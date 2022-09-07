Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;WSW;17;85%;71%;4 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Very warm;41;31;NE;16;34%;0%;10 Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NW;9;27%;0%;7 Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny;29;23;WSW;13;52%;2%;7 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;24;16;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;S;14;85%;99%;2 Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;13;10;Rain;12;9;S;15;93%;100%;1 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;W;15;26%;2%;7 Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, windy, cooler;19;5;Mostly cloudy;19;5;NW;15;37%;1%;2 Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;22;Windy and very hot;38;24;NNE;26;36%;2%;7 Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;28;21;Sunny and nice;30;19;NNE;17;38%;0%;7 Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;15;7;Partial sunshine;16;8;SSW;9;61%;29%;5 Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;45;29;N;13;16%;0%;8 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;22;Partly sunny;33;21;SSE;10;51%;13%;9 Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;26;20;Couple of t-storms;24;20;SW;15;90%;84%;4 Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;29;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;SW;12;81%;97%;3 Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;29;22;Partly sunny;27;20;SW;18;57%;9%;5 Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;32;17;Very warm;31;19;S;10;48%;28%;6 Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-storm in spots;32;19;NNE;12;53%;76%;5 Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;SW;19;76%;99%;2 Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;10;66%;44%;8 Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;E;14;38%;0%;10 Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;28;17;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;30;14;WNW;23;61%;72%;3 Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;24;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;SSW;16;76%;94%;4 Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;28;15;SE;9;55%;5%;5 Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;28;16;A t-storm in spots;31;15;NW;13;67%;66%;4 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;A shower in the p.m.;26;9;S;10;61%;99%;5 Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;32;19;Partly sunny;31;18;ENE;14;35%;28%;12 Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mainly cloudy;28;20;NNE;13;56%;0%;7 Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;13;44%;2%;9 Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;SSE;23;76%;0%;5 Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;S;8;56%;44%;9 Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;14;87%;93%;5 Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunshine;27;19;SSE;11;53%;4%;6 Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showery;30;26;Showers around;30;25;SW;20;74%;95%;7 Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;21;14;Breezy;19;14;E;25;53%;61%;2 Dakar, Senegal;Humid;30;27;Sunlit and pleasant;30;27;SSE;8;80%;31%;12 Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and nice;32;21;ESE;11;55%;1%;8 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;17;61%;10%;11 Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;36;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;ESE;5;49%;23%;9 Denver, United States;Record-breaking heat;36;20;Hot;35;17;N;11;17%;8%;7 Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;A t-storm around;33;28;N;9;72%;55%;3 Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;22;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;9;50%;4%;11 Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;NW;19;85%;97%;3 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and very hot;36;19;NNE;11;11%;0%;7 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, nice;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;21;WNW;17;56%;0%;7 Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NNW;10;86%;100%;3 Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;ENE;11;36%;2%;10 Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;31;22;Downpours;30;23;SW;8;78%;95%;9 Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;13;4;Sun and some clouds;13;6;ENE;11;61%;5%;3 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;27;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;13;81%;93%;3 Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;A morning t-storm;32;24;ENE;14;69%;76%;4 Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;ENE;19;59%;48%;10 Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ESE;11;76%;85%;5 Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;N;13;48%;11%;8 Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and windy;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;ENE;21;55%;0%;6 Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy showers;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;S;13;75%;92%;4 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;38;31;Very warm;37;31;N;22;51%;0%;11 Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Mostly sunny;25;13;WNW;10;39%;2%;8 Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;NW;8;29%;0%;8 Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;WNW;14;66%;2%;10 Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;28;21;SSE;8;78%;94%;4 Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;28;Sunny;38;27;S;14;37%;15%;12 Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;11;48%;2%;4 Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;13;66%;50%;10 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;Low clouds;31;23;WSW;15;57%;42%;3 Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;35;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSW;11;75%;85%;6 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SE;7;73%;92%;6 La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;18;-1;Partly sunny;17;0;E;14;25%;5%;12 Lagos, Nigeria;A little rain;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;20;77%;69%;3 Lima, Peru;Low clouds;16;14;Low clouds;16;14;SSE;16;76%;5%;3 Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;25;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;NW;13;73%;38%;2 London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;21;15;A shower and t-storm;20;15;SSW;15;78%;98%;2 Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Hot;38;25;S;11;45%;6%;8 Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;W;11;73%;21%;11 Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;28;15;WNW;9;40%;14%;5 Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Some sun;30;27;WNW;20;71%;28%;6 Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;7;72%;66%;9 Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;25;Sunny intervals;33;26;SSW;10;68%;69%;11 Melbourne, Australia;Turning out cloudy;19;12;A couple of showers;18;12;N;20;71%;95%;1 Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;22;14;Downpours;21;13;NW;9;71%;96%;6 Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NW;10;71%;73%;7 Minsk, Belarus;Thickening clouds;17;6;Partial sunshine;15;4;ENE;13;71%;3%;4 Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;SSW;21;65%;44%;13 Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;S;12;55%;66%;5 Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSW;1;62%;5%;5 Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;13;5;A shower in spots;10;3;NNW;17;73%;56%;4 Mumbai, India;A few showers;32;27;A shower and t-storm;31;27;NW;10;85%;95%;5 Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;19;14;A morning shower;21;13;ENE;11;70%;74%;6 New York, United States;A couple of showers;23;18;Clouds and sun;27;18;ESE;12;60%;6%;4 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;34;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;W;13;33%;0%;7 Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;8;Windy and cooler;14;5;W;27;56%;15%;2 Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;25;Cloudy and humid;30;24;NNE;12;66%;44%;4 Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;19;9;Variable cloudiness;15;8;NE;10;72%;35%;1 Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;SSE;8;67%;3%;5 Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;25;ESE;31;74%;64%;10 Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;S;12;82%;91%;5 Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;11;75%;66%;13 Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;22;14;A shower and t-storm;22;14;SW;16;72%;98%;4 Perth, Australia;A morning shower;19;8;Cloudy;18;9;E;14;65%;80%;2 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;17;78%;79%;5 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;19;70%;50%;6 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;SE;9;59%;67%;11 Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;26;16;A thunderstorm;23;14;WSW;13;72%;88%;1 Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NW;8;65%;0%;6 Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A little p.m. rain;23;10;E;15;46%;69%;14 Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Sunny and nice;26;16;N;12;73%;0%;8 Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;SE;19;60%;45%;11 Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;15;10;Considerable clouds;15;10;SE;17;69%;93%;1 Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;16;7;ESE;9;62%;2%;3 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;N;11;59%;0%;8 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Sunny and very warm;42;28;SE;16;8%;0%;10 Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;Humid with a t-storm;29;22;SSE;16;75%;88%;5 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;12;5;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SE;13;63%;15%;2 San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and cooler;27;16;Sunshine and warm;27;17;SW;16;50%;0%;7 San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;19;SW;10;78%;93%;8 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SE;6;80%;89%;11 San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;19;A thunderstorm;24;18;WSW;7;96%;88%;8 Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;NE;16;23%;7%;13 Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;15;4;Rain and drizzle;10;0;SSW;8;70%;81%;1 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;9;75%;60%;11 Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;22;16;A passing shower;24;19;WNW;11;69%;85%;4 Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;NNE;12;57%;2%;5 Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;NNW;7;65%;0%;7 Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Cloudy and very warm;31;22;ENE;15;53%;44%;4 Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A few showers;31;26;SSE;9;69%;92%;4 Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;25;11;Partly sunny;27;13;S;7;55%;7%;6 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Clearing, a shower;31;26;E;6;72%;85%;8 Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;6;Mainly cloudy;14;8;E;13;62%;5%;1 Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;18;14;High clouds, breezy;21;16;NNE;28;62%;93%;2 Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;30;23;Decreasing clouds;32;24;ESE;18;58%;5%;10 Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;14;8;Partly sunny;14;6;SE;12;58%;27%;2 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;NNW;12;33%;1%;6 Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;Mostly cloudy;21;12;N;10;55%;27%;2 Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sun;35;24;E;13;10%;0%;8 Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;30;22;Nice with sunshine;31;23;N;16;57%;0%;8 Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;NE;9;41%;10%;6 Tokyo, Japan;Humid with t-storms;28;24;A shower and t-storm;27;23;NNE;17;75%;95%;3 Toronto, Canada;Clouds and 