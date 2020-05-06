Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 6, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;9;78%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;83;Plenty of sun;97;84;WNW;8;41%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this afternoon;77;57;Hazy sun;79;53;WNW;13;47%;6%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;74;62;Hazy sunshine;73;66;E;14;73%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Abundant sunshine;60;40;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;E;4;54%;3%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;58;41;A little p.m. rain;57;43;NE;7;50%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, warm;93;71;A t-storm around;87;63;NW;10;38%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;65;38;High clouds;72;47;E;7;36%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;71;45;Brilliant sunshine;70;44;SSE;7;48%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny;77;58;A shower or t-storm;67;51;N;9;55%;55%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;60;47;Partial sunshine;65;57;WSW;11;66%;10%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;85;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;NNE;9;27%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;4;82%;93%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;5;49%;23%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;99;84;Turning cloudy, warm;99;84;S;9;60%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;75;62;Partly sunny;73;61;NE;10;66%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;77;55;Rain and drizzle;66;55;ENE;6;77%;81%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;59;44;Clouds and sun;65;43;NW;11;44%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;61;42;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;SW;8;59%;9%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;67;51;Cloudy;64;49;SE;8;78%;69%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;63;A t-storm in spots;80;63;SSE;6;65%;55%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;60;44;Sunny and breezy;66;41;NE;16;36%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sun;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;ENE;3;55%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and cool;61;41;A passing shower;67;42;ENE;9;46%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;61;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;13;37%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;60;45;Partly sunny;64;47;NNW;5;66%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;69;A little a.m. rain;82;68;ENE;5;51%;95%;8

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;73;55;Clouds and sun;67;53;NE;13;54%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;85;60;Hazy sun;91;68;NE;5;19%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;75;54;Hazy sun;74;59;SSE;7;71%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;85;67;Some sun, less humid;85;68;SE;5;49%;43%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;97;84;Partly sunny;98;84;SSE;10;62%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;57;47;Cooler in the p.m.;61;39;NE;13;46%;30%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;7;72%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;56;43;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;6;63%;7%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;79;70;Sunny and nice;79;70;N;13;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;83;61;Sunny and warm;86;67;SSE;12;47%;58%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;86;75;A little a.m. rain;85;75;SSE;11;80%;87%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;70;Hazy sun;98;75;NE;8;40%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mainly cloudy;75;46;Nice with sunshine;71;34;NNE;9;32%;9%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Hazy, a t-storm, hot;101;77;SE;7;65%;55%;12

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;91;77;A passing shower;88;73;SSE;6;72%;59%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;57;46;A shower or two;64;45;SW;12;73%;76%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;Increasing clouds;81;57;NE;6;33%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warm with some sun;78;66;Partial sunshine;72;64;E;15;76%;27%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;94;81;Hazy sun, summerlike;98;82;SSE;8;63%;14%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;76;50;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;ESE;7;42%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A shower or t-storm;84;70;NNE;11;56%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;60;36;Clouds and sun;52;35;NW;11;46%;6%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;82;A t-storm around;95;82;SSE;8;60%;51%;12

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;92;78;A shower or two;88;79;S;9;75%;84%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;71;A shower or two;84;71;NE;13;56%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;104;76;Hazy sun;97;76;SSE;6;42%;12%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;Sunny and delightful;91;66;N;10;35%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;68;50;Clearing;60;50;SW;6;73%;31%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;ENE;6;73%;85%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;97;77;Partly sunny;92;77;N;13;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;Partly sunny;71;46;WNW;5;51%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;Increasing clouds;80;53;NE;5;25%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;103;79;Hazy and very warm;101;81;W;10;44%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;SE;5;68%;53%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;80;Hazy sunshine;108;78;NNW;13;9%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;59;42;Cooler with rain;50;41;NNW;10;88%;89%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;11;64%;73%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;5;74%;86%;10

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSW;9;73%;48%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;SW;4;77%;83%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;58;35;Clouds and sun, mild;60;35;ESE;6;53%;19%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;SW;6;75%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;65;Partly sunny;71;65;SSE;8;77%;34%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;78;58;N;7;64%;61%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;63;43;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;7;55%;18%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;Brilliant sunshine;96;61;S;6;33%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing and humid;87;78;Turning sunny, humid;90;77;S;6;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;ESE;6;45%;24%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;89;85;Showers around;91;83;WSW;10;72%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;3;82%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;94;82;A t-storm around;96;83;SE;7;54%;51%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;73;59;Windy;72;56;NNW;20;56%;36%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;52;A p.m. t-storm;73;52;NNE;5;54%;81%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;89;71;Sunshine, less humid;85;70;NNE;10;43%;5%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;55;44;Mostly cloudy;57;36;NNW;13;55%;18%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;87;79;A morning t-storm;85;79;SSW;9;79%;72%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;57;52;Partly sunny;59;46;NNW;7;53%;3%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;58;41;An afternoon shower;55;33;WNW;7;41%;70%;8

Moscow, Russia;Periods of rain;68;54;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;49;SW;9;58%;68%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;93;83;Hazy sun;93;83;WNW;8;69%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;A t-storm in spots;75;60;ENE;7;71%;84%;12

New York, United States;Rain, mainly later;56;45;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;9;40%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and warmer;80;53;Mostly sunny;78;57;NE;9;52%;31%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;51;47;A morning shower;62;40;NNW;12;67%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;74;54;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;NNE;13;41%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;60;38;Clouds and sunshine;58;38;S;6;42%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouding up;59;34;A shower or two;53;29;W;11;48%;76%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;A few showers;88;81;E;14;76%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;NW;7;79%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;9;78%;48%;6

Paris, France;Clearing;69;45;Clouds and sun;72;49;ENE;6;48%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy;63;52;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;WSW;8;64%;82%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;81;SSW;7;64%;58%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy;86;76;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;76;SE;19;73%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;5;55%;62%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;57;41;Sunny;64;40;NW;9;43%;4%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warmer;82;49;Partly sunny;79;50;N;7;25%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;73;56;A little p.m. rain;73;57;S;10;52%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;77;57;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;8;64%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;Sunshine and nice;87;74;SE;8;63%;3%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;46;41;A morning shower;47;34;N;10;65%;40%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;57;43;Partly sunny;53;36;NW;14;51%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;68;Cooler with showers;69;64;WNW;7;82%;93%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;99;73;Clouds and sun;96;72;E;12;14%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;W;7;42%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;WNW;10;56%;18%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;51;Partly sunny;72;51;WSW;9;54%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;ENE;8;73%;74%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;78;Some sun;89;78;SE;12;65%;4%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;78;68;Showers and t-storms;79;68;NNE;5;79%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;79;54;Mostly cloudy;79;53;ENE;8;39%;6%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and warm;82;48;Sunny and very warm;83;51;SW;3;23%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;86;73;A morning shower;87;74;E;7;74%;82%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy and warmer;74;55;Sun and some clouds;78;57;NNW;5;68%;62%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler;58;44;Partly sunny;63;47;NNE;8;58%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;81;52;Partly sunny;79;50;SE;5;25%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;72;64;Partly sunny;77;66;SE;13;60%;61%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;80;SW;6;77%;68%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;57;39;Winds subsiding;60;41;W;15;48%;43%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;ESE;15;64%;7%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;59;36;Partly sunny;54;37;WSW;8;43%;8%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;74;51;High clouds;75;61;NNW;8;59%;1%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;75;A thunderstorm;84;76;SE;7;72%;71%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;57;39;Partly sunny;50;37;NW;13;58%;7%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;79;63;Warmer with some sun;87;67;ENE;6;33%;25%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower;71;51;Cooler;63;50;NW;19;66%;61%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;87;58;Not as warm;74;59;WNW;12;28%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;71;60;Sunny and beautiful;75;61;NE;7;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;72;51;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;E;5;41%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;64;54;Partly sunny;70;51;ESE;8;46%;25%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;53;37;A passing shower;52;32;WNW;11;54%;56%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;63;E;6;65%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;Partly sunny, cooler;77;60;ESE;9;64%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;67;33;Clearing and cooler;55;26;SW;9;24%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;60;42;Sunshine;65;50;N;6;46%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;62;46;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;N;13;31%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Unseasonably hot;101;81;Unseasonably hot;104;80;WSW;5;36%;29%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;55;36;Partly sunny;56;32;NNW;11;51%;26%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;54;37;Sunny intervals;61;37;NNW;13;48%;10%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;56;48;Abundant sunshine;63;55;NNW;13;66%;9%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;Sunny and summerlike;105;82;WSW;7;45%;16%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and a t-storm;70;46;A couple of showers;60;46;ENE;3;67%;64%;3

