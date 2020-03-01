Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSW;10;82%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;81;66;Hazy sunshine;85;67;NNW;8;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;59;42;Mostly sunny;62;41;W;8;66%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Sun and some clouds;68;51;W;13;56%;100%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;48;38;Rain and drizzle;47;37;W;15;87%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, not as cold;31;22;A snow shower;24;3;NNE;6;70%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;71;46;Showers around;60;45;NW;6;60%;86%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;40;20;P.M. snow showers;32;12;N;8;84%;92%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;8;39%;4%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;45;Partly sunny;64;51;SSW;5;62%;7%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;81;68;Cloudy;75;68;NE;11;58%;32%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;67;50;Hazy sunshine;69;44;NW;10;54%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy, warm;95;75;Mainly cloudy;93;73;E;8;63%;30%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;88;65;Hazy sunshine;84;66;S;5;47%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;92;80;S;10;63%;9%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, windy;66;55;Very windy;66;45;WNW;26;57%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;52;27;Cloudy;52;32;SSE;9;33%;64%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers around;62;49;Clouds and sun, warm;66;53;SSE;8;51%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;51;40;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SSW;8;66%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;71;50;An afternoon shower;70;50;SE;5;67%;76%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;80;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;NE;6;82%;83%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;49;43;Mostly cloudy;57;43;SE;13;57%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;49;39;Rain and drizzle;46;35;WSW;14;73%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;58;35;Clouds and sun, warm;62;39;SW;6;61%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;56;45;Clouds breaking;56;45;SE;11;55%;27%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;91;74;Brilliant sunshine;90;71;ENE;7;54%;4%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;88;69;Cloudy;80;69;NE;5;53%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;59;39;More sun than clouds;54;39;NE;8;41%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;71;48;Hazy sunshine;72;51;NE;6;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;SE;12;69%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;61;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;NE;3;51%;26%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;73;Hazy sunshine;91;75;ESE;7;62%;5%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;54;35;Mainly cloudy;44;31;W;7;64%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;92;76;Hazy sun;88;75;NE;6;66%;15%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;44;36;Brief showers;43;36;SE;3;82%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;82;70;Hazy sunshine;83;71;NNE;13;51%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;73;62;An afternoon shower;74;54;NNW;9;48%;58%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm or two;86;77;SSE;10;81%;77%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;79;61;Hazy sunshine;79;60;NNW;4;68%;2%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;46;24;Cloudy;45;25;SW;6;63%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;87;62;Hazy sun;91;67;W;5;48%;14%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm or two;89;77;S;6;77%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;44;32;Spotty showers;45;33;W;15;72%;82%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;66;44;Warm with sunshine;69;47;NNE;9;33%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;66;58;Spotty showers;66;54;W;22;80%;61%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;80;72;A t-storm in spots;80;71;SE;11;72%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;75;55;Increasing clouds;77;59;NE;4;65%;57%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;SSE;8;40%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;38;34;A little a.m. rain;40;33;SSW;14;92%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;95;78;A shower in places;95;77;SE;10;50%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;78;66;Partial sunshine;72;63;E;14;76%;23%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;70;Spotty showers;81;70;ENE;18;64%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;67;Hazy sun;87;66;SE;4;47%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;49;Hazy sunshine;75;50;N;5;54%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and some clouds;48;39;Partly sunny, mild;58;48;SSW;10;67%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;NE;7;75%;65%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;83;67;Hazy sunshine;87;69;N;12;45%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;71;57;A little a.m. rain;69;55;E;7;63%;88%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;55;37;Hazy sun and warm;65;37;SSW;5;29%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;88;66;Hazy sunshine;90;67;NW;6;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;70;48;A t-storm in spots;70;48;SW;6;60%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;97;65;Hazy sunshine;96;66;N;12;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;47;39;Spotty showers;46;41;S;11;71%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;85;74;Brief showers;86;74;N;8;62%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;91;75;E;5;63%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;SSW;5;59%;54%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A brief p.m. shower;95;78;Hot with hazy sun;97;78;NNW;4;58%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;39;A morning shower;56;42;ESE;7;68%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSW;8;71%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;79;72;Partly sunny;78;72;SSE;10;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;63;57;Showers around;61;47;NW;11;69%;61%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;49;38;A little a.m. rain;46;36;WSW;12;68%;64%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A p.m. t-storm;61;46;Partly sunny;70;53;N;6;46%;8%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;90;76;Mostly sunny;90;76;SSW;8;65%;31%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy;58;49;Showers;56;38;WNW;16;55%;73%;4

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;81;Turning cloudy;90;81;ENE;7;67%;15%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;77;Overcast, a t-storm;86;77;ESE;5;80%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;89;70;Sun and some clouds;91;72;E;8;55%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;90;58;Cloudy and cooler;65;53;S;14;54%;25%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;Nice with sunshine;82;54;SW;8;29%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Partly sunny;76;71;SE;15;53%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;39;34;A little p.m. rain;48;39;SE;9;81%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;78;High clouds;88;79;E;13;65%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;86;67;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;NE;9;51%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;16;Rain, some ice early;40;34;SW;5;73%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;39;35;Rain and drizzle;41;35;SSW;10;82%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, less humid;88;73;Hazy sunshine;89;73;NW;6;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;85;61;Showers and t-storms;81;62;N;7;66%;83%;9

New York, United States;Sunlit, not as cold;44;37;Cloudy, not as cool;55;48;SSW;9;48%;58%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;65;44;Brilliant sunshine;65;45;NW;7;64%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;36;25;High clouds;36;21;SW;9;83%;25%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;57;44;Partly sunny;59;42;N;9;55%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Bit of rain, snow;37;35;Spotty showers;40;32;E;7;82%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;25;17;Rain/snow showers;41;28;W;9;77%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;NE;5;74%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;A passing shower;90;74;NNW;14;63%;58%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;86;72;A shower in places;86;72;NE;7;68%;57%;10

Paris, France;Periods of rain;49;40;Rain and drizzle;49;36;W;11;60%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Windy with some sun;82;59;High clouds;83;64;E;15;41%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;98;77;Sun and some clouds;95;77;SSE;6;50%;10%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional a.m. rain;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;E;9;74%;71%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;85;69;A shower or two;86;70;ESE;5;59%;62%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;53;39;Mainly cloudy;51;39;N;9;56%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;52;29;Cooler with hazy sun;44;19;WSW;9;43%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;72;57;An afternoon shower;72;57;SSW;10;62%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;53;Clouds and sun;68;54;WSW;12;79%;28%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;A shower or two;88;77;E;7;67%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;35;Cloudy;39;31;ESE;22;62%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;47;37;Rather cloudy, mild;47;38;ESE;7;76%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;Rain at times;77;71;W;6;85%;89%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;Not as warm;77;47;N;12;18%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;63;49;Heavy afternoon rain;63;48;SW;13;71%;94%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;38;35;A little wintry mix;41;31;S;9;63%;58%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;51;Plenty of sun;69;51;NNW;12;36%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;61;Partial sunshine;85;61;ENE;12;49%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;Showers;80;74;NE;10;80%;90%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;79;64;SW;6;67%;9%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;83;50;Hazy sunshine;80;49;ENE;5;31%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;88;59;Mostly sunny;90;58;SW;6;41%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;68;Spotty showers;81;68;N;8;82%;88%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;61;52;A little rain;56;42;NNW;11;74%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun;48;40;Rain and drizzle;49;46;SSW;7;86%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;52;31;Hazy sun;46;28;W;7;48%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;54;46;Mainly cloudy;54;45;ESE;9;47%;10%;5

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds and warm;93;77;Warm with some sun;93;77;NNE;10;66%;19%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;54;32;Clouds and sun, warm;64;39;S;8;57%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;72;A stray shower;82;73;ENE;9;65%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;42;33;Showers around;43;35;ESE;6;79%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;83;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;S;15;55%;19%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;73;60;Low clouds;66;63;ENE;11;73%;42%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;38;35;Rather cloudy;40;34;SE;9;88%;60%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;70;46;Sunshine and warm;70;47;NE;5;41%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;54;37;Mostly cloudy;51;36;E;8;62%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;65;42;A little a.m. rain;49;36;WNW;11;51%;82%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;66;54;Clouds and sun;65;48;ENE;7;57%;2%;2

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;69;51;Occasional rain;72;54;SE;8;52%;67%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;58;45;A touch of rain;48;42;N;10;86%;61%;1

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;36;34;Cloudy, rain ending;43;30;NNW;14;85%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;73;59;Hazy sunshine;76;62;SSE;5;41%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;80;54;Turning cloudy, warm;76;54;SSW;10;50%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;17;-3;Cloudy and colder;13;-19;N;11;76%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;37;A shower or two;44;42;S;4;79%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;45;SSE;11;49%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;94;72;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;72;NNW;5;43%;23%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;46;35;A little p.m. rain;49;39;SE;8;80%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;52;36;A bit of rain;47;34;WSW;6;88%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;70;60;A thick cloud cover;72;65;N;14;70%;23%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;98;65;Mostly sunny, warm;97;65;W;5;40%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;54;34;A shower in the a.m.;50;31;ENE;3;53%;64%;2

