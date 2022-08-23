Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;27;23;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;SW;15;87%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds;38;33;Mostly sunny, warm;43;32;NE;13;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;24;Breezy in the a.m.;35;22;W;21;49%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;28;22;Windy in the p.m.;29;22;E;21;58%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;26;17;Very warm and humid;27;20;NE;11;71%;30%;5

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;17;11;Occasional rain;15;11;SSE;9;90%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;E;13;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;8;Mostly sunny;22;7;ENE;18;45%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;ENE;17;46%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;29;22;Thunderstorms;28;22;W;11;78%;100%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Becoming cloudy;16;12;NW;13;73%;72%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;44;29;Hazy sun and breezy;43;29;W;23;20%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;33;23;A t-shower in spots;32;23;SSW;12;68%;59%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;NNW;15;73%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;S;11;66%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;28;23;Humid;30;23;WSW;17;70%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;Cloudy;27;18;SW;12;55%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;23;17;A shower and t-storm;25;18;WSW;9;81%;90%;2

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Warm with some sun;26;16;NNE;10;65%;15%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;20;8;Sunny intervals;19;9;SE;12;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sun and clouds;27;13;E;13;44%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;21;17;A shower and t-storm;27;18;NNW;15;70%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;Some sun, very warm;29;19;NE;7;64%;30%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;30;20;A t-storm around;31;19;NE;15;63%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A shower and t-storm;28;18;NW;8;76%;95%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;20;10;Partly sunny, warm;23;13;ENE;11;73%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy;30;18;Nice with sunshine;30;18;NE;13;28%;4%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;33;25;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;WSW;11;79%;88%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;28;Sunny and very hot;39;27;NE;12;21%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;NNW;26;72%;86%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;21;S;7;62%;85%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;13;76%;78%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunshine and nice;28;21;SE;11;53%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy shower;29;26;Couple of t-storms;29;26;WSW;18;77%;99%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and warm;24;14;Warm with sunshine;24;15;ESE;12;53%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A couple of showers;30;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;SW;10;77%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;10;72%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;18;66%;35%;9

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;E;15;67%;85%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;S;11;29%;10%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm around;33;27;S;7;71%;52%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;A little p.m. rain;32;21;SSE;11;58%;60%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;13;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;19;62%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;ENE;12;18%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;26;22;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;SW;12;78%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;35;27;Sun and clouds, hot;35;27;S;7;70%;45%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;25;9;Some sun;25;9;ENE;10;38%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;11;67%;73%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NNW;13;82%;56%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSW;11;83%;94%;7

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;34;28;A shower or two;34;27;SW;9;76%;93%;5

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;31;24;A few showers;30;24;ENE;12;65%;78%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NNW;12;69%;54%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;A downpour;29;23;ENE;16;68%;96%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;30;24;A strong t-storm;29;21;E;15;77%;82%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;11;66%;87%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very hot;40;32;Warm, turning breezy;39;30;WSW;20;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NW;9;46%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cool;20;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;16;N;1;76%;80%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Heavy p.m. showers;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;20;81%;88%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;30;21;Thunderstorms;29;20;SSW;8;79%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;37;28;Increasing clouds;36;26;SSW;17;40%;66%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;19;Sunny and very warm;30;17;E;15;42%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;25;66%;65%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;28;21;A thick cloud cover;29;22;SW;13;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;29;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;10;78%;90%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;9;76%;87%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun, some clouds;17;-4;Sunny and mild;17;-3;E;11;17%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Not as hot;29;23;Showers around;30;23;SW;15;72%;70%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;14;Clouds and sun;16;14;SSE;13;81%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;NNW;18;69%;7%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;26;18;Very warm and humid;27;17;SW;17;64%;57%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;S;11;60%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;20;Turning sunny;25;20;SW;11;76%;15%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;36;23;Very hot;36;22;WSW;9;31%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;WNW;19;69%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;8;66%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;28;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SE;9;76%;97%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;11;7;A p.m. shower or two;13;10;WSW;19;71%;94%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNE;10;59%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A morning shower;32;28;A morning shower;33;27;E;15;66%;58%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;28;19;Sunshine, very warm;30;17;ESE;14;46%;4%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;SSW;17;67%;83%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;18;10;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;ENE;12;73%;8%;4

Montreal, Canada;Humid with showers;24;19;A t-storm around;27;18;W;4;68%;49%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with clearing;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;SW;14;38%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;29;26;A couple of showers;30;26;WSW;14;83%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Low clouds;24;12;ENE;14;51%;44%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Sunshine and warm;31;22;WNW;12;54%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sun;34;23;WNW;18;48%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;19;7;Increasing clouds;21;9;NNW;6;65%;22%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;34;27;Cloudy;34;26;NNE;8;59%;38%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;15;SSW;8;64%;41%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Humid with showers;22;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;SSW;10;75%;45%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;ESE;22;74%;78%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;11;82%;70%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Downpours;28;23;WSW;8;87%;92%;3

Paris, France;Very warm and humid;27;18;Very warm;31;20;ENE;7;58%;17%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;9;Breezy in the a.m.;19;12;ENE;19;53%;4%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A couple of t-storms;34;26;WSW;10;74%;92%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;18;80%;68%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;10;64%;95%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain tapering off;19;15;A morning shower;23;16;NNE;7;79%;63%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;28;17;Rather cloudy;30;19;SW;9;59%;11%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Nice with sunshine;23;9;S;14;34%;19%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;26;20;Low clouds breaking;26;19;NW;10;77%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;A morning shower;27;22;SSE;22;66%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Abundant sunshine;14;8;Increasing clouds;15;9;N;12;72%;82%;3

Riga, Latvia;Very warm and humid;28;19;Very warm and humid;28;19;N;9;60%;16%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Some sun, a shower;23;17;ENE;14;75%;41%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;43;33;Mostly sunny;41;33;ENE;13;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny;33;19;Lots of sun, nice;31;19;W;13;48%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;A shower in the p.m.;31;18;W;13;59%;96%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;22;15;Low clouds breaking;21;15;SW;19;67%;33%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;17;SE;12;77%;97%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;E;18;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SSE;8;100%;74%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;17;Turning cloudy;27;17;E;16;34%;15%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;19;6;High clouds;19;5;SW;8;60%;2%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;7;79%;60%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;35;18;Cooler;26;17;NW;12;65%;9%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;27;17;Sunny and very warm;29;18;NNE;11;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of a.m. rain;30;22;Some brightening;28;22;W;10;58%;30%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;39;28;Cloudy and very warm;32;27;ENE;18;60%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon rain;28;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;13;72%;89%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;26;16;A shower and t-storm;25;16;SW;10;82%;91%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;Some sun, a shower;31;26;E;16;71%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;S;10;52%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;20;8;Winds subsiding;17;9;WSW;23;50%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;35;29;Windy and hot;37;28;ESE;30;45%;19%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;26;17;Very warm and humid;27;16;W;11;71%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Sunny;33;18;WNW;12;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;31;17;ENE;15;26%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;32;22;Sunny and nice;31;21;SSE;12;19%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;NE;15;49%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;31;19;A shower and t-storm;30;20;ENE;8;65%;93%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Uncomfortably humid;32;26;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;19;58%;82%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;N;13;64%;31%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Sunny and beautiful;30;23;ENE;6;57%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;WNW;14;51%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;14;5;A stray t-shower;12;2;NNW;14;66%;50%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;27;19;Very warm;31;21;NNE;8;51%;7%;5

Vienna, Austria;Humid;19;17;Clearing and warmer;26;18;WNW;13;70%;60%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;SW;10;61%;95%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm and humid;29;18;Very warm;30;17;ESE;11;50%;11%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Very warm and humid;29;20;NNE;7;62%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;14;11;Very windy, cloudy;15;11;NNW;42;76%;27%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;29;24;A shower;32;25;SSW;10;71%;85%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;NE;10;24%;2%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather