Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 19, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;A morning shower;31;25;SW;13;83%;70%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NE;9;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mild with clearing;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;ENE;12;82%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Showers;13;8;Windy;12;7;E;30;72%;94%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;NE;15;93%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;Cloudy;-1;-4;NE;12;78%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;6;-3;Sunshine and chilly;4;-5;ESE;9;78%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;-10;-22;Abundant sunshine;-10;-21;NW;11;65%;13%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;27;NNE;11;46%;7%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and breezy;18;13;Showers around;15;10;SW;17;64%;94%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;24;16;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;WSW;22;63%;44%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;19;6;N;10;56%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;22;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;13;69%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;E;17;53%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;20;Periods of sun;32;21;E;10;46%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;13;6;Partly sunny;14;1;NNW;13;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Windy this afternoon;5;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-9;S;14;17%;24%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;14;1;A little snow;3;1;W;15;91%;99%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;3;-2;Low clouds;3;-2;NNE;7;84%;12%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;10;A thunderstorm;18;9;SE;10;72%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A thunderstorm;28;19;NW;12;66%;91%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;4;-3;Breezy;3;0;NNW;21;73%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;NE;16;87%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy in the p.m.;20;9;A touch of rain;15;0;SW;20;75%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;4;-1;Cloudy;4;-2;WNW;12;86%;35%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;18;58%;93%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A t-storm around;29;19;NE;11;65%;85%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;8;0;Mostly sunny;7;-4;NW;21;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;Sunshine and nice;23;10;N;10;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;SSE;15;70%;6%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain, humid;29;18;A shower or two;26;17;SE;5;76%;85%;4

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;24;Hazy sunshine;31;23;ENE;14;63%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Colder;1;-3;WNW;23;73%;8%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;14;64%;28%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Episodes of sunshine;3;0;Partly sunny;3;-1;NE;8;86%;19%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;19;Sunny and delightful;26;18;N;20;67%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;4;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;13;45%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A shower or two;32;26;NE;14;69%;77%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;20;10;Hazy sunshine;19;9;N;10;76%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-9;Colder;-3;-9;NNW;10;76%;88%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;NW;9;46%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;SW;11;82%;68%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;4;-2;Dull and dreary;6;3;SSE;8;75%;33%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;5;-3;Decreasing clouds;3;-3;SSE;10;66%;25%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;15;11;Partly sunny;16;12;W;24;79%;31%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Clearing;22;13;SSE;8;54%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;11;71%;68%;7

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sun;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;ESE;13;67%;2%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;1;-2;Low clouds;0;-4;NW;6;80%;8%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;33;24;Showers around;33;24;NNE;10;58%;70%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;E;13;51%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;28;21;A couple of showers;28;23;S;17;66%;81%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sun;29;17;SE;13;56%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;19;4;Sun and clouds;14;5;ENE;12;59%;68%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;18;8;Sunny intervals;18;9;SSW;9;51%;82%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;WSW;15;83%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;NNW;9;59%;27%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds;28;17;Mostly cloudy;30;16;SE;11;45%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;2;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-8;SSW;7;70%;14%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;23;10;ENE;12;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;15;4;Hazy sunshine;19;6;WSW;7;56%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;33;17;Sunny and hot;35;17;N;16;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;8;Cloudy and mild;11;1;SE;15;80%;29%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;22;Warm, turning breezy;31;23;NNE;19;60%;4%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;SW;10;73%;67%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;15;Hazy sunshine;26;15;ENE;10;53%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers around;32;24;NE;6;72%;93%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;11;3;A shower in the a.m.;13;3;NE;12;55%;70%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;31;25;Humid;31;26;SW;12;77%;27%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;24;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;13;78%;85%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;14;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NNW;17;86%;29%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;5;0;Partly sunny;7;1;N;14;75%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;15;5;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;NNE;9;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SSW;13;70%;69%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;8;6;Milder with a shower;12;0;NNE;7;68%;54%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and very warm;30;27;Very warm;32;27;NE;30;62%;2%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NW;9;79%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Rain in the morning;30;24;ENE;12;68%;96%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SW;18;54%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;26;7;Clearing and warm;26;7;SSW;8;30%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Variable cloudiness;27;19;S;12;69%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;A little rain;2;-1;NE;12;93%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;32;24;Partly sunny, windy;32;25;ENE;28;62%;12%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;ENE;20;61%;83%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;A little snow;-2;-10;NNE;22;83%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;Rain/snow showers;3;2;A little p.m. rain;3;-1;SE;13;91%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;29;19;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NNW;12;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NE;18;44%;5%;9

New York, United States;Periods of rain;7;5;An afternoon shower;8;2;WNW;23;70%;42%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;7;Decreasing clouds;19;5;SE;14;69%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;-12;-14;A little snow;-12;-32;NNE;11;51%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;4;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;3;NW;20;53%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;0;-6;Areas of low clouds;-3;-14;NNW;7;91%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-6;A little snow;-2;-11;NNE;17;89%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;E;23;84%;88%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;31;23;A passing shower;32;22;NNW;12;68%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;22;Rain at times;29;23;ENE;11;81%;98%;2

Paris, France;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Low clouds;6;1;NNW;13;81%;13%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and hot;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;NE;16;43%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;31;23;Mainly cloudy;31;23;NE;18;59%;27%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;34;23;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;NNW;17;71%;97%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunlit and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and beautiful;32;19;SE;8;55%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;1;-3;Low clouds;2;-2;NNW;7;78%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning flurries;3;-8;Sunny and colder;-4;-18;W;18;48%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;9;Afternoon rain;18;10;NW;8;78%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;18;8;SSE;9;69%;19%;3

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;30;23;A morning shower;32;22;E;12;63%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;0;-2;Periods of rain;9;4;S;35;78%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Low clouds;0;-1;NE;9;91%;9%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;N;10;73%;88%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;SE;8;46%;5%;5

Rome, Italy;A little rain;12;1;Partly sunny, chilly;8;4;N;14;79%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-1;Low clouds;1;-3;S;9;88%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;5;Sunshine;14;4;E;13;52%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;A stray t-shower;28;17;ENE;19;52%;42%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;29;22;A brief shower;29;21;SE;19;67%;42%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;E;11;54%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;26;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;ENE;7;32%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;29;14;Very warm;30;14;SW;13;51%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;A shower in spots;29;20;NNE;12;72%;45%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;An afternoon shower;12;10;Cloudy and milder;15;10;NNW;14;87%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Considerable clouds;7;2;Low clouds;8;2;SE;8;77%;15%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A few flurries;4;-3;Mostly sunny;0;-12;NW;18;49%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NE;17;58%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;13;71%;91%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;18;7;Cooler with rain;9;-2;NNW;13;80%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;21;68%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;SSE;8;93%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;A little a.m. rain;23;17;ESE;29;61%;74%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;19;14;A little a.m. rain;17;15;E;21;80%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;2;-1;Mainly cloudy;0;-3;WNW;9;89%;8%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;8;-8;Sunny and colder;1;-10;E;8;63%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;12;-3;Hazy sun and cooler;9;-2;SSE;10;74%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;9;1;Hazy sunshine;10;1;NE;12;42%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and nice;21;10;S;8;43%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;16;6;A little rain;12;7;ESE;13;75%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;10;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNW;13;55%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and sleet;3;1;A little a.m. snow;2;-2;NW;18;80%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;16;8;Hazy sun and windy;17;10;WSW;31;43%;6%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with some sun;11;7;A little p.m. rain;14;9;WNW;23;54%;66%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, but frigid;-21;-36;Cloudy, not as cold;-17;-31;SW;13;77%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;7;4;Cloudy;7;4;E;7;79%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Colder;3;-4;Mainly cloudy;3;0;NW;17;70%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;28;16;Brilliant sunshine;27;16;ESE;9;49%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;3;0;Cloudy;1;-1;NE;15;85%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;2;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;NNE;11;90%;95%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy, warm;31;16;Windy;23;16;NNE;43;69%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with some sun;32;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;WSW;8;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;9;-3;Sunny and mild;8;-3;NE;4;57%;0%;3

