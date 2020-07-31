Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;83;75;Clouds and sunshine;81;74;SSW;9;86%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;112;94;Hot with hazy sun;114;93;NE;9;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;102;77;Hazy, breezy, warm;101;76;W;17;37%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;87;71;Hazy sunshine;89;74;SW;7;55%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer with sunshine;88;68;A stray thunderstorm;77;61;WSW;11;72%;55%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;A little rain;66;53;NE;7;76%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;92;68;Hazy sunshine;91;69;SE;6;24%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;82;61;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;ESE;7;44%;8%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;83;62;Sunny and very warm;89;65;ENE;12;47%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;N;6;33%;7%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;58;54;Cloudy and breezy;60;53;ENE;16;66%;44%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;119;83;Hot with hazy sun;114;83;W;9;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;91;74;Partly sunny;92;75;S;7;67%;42%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;A p.m. t-shower;80;70;WSW;11;81%;68%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;WSW;11;69%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;89;74;Sunny and humid;87;74;WSW;7;68%;1%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;91;75;A t-storm around;91;75;S;5;67%;76%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;94;69;Sunny and less humid;87;60;ENE;7;44%;2%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;79;56;Partly sunny;84;64;ESE;6;46%;9%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;66;45;Some sun, a t-storm;67;45;ESE;8;59%;59%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;55;Partly sunny;77;53;ESE;13;57%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;91;63;Plenty of sun;86;60;NE;8;34%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;95;67;A t-storm in spots;82;58;W;7;65%;41%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;95;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;E;4;45%;15%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warm;92;65;Sunny and nice;85;63;ESE;6;33%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;58;45;Clouds and sunshine;66;62;NNE;7;83%;41%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;E;7;34%;8%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;88;76;Cloudy;88;76;WSW;7;68%;30%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;77;Hazy and very warm;100;75;N;7;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;ESE;7;76%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;67;Some sun, a t-storm;81;67;S;4;65%;66%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;73%;80%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;78;69;Partly sunny;80;69;N;8;59%;39%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;SW;12;78%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun and nice;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;SE;7;74%;56%;6

Dakar, Senegal;A little a.m. rain;86;79;Some sun, pleasant;87;80;W;6;77%;44%;13

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;91;72;Partly sunny;92;73;ENE;6;50%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;SSE;13;59%;6%;9

Delhi, India;Cloudy;92;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;E;5;80%;78%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;89;60;SSW;6;33%;30%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;82;SSW;5;72%;76%;6

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;95;66;Decreasing clouds;87;69;SSE;6;57%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;72;54;A passing shower;65;52;WSW;11;73%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;96;69;Hazy and not as hot;90;67;NE;8;28%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;84;76;Partly sunny and hot;92;76;W;12;60%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;81;Periods of rain;87;79;N;13;86%;94%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;E;8;34%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;NNE;8;75%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;70;51;Partly sunny;69;54;WSW;8;59%;14%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;79;A t-storm or two;87;79;SW;13;81%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower or t-storm;86;81;Periods of rain;85;79;ESE;12;83%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;87;75;Partly sunny;88;75;ENE;15;52%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;5;72%;71%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;A strong t-storm;92;77;E;9;70%;66%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;85;68;Sunshine;87;71;NE;9;59%;12%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;72;Hazy sun;92;73;NNE;7;54%;4%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;102;90;Humid with hazy sun;97;88;S;13;61%;33%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;Hazy sun;72;42;SSE;3;20%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;Hazy sunshine;94;66;N;6;29%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds;95;85;Sunshine and warm;96;86;SW;9;60%;41%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;81;70;Showers and t-storms;81;70;SSE;5;84%;85%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;95;75;Cloudy;85;75;S;11;63%;44%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;72;54;A p.m. t-shower;70;52;N;8;59%;72%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;82;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;E;13;73%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;88;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;W;7;59%;12%;7

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;95;82;A few showers;95;82;S;7;67%;84%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;5;72%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;65;27;Partly sunny;64;30;ENE;6;23%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Low clouds;81;74;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;SW;7;77%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Mostly sunny;63;58;SSE;8;77%;1%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;88;67;Mostly sunny;83;63;NNW;9;56%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm around;96;65;Partly sunny, cooler;77;56;W;9;54%;19%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;S;6;42%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;Mostly sunny;78;68;SW;7;73%;7%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;Sunshine, very hot;100;70;W;6;19%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;SW;9;71%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;95;77;Decreasing clouds;94;78;NE;3;53%;11%;10

