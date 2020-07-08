Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 8, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;Cloudy with showers;81;74;SW;11;89%;84%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;88;Hazy sun and hot;111;89;N;8;40%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;96;72;Sunny and very warm;99;72;W;12;35%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;82;70;Hazy sunshine;86;70;E;11;47%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;63;57;A touch of rain;65;59;SSW;14;88%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with rain;60;52;Mostly cloudy;68;55;SSE;6;73%;70%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;105;75;Hazy and very warm;105;82;W;8;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;Mostly sunny;85;64;NNW;10;39%;6%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;45;Sunshine;65;45;E;7;72%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunlit and breezy;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;NNW;11;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;52;46;A shower in the a.m.;56;42;NW;10;64%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with sunshine;116;88;Hot with hazy sun;118;88;NNW;14;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;89;73;Showers around;90;74;SE;5;78%;90%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;A t-storm in spots;80;70;W;7;77%;77%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;Mostly cloudy;96;80;S;7;60%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;81;70;Partial sunshine;83;73;SW;10;67%;5%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;70;A t-storm or two;73;68;NE;4;84%;72%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and warmer;79;56;Sunny and beautiful;86;62;E;4;42%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;67;54;A little rain;64;57;WSW;6;84%;84%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;67;46;Showers and t-storms;64;48;SE;7;72%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;E;6;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;81;62;Mainly cloudy;85;64;ENE;6;50%;34%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;63;60;A touch of rain;72;60;WSW;9;73%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;75;58;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;S;4;44%;5%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;78;59;Clouds and sun;86;62;SSW;6;38%;28%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;55;40;Partly sunny;56;47;NNW;7;64%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;66;NE;6;31%;10%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;82;68;A morning shower;82;73;E;7;73%;86%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;Mostly sunny;94;77;N;7;38%;4%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;70;51;Becoming rainy;62;53;E;19;75%;97%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;66;SSE;4;57%;61%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;97;81;Mostly cloudy;93;81;SSW;7;68%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;7;63%;83%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;88;79;Clouds, a t-storm;88;80;WSW;9;75%;91%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;63;51;Periods of sun;64;49;WNW;7;53%;19%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;88;80;Increasing clouds;87;80;SW;13;72%;5%;8

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;S;10;62%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;82;71;Morning showers;82;71;SSE;9;84%;97%;2

Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;95;80;A thunderstorm;92;81;SW;5;80%;78%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;62;Mostly sunny;92;64;SE;7;18%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers;94;82;A thunderstorm;87;80;S;9;90%;76%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;73;Nice with some sun;88;72;SSE;6;65%;2%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;57;52;Mainly cloudy;61;46;NNW;8;83%;57%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;NE;7;20%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny;81;66;WSW;10;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;82;Partly sunny and hot;99;82;SSE;10;48%;13%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;74;48;Lots of sun, nice;74;51;NE;6;44%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;76;A t-storm around;89;76;E;7;71%;50%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;66;49;Spotty showers;61;48;WSW;13;74%;68%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;Mostly cloudy;90;78;SSW;5;70%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;84;Brief a.m. showers;93;84;SSW;12;70%;86%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;74;A shower or two;88;75;ENE;15;59%;79%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;W;9;74%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;Warm with hazy sun;99;80;W;10;51%;55%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;75;69;Mostly sunny;81;69;NE;13;52%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm around;91;75;NE;7;66%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Hazy sun and warm;100;85;NNE;11;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;63;44;Some sun;62;42;NW;8;59%;26%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;Hazy sun;90;65;NE;7;25%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and hot;101;86;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;86;W;11;52%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;71;A shower or t-storm;82;70;SE;5;85%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;100;83;Hazy sunshine;102;82;SSW;11;36%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;70;53;Variable cloudiness;71;54;WSW;7;57%;13%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;90;80;Showers and t-storms;90;80;E;16;66%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny;87;70;Hazy sun;89;71;WSW;6;56%;31%;8

Kolkata, India;Brief p.m. showers;94;83;A t-storm in spots;92;83;SSW;11;78%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;W;4;79%;67%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;56;19;Plenty of sunshine;56;24;NE;6;10%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;79;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;WSW;6;79%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;65;59;Partly sunny;63;59;SSE;6;78%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, cooler;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;N;7;59%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;65;59;A touch of rain;68;55;WSW;11;80%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;85;62;Clouds to sun;85;63;SSW;6;54%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;S;7;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;98;68;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;NE;4;36%;11%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;82;SW;5;70%;61%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;75;A shower or two;89;74;NNE;4;74%;73%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A thunderstorm;94;80;SE;5;64%;82%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;61;41;Partly sunny;62;49;NNE;9;68%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;ENE;5;54%;63%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A shower or t-storm;93;79;SSW;6;66%;66%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;68;49;Spotty showers;68;51;WSW;8;60%;78%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Partly sunny;84;77;SSW;12;75%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;53;44;Decreasing clouds;52;42;NW;12;69%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;89;72;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;SSE;2;48%;6%;9

