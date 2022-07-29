Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 29, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;SW;17;79%;51%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;40;33;Partly sunny, warm;41;34;NE;16;40%;7%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;42;24;Sunny and very hot;40;24;W;20;23%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;30;24;Humid;29;24;ENE;23;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;17;SE;12;61%;23%;6

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;20;13;A couple of showers;17;12;ESE;10;79%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sunshine;36;27;Partly sunny;35;26;W;18;35%;28%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Couple of t-storms;23;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;NNE;14;70%;79%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;20;8;Partly sunny;22;11;E;9;54%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;NW;17;27%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;Partly sunny;16;11;NNW;14;68%;65%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;26;Hazy sun and hot;47;27;W;15;10%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;Some sun;32;23;S;12;69%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;S;8;73%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;34;26;A stray t-storm, hot;36;26;S;14;65%;58%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;S;17;63%;43%;9

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;33;23;Rain and drizzle;32;24;ESE;10;65%;80%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;32;21;A shower and t-storm;33;17;W;16;51%;74%;8

Berlin, Germany;Variable clouds;27;17;A couple of showers;22;14;WNW;10;52%;87%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;19;10;A morning shower;19;10;SE;10;68%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;SW;8;30%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;32;19;Thunderstorms;23;16;WNW;17;88%;100%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partly sunny;25;16;NNE;6;58%;19%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A stray t-storm, hot;33;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;ESE;14;48%;28%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray t-storm, hot;34;19;Thunderstorms;26;14;WNW;12;80%;99%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;NE;10;76%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;29;19;ENE;10;35%;23%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;ENE;19;73%;88%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;NNE;12;25%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;16;9;A morning shower;15;7;S;11;62%;66%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;SSE;7;59%;59%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;14;82%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;SE;13;51%;5%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;Cloudy;30;25;SSW;15;76%;74%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;20;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;SE;16;69%;24%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;WSW;20;79%;84%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;SE;14;48%;42%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;27;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;SE;14;66%;62%;8

Delhi, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;Couple of t-storms;32;27;SSW;9;80%;98%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;27;15;Partly sunny, warmer;32;18;SSW;10;41%;15%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray t-storm, hot;34;28;Showers around;32;28;SSW;12;78%;100%;3

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;35;20;Partly sunny;32;21;S;8;57%;33%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;A couple of showers;22;15;W;20;78%;98%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NNE;14;20%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;28;23;Sunny and humid;28;24;ENE;16;76%;42%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;6;80%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and delightful;23;9;NE;8;37%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;17;77%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;20;11;A shower in places;19;11;WNW;17;69%;51%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;35;26;Thunderstorms;34;26;SW;12;80%;100%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A stray thunderstorm;37;28;SW;12;63%;74%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;23;57%;13%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNW;11;70%;93%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NE;14;75%;91%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasingly windy;28;22;Breezy and humid;30;22;NE;22;65%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;High clouds;33;25;ENE;13;68%;61%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;39;32;Partly sunny;37;32;N;17;43%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;N;14;43%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Clouds and sunshine;33;20;NE;12;27%;6%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;30;27;Winds subsiding;31;27;WSW;26;69%;73%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;28;20;Clouds and t-storms;27;21;SE;8;82%;99%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy;33;26;Partly sunny;36;28;SSW;16;39%;44%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;26;17;More clouds than sun;26;19;ESE;11;47%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;N;24;59%;45%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;28;20;Nice with some sun;28;20;SW;11;57%;23%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;34;28;High clouds;34;28;SSW;14;66%;69%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;S;9;71%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;17;-2;Partly sunny;18;-2;NNE;10;20%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;25;Showers around;28;24;SW;17;76%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;16;15;Turning sunny;17;15;SSE;14;77%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;NNW;12;48%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;26;16;Some sun, very warm;26;18;W;15;53%;57%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;30;19;S;11;62%;28%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;SSW;10;79%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;NNW;9;36%;6%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Downpours;30;26;WNW;20;79%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NNE;7;70%;73%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;20;75%;95%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;13;4;Clouding up, breezy;14;9;N;24;60%;15%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;14;An afternoon shower;24;13;N;15;47%;57%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;27;A couple of showers;32;27;E;20;63%;86%;11

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;22;10;Partly sunny;23;14;ENE;10;56%;27%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;23;High clouds;31;23;SSW;20;65%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;11;5;Sunny and warmer;15;7;NE;9;79%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;W;10;60%;27%;8

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;24;12;Sunny and nice;23;14;N;12;46%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;WNW;8;83%;67%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;14;A touch of rain;22;14;E;10;73%;91%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm around;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNW;15;46%;5%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;WNW;16;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;12;69%;28%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;S;8;59%;64%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny;20;13;S;15;57%;10%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;25;15;Partial sunshine;25;15;S;17;63%;9%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;Showers;28;25;E;27;80%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A morning t-storm;32;25;NW;12;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;76%;80%;4

Paris, France;Very warm;28;17;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;N;11;43%;19%;7

Perth, Australia;Showers;19;12;Showers around;15;8;S;21;59%;70%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;34;26;A t-storm or two;35;26;SW;12;70%;92%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;22;73%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;36;24;E;11;47%;45%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A couple of showers;22;14;WNW;13;72%;88%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;E;8;68%;89%;6

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;22;10;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;SW;13;54%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;W;9;71%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in spots;28;22;Morning showers;28;23;SE;15;78%;99%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;13;8;A shower in the p.m.;12;9;WNW;19;69%;94%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;9;58%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;30;18;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;18;SW;15;56%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;41;30;Mostly cloudy;40;32;ENE;9;26%;44%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny;33;22;Nice with sunshine;32;22;WSW;15;50%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;20;14;Rain and drizzle;19;13;W;18;72%;93%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;14;Turning sunny;19;14;WSW;22;72%;25%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;ENE;13;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;27;E;23;80%;75%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;25;18;A t-shower, humid;25;18;NE;10;95%;88%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;Showers around;25;15;S;12;57%;91%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;20;5;Cloudy and cooler;14;4;SSW;8;59%;27%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;9;77%;71%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;30;17;Sunny and very hot;36;19;NW;10;39%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;32;17;N;11;45%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;NE;10;65%;56%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;34;28;Rain and drizzle;32;28;WNW;19;75%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;15;72%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;31;16;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;WSW;10;53%;61%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;31;26;A shower;31;27;E;23;75%;86%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;13;Nice with some sun;23;14;SSW;11;51%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;15;7;More sun than clouds;15;8;NNW;13;63%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hazy sun and hot;35;27;Brief a.m. showers;35;27;SW;12;63%;85%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;A shower in places;19;12;WNW;18;67%;42%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny;34;23;N;12;35%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;32;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;E;19;45%;29%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;25;A t-storm around;34;26;S;13;32%;64%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and hot;34;25;Abundant sunshine;32;23;NW;17;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;NNW;11;36%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Hot and humid;33;27;Breezy and humid;33;27;S;21;68%;39%;11

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;NNE;15;66%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;32;25;Plenty of sun;33;24;E;11;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;37;25;WNW;12;47%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;25;10;Partial sunshine;24;10;E;15;49%;5%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;30;20;Sunny and very warm;30;19;N;9;51%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;31;17;Thunderstorms;24;16;WNW;16;81%;99%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two, hot;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;E;8;67%;59%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;21;10;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;9;53%;27%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;25;15;Afternoon rain;22;16;NE;18;76%;100%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;14;10;Heavy p.m. showers;14;8;N;15;84%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;32;27;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;12;70%;76%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;36;21;A t-storm around;35;21;NNE;8;35%;43%;10