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;S;6;83%;83%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny, nice;64;50;N;14;62%;11%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;N;4;70%;83%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;80;Rain and wind;87;80;W;40;79%;89%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;66;54;Spotty showers;69;49;N;9;78%;61%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;83;76;Inc. clouds;82;76;SSW;13;75%;72%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun;58;43;Clouds and sun;66;59;NNE;7;80%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;81;67;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SE;0;58%;7%;8

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;68;54;A shower;69;56;N;6;67%;79%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;78;S;7;85%;86%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Partly sunny;75;52;ESE;7;62%;25%;10

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;79;72;Sunshine and warmer;86;75;SSE;6;60%;39%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;106;74;Sunny and hot;101;73;W;7;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;69;53;Periods of sunshine;73;54;N;4;70%;32%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;Hazy sun;91;74;NNE;6;60%;33%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Partly sunny;74;59;S;7;60%;24%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;62;Rather cloudy;86;64;E;5;57%;68%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;81;78;Rain and drizzle;82;78;E;14;79%;74%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;NE;5;77%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;75;Downpours;87;75;E;4;83%;91%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;103;65;Partly sunny, cooler;86;59;NW;7;58%;33%;7

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;68;46;Clouds and sun;65;45;SSE;7;67%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;92;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;SW;10;77%;78%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;82;71;Clouds and sun, nice;83;71;SE;17;67%;23%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and a t-storm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;6;55%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny;85;63;SE;4;31%;6%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;SE;8;89%;88%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;Clouds and sun, nice;74;46;S;9;37%;16%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;85;70;Mostly sunny;85;67;WSW;8;70%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;72;Showers around;83;73;SE;11;70%;89%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, cloudy;55;52;A little a.m. rain;58;49;NNW;7;85%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;68;58;Partly sunny;69;52;N;9;66%;6%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;72;64;Mostly sunny;75;63;E;7;66%;9%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;115;92;Hot with hazy sun;116;92;ESE;7;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Very hot;99;70;Very hot;100;69;WSW;7;38%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;63;53;Clouds and sunshine;68;55;N;9;58%;23%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;69;58;Partly sunny;70;58;WSW;13;63%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;63;A shower or t-storm;85;63;ENE;6;63%;71%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;88;77;A morning shower;88;78;E;11;77%;69%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;80;66;N;5;81%;67%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;A heavy thunderstorm;74;56;WNW;6;71%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Inc. clouds;66;45;Cloudy;61;40;SW;4;47%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;N;6;79%;83%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;82;60;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNW;8;60%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds, nice;80;60;Clouds and sun;75;60;NNE;5;62%;6%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;80;73;E;4;86%;85%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;93;82;Partly sunny and hot;93;82;S;13;66%;18%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;80;A morning shower;89;79;SE;11;73%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;92;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;58;NW;8;58%;43%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;78;Partly sunny;86;78;E;6;71%;58%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, pleasant;71;53;Sun and some clouds;75;57;SSW;6;61%;36%;5

Sydney, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;61;45;Mostly sunny;66;45;W;7;62%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and breezy;100;82;Mostly sunny and hot;99;81;SE;13;48%;62%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;69;56;Clouds breaking;68;56;W;8;62%;12%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;92;70;SE;7;42%;5%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, not as hot;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;NNE;6;50%;59%;9

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;95;73;Hazy sun;94;78;SE;7;25%;5%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;79;Nice with sunshine;90;76;W;10;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;98;73;Very hot;100;75;ESE;5;43%;8%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;A shower or two;88;74;NE;6;64%;66%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and nice;78;63;Humid with some sun;79;68;E;7;73%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;89;71;Sunny and nice;91;76;ESE;4;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and very hot;103;75;NW;7;20%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm or two;82;51;A stray a.m. t-storm;64;53;NW;9;77%;75%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;Becoming cloudy;76;59;ESE;5;61%;17%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;ENE;5;34%;3%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;96;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SW;5;72%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;63;53;Spotty showers;70;48;N;7;62%;62%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;74;54;Clouds and sun;77;52;N;8;58%;26%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;56;45;Rather cloudy;58;47;NE;6;72%;3%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;80;WSW;7;74%;77%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;64;Mostly cloudy;89;64;WSW;4;37%;20%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather