Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;82;74;A morning shower;82;75;SW;10;85%;98%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;110;90;Hazy sunshine;108;89;NNW;7;44%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;NW;6;17%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;Partial sunshine;82;70;ENE;9;56%;26%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower;67;56;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SW;13;67%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;70;53;Sunny and beautiful;72;55;SW;5;58%;39%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;98;72;Hazy sunshine;94;67;SE;9;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;78;59;Showers and t-storms;68;58;WNW;13;78%;94%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;ENE;7;65%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;94;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;W;8;39%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;57;47;W;6;66%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;79;Hazy sun and hot;115;83;WNW;7;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;94;74;Partial sunshine;92;75;SSE;4;65%;30%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;70;A t-storm in spots;77;70;W;13;81%;65%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;9;74%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;81;73;Mostly sunny;79;71;SSE;11;67%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;81;70;A t-storm or two;77;68;SSE;5;79%;74%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;92;68;Showers and t-storms;83;66;NW;7;77%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;77;61;Nice with some sun;74;61;W;9;57%;19%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;62;48;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;6;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;82;58;Partial sunshine;82;60;E;5;59%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;86;66;Showers and t-storms;78;61;N;13;66%;62%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;70;55;An afternoon shower;70;58;WSW;9;66%;55%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;64;Partly sunny;90;66;SE;5;40%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;87;67;Showers and t-storms;80;66;NNW;10;72%;70%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny;57;46;NNW;9;73%;34%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;NE;7;38%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;78;67;High clouds;75;66;NNE;9;72%;35%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;102;75;N;7;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;63;48;Mostly sunny;64;45;SSE;5;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;83;69;SE;5;59%;61%;11

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;91;82;A t-storm around;92;82;SW;12;63%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;N;7;54%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;81;SSW;10;79%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;68;50;Partly sunny;66;58;WSW;8;49%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;86;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;W;6;74%;23%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;A t-storm around;101;78;S;6;45%;49%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;86;69;Increasing clouds;87;71;SSE;10;62%;11%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;88;Hazy and hot;106;87;ESE;9;46%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;94;63;A t-storm around;93;62;SSW;7;28%;54%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;A t-storm in spots;94;81;S;9;73%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;SSE;5;57%;19%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;64;53;A bit of rain;66;58;SW;17;80%;89%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;69;Mostly sunny;95;68;ENE;8;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;86;70;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;NNE;10;56%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;SSE;5;76%;83%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;71;44;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;E;5;36%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;5;75%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;67;55;Breezy with some sun;66;54;WSW;16;66%;19%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;SSW;7;82%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;82;S;8;74%;89%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;Showers around;88;75;ENE;11;52%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;W;10;80%;76%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;105;79;Hot with hazy sun;104;79;NE;10;39%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;85;72;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;NE;11;67%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;8;69%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;Hazy and very warm;100;83;NNW;10;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;Hazy sunshine;70;37;S;6;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;100;62;Hazy and very warm;96;62;NE;8;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;97;88;Hazy and hot;98;88;WSW;12;53%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Thunderstorms;81;69;S;4;86%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;Hazy sunshine;104;83;SSW;14;35%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;88;66;Clouds and sun, warm;90;66;SSW;7;39%;14%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;81;NE;13;60%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;87;69;Low clouds breaking;86;70;WSW;6;63%;34%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;83;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;S;9;74%;60%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;6;71%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;24;Sunny and mild;62;26;N;7;12%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;SW;9;80%;69%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;64;59;S;4;75%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunny and nice;77;60;NNW;11;48%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;69;54;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SW;14;60%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;79;60;Clouds, then sun;82;61;SW;5;56%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;SSE;7;75%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;93;62;Sunny and very warm;92;65;NE;5;36%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;88;83;A t-storm around;88;82;SW;6;70%;66%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;74;Spotty showers;88;74;NNE;4;75%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;E;6;63%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;57;46;Showery;51;43;WSW;9;77%;93%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;NNW;6;42%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;92;79;Partly sunny;92;78;SW;7;59%;34%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;79;61;Showers and t-storms;73;59;S;7;82%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;83;77;SSW;14;70%;59%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, cool;50;41;Becoming cloudy;55;46;N;9;71%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouding up, warm;89;67;Partly sunny;83;66;S;3;54%;5%;9

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;79;65;A p.m. shower or two;81;66;SW;8;70%;94%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;88;81;Heavy thunderstorms;89;80;W;10;83%;89%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;71;52;Cloudy;73;51;NNE;7;66%;39%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;70;ENE;6;59%;64%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;100;69;W;7;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;82;61;Brief p.m. showers;78;61;WNW;8;76%;77%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;70;E;7;76%;94%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;61;44;Spotty showers;63;45;S;8;48%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;88;68;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;7;61%;11%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;84;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;ESE;13;83%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;85;77;WNW;6;84%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;74;A morning shower;87;74;E;6;79%;69%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;70;54;A morning shower;74;58;W;7;53%;52%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;NE;11;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SSW;9;76%;59%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;84;74;Mostly cloudy;84;75;SE;17;75%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;5;54%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;75;61;An afternoon shower;74;58;NE;6;56%;41%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;84;65;Hazy sun;85;65;NW;4;65%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;49;A little p.m. rain;67;50;E;8;63%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;79;62;Mostly sunny;79;60;NNW;9;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;73;Mostly sunny;85;72;S;7;66%;9%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine, pleasant;61;49;Partly sunny;57;48;SSE;6;66%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;72;54;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;7;64%;43%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;73;65;A bit of rain;72;65;ESE;6;76%;80%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;109;83;Hazy and hot;112;86;E;9;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSW;8;54%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showery;69;59;Nice with some sun;72;58;W;8;62%;29%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;55;Mostly sunny;65;55;WSW;12;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;79%;79%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;80;Mostly sunny;91;79;ESE;12;67%;28%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;63;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NNE;4;94%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny intervals;86;63;Hazy sunshine;82;63;NW;8;28%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;40;Mostly cloudy;59;46;SW;3;47%;84%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;6;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;NNW;8;52%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;54;Partly sunny;67;53;N;6;64%;35%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;84;68;Cloudy;87;67;SSW;5;65%;44%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;73;Heavy morning rain;79;73;ENE;9;95%;82%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;80;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;8;78%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;89;63;A t-storm in spots;86;62;SW;6;60%;55%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;11;66%;29%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;69;54;Clouds and sun;69;54;WSW;11;43%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;51;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;WNW;9;49%;57%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;81;WSW;5;64%;67%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;66;55;Sunny intervals;68;54;SW;11;60%;15%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;91;65;Mostly sunny;89;61;NNW;9;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;90;66;ENE;10;35%;15%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;97;72;Hazy sunshine;95;74;S;7;19%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;NW;8;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;96;76;Very hot;99;76;N;4;40%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;87;74;Showers around;82;69;S;10;73%;94%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;NNW;6;69%;12%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;91;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;N;4;54%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;96;70;Sunny and very warm;97;72;W;12;30%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. rain;74;52;A t-storm in spots;72;51;ENE;6;62%;57%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;63;52;Cloudy with showers;64;51;NE;5;68%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;86;66;An afternoon shower;77;61;NNW;10;61%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;SSE;4;79%;85%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;76;55;Showers and t-storms;73;56;WNW;5;63%;67%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;79;60;Showers and t-storms;74;56;WNW;6;78%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;50;46;Mostly sunny;52;43;NE;7;74%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;89;78;A couple of t-storms;89;77;SSW;9;80%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;5;34%;14%;11