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;55;Morning rain;70;53;WNW;9;79%;82%;2

Mumbai, India;Afternoon showers;88;81;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SSW;13;82%;85%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds limiting sun;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;SSE;7;66%;56%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Mostly sunny, humid;89;75;ESE;7;65%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;WSW;7;48%;5%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;80;59;A t-storm or two;78;57;NW;8;74%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;Rain and a t-storm;79;74;SE;8;83%;89%;4

Oslo, Norway;Some sun, a shower;63;47;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;W;5;48%;23%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;90;68;Abundant sunshine;95;71;S;6;50%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;84;79;Showers around;84;79;E;12;78%;87%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;76;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNW;6;81%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;85;75;Afternoon showers;86;74;E;5;79%;91%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;WNW;7;51%;24%;8

Perth, Australia;A shower;60;46;Mostly sunny;64;44;SE;7;58%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;77;Mainly cloudy, warm;95;78;SSW;6;62%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;86;76;Clouds and sun;88;76;SE;11;75%;38%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;Partly sunny;93;74;ESE;5;55%;24%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;63;55;Spotty showers;75;60;SSW;6;64%;85%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;86;61;Hazy sunshine;89;69;NNW;5;59%;5%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;68;48;A stray shower;69;48;S;8;56%;55%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with sunshine;80;63;Decreasing clouds;77;61;N;7;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;72;Showers around;84;75;SE;7;76%;94%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;53;49;Mostly cloudy;56;50;NW;11;62%;34%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;63;48;Spotty showers;67;51;SSE;7;66%;76%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;69;An afternoon shower;79;68;SSE;9;64%;79%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and not as hot;111;87;Hazy and seasonable;113;84;NNW;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;88;66;Sunny and less humid;91;65;W;6;48%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;68;54;Showers around;67;53;WSW;6;60%;66%;6

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;70;56;Mostly sunny;72;56;WSW;10;58%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;65;Showers and t-storms;74;63;E;5;82%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thundershower;89;80;Sunshine and breezy;89;79;E;14;68%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;ESE;5;92%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;81;60;Hazy sunshine;81;60;W;7;28%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;52;38;Clouds and sun;59;40;S;3;46%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Mostly sunny;89;73;NE;7;74%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;NW;6;57%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;72;58;Spotty showers;68;54;NNE;6;72%;70%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;67;Warm with hazy sun;93;74;SE;4;58%;6%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain this morning;86;75;Rain and drizzle;82;75;SSW;9;86%;88%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;83;79;S;7;82%;68%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warmer;76;51;Sunny and nice;82;54;SSE;6;50%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;Sunshine, pleasant;89;78;E;14;65%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rainy times;57;48;Mostly sunny;68;49;SW;8;53%;38%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;63;49;Clouds and sunshine;66;50;NW;7;70%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;92;83;Cloudy;94;82;SW;8;56%;36%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;66;49;Spotty showers;64;48;WSW;12;73%;73%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with some sun;98;76;Some sun, very warm;99;75;ESE;7;20%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;98;69;Partly sunny, breezy;91;68;NW;16;46%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Lots of sun, warm;102;78;Warm with hazy sun;99;78;ESE;8;14%;8%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;NNE;8;50%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;Sunny and very warm;95;70;E;4;38%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;83;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;SW;15;83%;95%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;87;74;ENE;6;63%;15%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;81;68;Sunny and nice;84;72;E;8;64%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;89;67;Sunny and delightful;87;68;SSE;8;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;88;56;Not as warm;77;54;N;7;63%;81%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;67;56;Spotty showers;67;53;ESE;4;75%;70%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;82;61;A thick cloud cover;85;61;SW;5;42%;29%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;93;79;NW;5;63%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;66;47;Spotty showers;67;51;SW;7;61%;90%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;A shower in places;71;60;SSE;5;62%;55%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;50;44;Windy;50;44;SW;24;72%;72%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;89;77;A thunderstorm;90;78;SW;6;75%;73%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;97;65;A t-storm or two;91;65;E;6;43%;77%;11

