Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSE;10;67%;8%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Showers around;22;18;Showers around;24;18;ENE;8;73%;67%;1

Aleppo, Syria;Colder this morning;11;6;Sunshine;11;2;WSW;7;67%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny;20;7;ESE;8;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;9;4;Morning mist, cloudy;8;6;SSW;19;77%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of ice;-3;-5;Cloudy with snow;-1;-5;ESE;7;74%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;9;3;Partly sunny;10;1;ESE;9;66%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-9;-18;Low clouds;-8;-17;S;12;100%;5%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;34;24;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;34;19;E;13;54%;82%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;18;8;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;NNW;7;79%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;23;16;Showers around;24;16;NNE;11;63%;65%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;16;9;Some brightening;16;8;NW;10;63%;14%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;9;74%;48%;7

Bangalore, India;A morning shower;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;18;E;16;74%;47%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny;31;20;SSE;9;52%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;20;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;W;10;74%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;3;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-8;NNW;28;19%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;A shower;13;1;WNW;9;64%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;A bit of rain;11;2;Partly sunny, cooler;6;2;SSW;20;64%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Rain and drizzle;21;7;ESE;10;54%;75%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;23;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;18;NNE;14;79%;65%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;8;6;Breezy in the a.m.;9;-1;WSW;15;60%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;10;3;Cloudy;8;5;SSW;17;70%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;9;1;Fog, then some sun;11;1;SSE;17;83%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;10;5;Clouds and sun, mild;10;-2;WSW;17;56%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NNE;13;45%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as warm;27;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;N;11;53%;90%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NW;13;43%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;11;NNE;14;45%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;S;15;54%;4%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;29;19;A passing shower;29;18;ENE;6;59%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;30;25;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;11;72%;58%;5

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;-5;-11;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-4;SSW;25;71%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SE;11;71%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;7;2;Cloudy with mist;5;2;SW;17;70%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;20;High clouds;27;20;N;18;69%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;11;-6;Mostly sunny;7;3;S;12;62%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;30;23;NW;12;69%;61%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;14;7;Hazy sunshine;20;7;WNW;12;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;11;2;Milder with some sun;17;2;SSW;13;31%;6%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNE;10;65%;57%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SW;10;77%;81%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;5;1;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SW;28;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;Cloudy and mild;14;2;SE;13;37%;29%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;ENE;25;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;20;16;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;ESE;15;58%;32%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;E;13;37%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A little rain;20;19;Clearing and breezy;23;16;NE;23;78%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;-3;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-2;WSW;15;85%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;31;20;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;SSE;7;55%;2%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;ENE;18;53%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;19;62%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;12;58%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;22;3;Hazy sunshine;19;4;NNW;10;44%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;11;7;Mostly sunny;13;9;SW;15;71%;24%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;29;24;Showers, mainly late;29;24;W;15;82%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;N;15;58%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;26;14;Mainly cloudy;28;14;NW;13;53%;34%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;10;-1;Clouds and sunshine;9;-1;SSW;5;36%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Sunny and delightful;27;13;NW;12;32%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;18;3;Hazy sun;18;3;SSE;7;36%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;26;12;Hazy sunshine;27;12;N;22;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;1;0;A little rain;7;5;WNW;16;80%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little a.m. rain;31;24;A shower;30;23;N;19;60%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;30;22;A t-storm around;32;23;SSE;9;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Hazy sun, very warm;29;17;NNE;12;70%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;7;73%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;16;4;Afternoon showers;18;4;SSW;10;42%;83%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and less humid;31;23;Sunny, low humidity;31;23;SW;10;69%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;19;Becoming cloudy;25;19;SSE;14;69%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;18;10;Fog, then sun;17;9;NNE;7;88%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;8;3;P.M. drizzle, breezy;10;9;SW;19;73%;96%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;12;Rain and drizzle;18;10;ESE;8;70%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;SSW;12;70%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;2;Fog to sun;14;4;NE;4;81%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and very warm;31;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;NW;18;70%;26%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;23;A shower and t-storm;27;23;NE;7;85%;98%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;28;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;ESE;12;65%;44%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and very hot;37;27;NNE;16;39%;5%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;17;7;Increasing clouds;18;8;SW;8;45%;7%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;18;14;A couple of showers;21;16;NNW;19;72%;96%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-6;A little a.m. rain;2;0;WNW;18;90%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;E;24;65%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Mostly cloudy;26;18;NE;12;62%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine;-6;-9;Decreasing clouds;-5;-8;SSW;11;63%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-5;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;SE;19;81%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;28;22;Hazy sun;31;23;N;12;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;A t-storm around;25;16;NE;16;62%;64%;10

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;0;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-2;W;14;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy with sunshine;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;SSE;9;53%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-5;-18;Colder;-13;-16;S;12;89%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;22;3;Partly sunny, cooler;10;1;S;11;56%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;3;-4;A little snow;2;-10;W;18;60%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;-6;-11;Partly sunny;-5;-9;SSW;11;82%;83%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;ENE;16;70%;70%;12

Panama City, Panama;Hot with high clouds;32;22;Sunshine, very warm;32;22;NW;11;68%;4%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;E;12;75%;69%;5

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;11;3;Fog, then some sun;8;6;SSW;12;80%;39%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;26;16;Increasingly windy;25;15;SE;23;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds breaking;30;20;Periods of sun;30;21;NNW;14;57%;3%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;35;25;A shower and t-storm;32;25;N;18;73%;99%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny;32;19;SE;10;54%;27%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;13;3;Partly sunny, cooler;6;0;SW;19;60%;20%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;3;-14;Colder with hazy sun;-2;-12;SE;5;65%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;9;NNE;9;77%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;E;10;70%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;32;22;ESE;16;61%;86%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Frigid;-7;-9;A little icy mix;-3;-12;ENE;27;72%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-3;-6;A little a.m. rain;3;1;WSW;20;84%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;25;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;NW;11;82%;74%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;19;11;Sunny intervals;22;7;NNW;16;46%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;18;7;Sunshine and mild;18;8;ENE;8;80%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-5;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-4;SSW;16;76%;84%;0

San Francisco, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;13;11;Periods of rain;14;6;W;19;93%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Sunshine and nice;26;18;ENE;17;65%;31%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ESE;22;66%;67%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;17;Decreasing clouds;24;17;N;15;66%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Brief p.m. showers;21;9;S;11;61%;85%;6

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;27;14;Very warm;29;15;SW;12;38%;16%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower in spots;29;20;NNE;11;77%;74%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;16;9;Fog, then sun;16;7;ENE;7;86%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;12;9;Periods of rain;11;5;S;32;80%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-12;Hazy sun;0;-7;SE;4;59%;42%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;7;2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;NNE;12;63%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;31;25;Rain and drizzle;30;24;NNE;17;71%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;11;1;Clouds and sun, mild;12;1;W;8;66%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;24;A shower in the p.m.;28;24;E;23;71%;89%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;3;0;Breezy;3;-5;W;23;84%;17%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;28;19;NNE;21;59%;1%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals;18;13;Partly sunny;17;14;ENE;18;71%;20%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy and colder;-5;-7;Snow showers;2;-1;WSW;18;93%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;11;0;Increasing clouds;11;1;SW;8;27%;49%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;11;0;Clearing and cooler;6;-1;NNW;12;71%;23%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Increasing clouds;10;2;NE;9;38%;43%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Considerable clouds;16;12;Partly sunny;18;12;ENE;16;58%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and mild;20;6;Sunshine and mild;19;6;ENE;5;67%;21%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;9;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;NNW;19;49%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;More clouds than sun;-3;-6;Cloudy;-2;-3;SW;22;65%;40%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;SSE;10;70%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with sunshine;26;11;Mostly sunny;23;10;W;8;49%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with a flurry;-17;-27;Sunshine, but cold;-18;-30;NNW;12;69%;23%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;10;6;Morning showers;9;6;WSW;12;75%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;10;7;Breezy in the a.m.;10;-3;SW;18;52%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;ESE;7;56%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow, cold;-4;-5;A little a.m. rain;4;3;W;24;66%;60%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;9;4;Cooler;5;1;W;19;74%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunlit and very warm;29;13;Breezy and cooler;21;15;SSE;27;67%;9%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;32;20;Turning sunny, hot;32;19;SW;8;58%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;3;-4;Mainly cloudy;1;-5;ENE;3;50%;8%;1

