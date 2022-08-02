Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;28;24;A little a.m. rain;27;24;SSW;15;84%;93%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;43;35;Mostly sunny, warm;42;33;NNW;11;38%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Sunny and very warm;39;25;W;20;41%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;ENE;20;59%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Sunshine and warm;27;18;SSW;20;67%;6%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;17;11;Partly sunny;20;13;S;6;76%;31%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Brilliant sunshine;37;25;NNE;15;19%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;13;Breezy;25;15;ENE;22;56%;10%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;31;22;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;W;15;42%;96%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;25;Sunny and breezy;33;26;N;23;37%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;14;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;ESE;9;77%;23%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;49;30;Hazy sun, very hot;49;32;NNW;9;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SSE;8;70%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A couple of t-storms;27;20;Couple of t-storms;25;20;N;10;83%;94%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;30;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;13;77%;98%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Very warm and humid;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;WSW;19;62%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;34;26;Very warm and humid;35;26;S;13;64%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunshine and nice;31;19;S;9;50%;3%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;27;17;Partly sunny and hot;32;20;SSW;9;39%;9%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;A morning shower;18;10;SE;12;71%;62%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and beautiful;28;12;E;14;41%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;29;17;Very warm;31;17;E;7;43%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Very warm and humid;28;17;Sunshine, very warm;30;18;NNE;10;55%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;E;11;51%;27%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;NE;7;52%;26%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Low clouds;17;10;SE;12;80%;9%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;29;18;Very warm;30;18;NE;12;37%;8%;10

Busan, South Korea;Brief p.m. showers;31;27;A stray t-storm, hot;32;27;WSW;16;73%;53%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;N;13;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;18;11;Clearing;18;10;W;10;70%;15%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds, a t-storm;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;SSE;7;68%;78%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;12;87%;89%;3

Chicago, United States;More humid;31;27;A strong t-storm;32;23;SSW;26;60%;98%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;29;25;Windy with a shower;29;25;WSW;34;77%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;W;15;68%;89%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;Partly sunny;30;27;WNW;13;75%;44%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;S;18;39%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;20;Lots of sun, nice;29;20;SSE;15;66%;28%;9

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;9;79%;92%;5

Denver, United States;A stray t-shower;34;19;Mostly cloudy;32;19;S;12;34%;14%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;S;10;76%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy and very warm;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;32;21;S;8;52%;4%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;A shower in places;19;9;W;24;72%;47%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Sunshine;33;21;NE;13;23%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;28;23;Sunny and humid;28;23;ENE;15;73%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;8;73%;45%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Partly sunny;23;10;ENE;13;53%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;16;70%;57%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;23;11;Partly sunny;21;16;SSW;17;69%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;W;10;80%;96%;3

Hong Kong, China;A passing shower;36;28;A t-storm, very warm;32;27;ESE;11;75%;96%;4

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;30;24;A passing shower;30;23;ENE;16;57%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;32;23;A couple of t-storms;29;23;NNE;12;78%;99%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;WNW;13;60%;25%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;NE;21;60%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;Downpours;32;25;ESE;14;75%;98%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;35;32;Mostly sunny;36;32;SSW;20;56%;11%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;16;6;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;NNE;11;70%;78%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;11;24%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;30;27;Low clouds;32;27;SW;16;72%;34%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;26;21;A thunderstorm;27;21;SE;8;83%;98%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy;35;26;Partly sunny;35;28;S;20;41%;23%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;N;19;76%;91%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Hot, an a.m. shower;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;21;63%;57%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;Low clouds breaking;29;21;WSW;11;57%;35%;7

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;11;72%;55%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;N;9;82%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;16;-1;Mild with sunshine;16;-2;ESE;15;29%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SW;18;73%;60%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;17;15;Mostly cloudy;16;15;SSE;16;80%;4%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;32;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;NNW;17;63%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Very warm and humid;28;18;Some sun and breezy;27;15;W;21;62%;11%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SSW;11;58%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;23;18;Turning sunny, nice;23;19;SSW;11;75%;5%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;26;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;NNE;10;26%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A morning shower;31;27;WSW;33;69%;90%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;8;73%;76%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;10;64%;80%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;17;12;Winds subsiding;19;13;N;33;60%;93%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy, p.m. showers;23;13;An afternoon shower;25;13;SSW;11;45%;51%;13

Miami, United States;A morning shower;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;E;15;62%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;N;12;65%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower;30;23;SSW;20;66%;97%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;16;10;Becoming cloudy;14;10;SE;12;80%;10%;3

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;26;16;Variable cloudiness;27;21;SSW;1;53%;41%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;26;17;Cloudy and very warm;27;17;SSE;11;46%;12%;3

Mumbai, India;A passing shower;31;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;SW;8;81%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;19;13;Low clouds;22;13;ENE;10;65%;44%;5

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;32;23;Sunny;30;25;S;12;51%;4%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;37;23;W;15;45%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Increasing clouds;21;10;NE;12;58%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;SW;13;59%;67%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, cool;15;14;A shower and t-storm;19;13;SSW;20;89%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;24;12;Variable clouds;27;20;SSW;14;61%;90%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;Breezy in the a.m.;28;25;E;31;72%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NW;7;87%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;E;9;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;Some sun, very warm;31;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;N;8;45%;5%;7

Perth, Australia;Afternoon rain;16;11;Very windy, showers;16;11;WSW;38;67%;100%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;W;13;75%;96%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SE;17;73%;32%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm around;33;22;SE;12;53%;45%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;30;19;S;8;47%;5%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little rain;28;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;W;7;72%;53%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;20;10;A touch of rain;20;12;WSW;12;63%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Humid with clearing;28;19;W;11;77%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers;27;22;A little p.m. rain;27;23;SE;16;81%;99%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;12;7;Cloudy and breezy;11;6;N;22;66%;35%;1

Riga, Latvia;Warmer;24;13;Clouds and sun;24;16;SSE;8;60%;9%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;19;NNE;11;71%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;40;31;Mostly sunny;41;33;SE;13;22%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;WSW;14;38%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Becoming cloudy;22;14;NNW;11;69%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;15;Mostly sunny;20;15;WSW;24;70%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;24;18;A shower and t-storm;23;18;ENE;12;80%;98%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;31;25;A shower in spots;31;26;E;21;74%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;NE;14;92%;73%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;22;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;15;N;9;65%;75%;11

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;16;3;Partly sunny;15;3;SW;8;63%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;N;5;73%;45%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;NW;11;60%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;24;14;Partial sunshine;24;14;S;11;58%;30%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with t-storms;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;12;80%;66%;9

Shanghai, China;Very warm;35;29;Breezy and very hot;37;29;SSE;23;51%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A few a.m. showers;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SW;15;74%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;WNW;10;50%;3%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;22;68%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;15;Humid;24;18;SSW;18;58%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;24;12;Clearing and breezy;23;17;N;24;59%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;T-storms, very warm;31;26;A shower and t-storm;34;27;SW;9;69%;91%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;S;13;66%;18%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds limiting sun;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;22;ENE;11;38%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NNW;12;44%;18%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;ESE;14;18%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;24;Sunny;32;24;NNW;15;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;ENE;11;29%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A stray t-storm, hot;35;29;Hot and humid;35;26;ENE;14;65%;55%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;SW;15;76%;81%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;E;15;60%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;23;Seasonably hot;34;23;E;15;54%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;32;15;Increasing clouds;25;14;SSW;14;52%;66%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;17;A bit of rain;20;16;W;10;63%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Very warm;31;19;ESE;10;49%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;32;25;Hot with a t-storm;33;25;SW;8;66%;98%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer;23;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;ESE;8;55%;0%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds, nice;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;7;56%;3%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;14;12;Windy;15;11;NNW;35;82%;48%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;12;81%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;NNE;9;32%;6%;10

