Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;13;69%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;30;19;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;18;NW;18;49%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;ENE;11;74%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A stray shower;17;8;Nice with sunshine;18;12;WSW;12;85%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;8;Showers around;11;7;WSW;26;73%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-1;-6;Cloudy;-3;-8;ENE;8;81%;35%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very cold;-1;-9;Sunny and quite cold;-1;-13;SE;10;33%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, very cold;-28;-35;Brisk and very cold;-21;-25;WSW;23;56%;57%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;N;12;47%;4%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers;16;6;A couple of showers;15;6;NNE;7;65%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with downpours;24;16;Becoming very windy;20;18;SW;28;90%;73%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;WNW;14;64%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;21;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SSE;9;64%;15%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;27;13;Hazy sun;28;13;E;13;44%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Very warm;31;25;Mainly cloudy;29;23;S;12;69%;33%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;7;More clouds than sun;16;4;NW;13;72%;7%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-6;Partly sunny, mild;5;-5;N;7;50%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;7;4;A little a.m. rain;5;2;WSW;12;79%;76%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;8;3;Periods of rain;9;5;WSW;16;77%;96%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Thundershowers;19;8;Thundershowers;20;8;SE;9;74%;88%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm around;28;19;N;11;60%;68%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, windy;7;0;Low clouds and fog;7;3;SE;8;69%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;P.M. rain, breezy;8;7;A little a.m. rain;11;7;SW;18;68%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;11;6;Rain at times;8;2;NE;27;77%;100%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;7;2;Partly sunny;8;0;SW;8;72%;62%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;ESE;12;55%;56%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;More clouds than sun;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;NE;9;48%;73%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;2;Sunny;13;3;W;9;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;12;46%;41%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;16;An afternoon shower;25;18;SSE;15;59%;59%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;28;19;A bit of rain;28;19;E;5;62%;83%;4

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Hazy sunshine;31;21;NE;12;59%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;7;2;A stray a.m. shower;7;2;NW;13;84%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;NNE;19;69%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;7;5;A little a.m. rain;9;5;SW;17;79%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;28;20;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;NNE;22;46%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;27;6;WSW;18;45%;9%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;NE;13;65%;88%;11

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;17;9;Some hazy sun;21;11;E;10;75%;1%;3

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;13;-4;A little p.m. snow;1;-6;SSE;11;81%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sunshine;26;13;WNW;10;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers around;30;23;SW;10;76%;97%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain, not as cool;14;5;Cooler with rain;7;6;SW;30;67%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Snow showers;4;-6;Snow tapering off;-4;-14;NE;14;48%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;20;13;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;24;71%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;21;17;Low clouds;21;17;SSE;10;71%;31%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A t-storm around;26;15;ENE;9;63%;47%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;E;16;48%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snowy;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;S;23;84%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of showers;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;11;71%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;A little rain;19;15;A p.m. shower or two;20;16;E;13;81%;87%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;18;64%;29%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Hazy sun;30;15;ENE;9;38%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;24;10;Cooler, a.m. showers;14;8;NNE;11;77%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and mild;15;9;Occasional rain;12;8;SE;14;81%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Showers around;32;24;E;12;71%;76%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Sunshine and nice;28;22;NNW;14;58%;9%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;31;15;Sunny and very warm;31;14;E;12;35%;1%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;6;0;Rain/snow showers;4;-9;WNW;6;62%;86%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;28;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;NW;20;68%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;20;4;Mostly sunny;20;4;SSE;7;36%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;29;13;Hazy sun, very warm;29;14;NNW;17;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold;-4;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-11;SSE;16;69%;17%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;30;23;Warm with a shower;30;23;NNE;10;59%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;Cloudy;31;22;W;10;70%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;26;12;Hazy sun;26;11;NE;11;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SE;6;82%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;15;4;A little p.m. rain;17;4;NE;12;44%;67%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SW;10;73%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;25;20;Clouds and sun;25;20;SSE;14;63%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;17;14;Showers around;17;7;N;17;72%;60%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with rain;13;7;A little p.m. rain;11;8;SW;24;71%;95%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;9;N;7;69%;3%;1

Luanda, Angola;A shower or two;30;24;Decreasing clouds;30;24;S;12;73%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;13;4;Low clouds and fog;11;-1;NNE;6;79%;41%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;NE;22;70%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;9;73%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;11;67%;15%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;30;16;Brilliant sunshine;30;17;SW;15;57%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;11;SW;7;37%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;24;17;ENE;13;49%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-1;-5;Cloudy;-2;-7;SSE;16;97%;36%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy, windy;31;25;Mostly sunny, windy;32;24;ENE;27;66%;25%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;SE;14;55%;58%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;-5;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-7;ENE;12;54%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold;-11;-15;Cloudy and cold;-11;-12;SSW;21;75%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;21;Hazy sun;31;20;NNE;11;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;19;53%;41%;11

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;7;0;Periods of sun;5;3;E;12;47%;19%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;7;Periods of rain;19;10;SSE;15;72%;99%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-27;-34;Frigid with some sun;-26;-28;SSW;10;35%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;8;0;Sunny;11;1;SSE;8;55%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;2;1;Snow and rain;5;2;SSW;11;71%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-6;-12;Snow;-5;-7;E;16;63%;93%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some brightening;31;26;High clouds;30;25;NNW;13;64%;31%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Showers around;30;23;NW;11;77%;93%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;22;E;12;82%;94%;2

Paris, France;A touch of rain;11;10;A little a.m. rain;12;9;SW;16;72%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;31;17;Very warm;24;16;SSW;22;54%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Humid with showers;30;24;Humid, p.m. showers;31;23;SE;9;75%;99%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;15;69%;57%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, a t-shower;29;20;A t-storm around;30;19;SE;10;60%;47%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a shower;7;0;A shower in the p.m.;8;5;WSW;10;61%;92%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;2;-9;Hazy sunshine;7;-4;E;7;46%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;10;Periods of rain;17;9;NNW;9;76%;97%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;20;11;Low clouds breaking;20;9;ENE;10;75%;9%;1

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;E;12;64%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;3;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-6;ENE;11;90%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;2;1;Rain and snow shower;2;0;S;18;86%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-shower;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;W;10;77%;71%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;16;6;Rather cloudy, cool;13;6;NE;12;61%;30%;1

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;2;Periods of sun;13;5;NE;5;70%;41%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-2;-3;A bit of ice;0;-2;S;13;87%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and a t-storm;13;10;Breezy with rain;14;12;SSE;24;82%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;A p.m. shower or two;26;17;ENE;18;69%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;30;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;SE;11;80%;79%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;25;17;A shower in the p.m.;25;18;NNW;10;77%;82%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;E;10;43%;13%;6

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;29;15;Very warm;31;15;SW;12;40%;7%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thundershower;28;20;A p.m. shower or two;28;20;N;9;75%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;16;12;Showers around;16;5;NNE;14;75%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;11;8;SE;12;69%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and mild;8;-5;Hazy sun and mild;10;-3;E;5;44%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;6;Partly sunny;17;8;SE;15;74%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;10;76%;89%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain;4;-1;A little rain;4;-2;WNW;6;71%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;E;14;69%;78%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;4;2;Periods of rain;5;3;SSW;25;90%;91%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;27;20;Breezy in the p.m.;25;20;NE;21;62%;13%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;22;17;A stray shower;24;18;ESE;10;76%;52%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, not as cold;1;1;Rain and snow shower;3;1;S;33;90%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold with snow;-4;-13;Very cold;-6;-18;ENE;11;45%;10%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;Cloudy with flurries;-2;-3;ESE;7;69%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and chilly;5;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;-2;S;13;48%;92%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;11;High clouds;19;12;ESE;9;56%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;1;ENE;6;63%;29%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, a shower;10;1;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;SW;14;51%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;0;-2;Low clouds;4;2;ESE;24;73%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;19;14;Winds subsiding;17;12;NW;27;54%;41%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;12;Low clouds breaking;18;13;WSW;17;48%;12%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and clouds;-10;-22;Mostly sunny;-9;-21;ENE;18;100%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;11;4;Cloudy;10;6;E;11;58%;84%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy;8;-1;Fog;5;4;WSW;9;71%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two;28;19;Partial sunshine;27;18;ESE;8;57%;25%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;3;-2;A thick cloud cover;0;-1;S;17;87%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;6;2;Low clouds and fog;5;2;S;13;78%;40%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast and warm;28;15;Very windy;17;15;S;59;88%;97%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;32;20;Sunny and hot;33;17;WSW;9;50%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;2;-8;Plenty of sun;0;-8;NE;4;40%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather