;NNE;6;47%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;60;49;Downpours, cooler;54;51;SSE;6;76%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;67;54;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;52;NNE;4;74%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;Increasing clouds;87;71;ESE;5;60%;37%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Considerable clouds;49;43;Occasional rain;53;40;WNW;7;97%;55%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with a shower;54;52;A passing shower;60;47;W;7;93%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;56;52;A little rain;64;60;N;9;82%;78%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;92;77;A morning shower;89;76;SW;4;77%;62%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;67;45;Partly sunny, mild;66;45;NE;3;59%;66%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather