Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 13, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain at times;28;24;Rain tapering off;28;25;SW;16;86%;98%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;40;34;Partly sunny, warm;42;34;NE;14;40%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;24;W;22;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;Windy in the p.m.;28;22;ENE;22;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;25;12;Periods of sun;22;12;NNW;13;62%;7%;7

Anchorage, United States;Low clouds;18;12;A little a.m. rain;18;13;SSW;9;78%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SE;12;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;More sun than clouds;29;14;Warm with sunshine;30;16;ESE;9;38%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the p.m.;20;16;Breezy and warmer;30;24;NNE;23;59%;4%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;30;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;N;24;33%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;15;10;Afternoon rain;15;11;SSW;12;89%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;44;30;Winds subsiding;44;30;WNW;26;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;12;67%;36%;11

Bangalore, India;Windy;25;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;WSW;32;75%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Showers around;32;26;SW;17;71%;76%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;Sunny and humid;29;24;W;14;65%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;34;23;Sunny and very warm;35;23;NNE;10;44%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;32;19;SSW;11;41%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;29;15;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;14;42%;16%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;9;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SE;11;73%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;27;13;Clearing;26;12;ENE;15;47%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and warmer;30;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;N;14;37%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Partly sunny;25;12;NNW;12;56%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;31;17;E;10;37%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;30;16;Hot with some sun;34;18;NW;12;29%;80%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;15;8;A couple of showers;15;10;ESE;14;80%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNE;12;33%;7%;6

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;Morning showers;32;24;NE;14;73%;98%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;Breezy in the p.m.;34;22;NW;17;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds may break;16;13;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SSE;11;61%;27%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Showers around;30;19;SSE;6;57%;90%;8

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;35;28;Winds subsiding;36;28;WSW;25;60%;42%;5

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;27;18;Sunny and nice;25;19;ENE;16;58%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy;30;26;A few showers;30;25;WSW;21;74%;99%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy in the p.m.;25;12;A thunderstorm;19;11;W;26;53%;82%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;31;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;W;13;69%;35%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;40;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;SSW;12;40%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;29;22;A morning shower;26;22;SSE;16;79%;63%;2

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;36;30;Warm with a t-storm;35;28;E;12;64%;93%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;36;20;A t-storm around;35;19;WNW;14;29%;53%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot, an a.m. shower;35;29;Sunny intervals, hot;36;28;SSW;11;61%;55%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;SSE;9;59%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;20;10;Variable cloudiness;19;13;W;18;65%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;33;19;Abundant sunshine;35;21;NNE;13;19%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;27;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;ENE;20;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;8;80%;57%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;19;10;Cloudy;20;11;ESE;7;53%;3%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;14;69%;73%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;22;15;A shower and t-storm;20;11;W;21;79%;93%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;16;83%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SE;12;67%;55%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;ENE;27;62%;84%;9

Hyderabad, India;Heavy showers;23;22;A little rain;25;23;WSW;22;85%;90%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;30;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;N;17;72%;96%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Increasingly windy;28;20;ENE;22;54%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Rather cloudy;31;25;ESE;12;73%;91%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;34;32;Partly sunny;37;30;N;16;47%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;S;13;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Sunny and nice;30;19;NE;12;16%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;29;Warm with clearing;36;28;NNE;11;67%;89%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Humid with a t-storm;30;20;SE;7;72%;91%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;35;28;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;16;43%;73%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;16;14;Warmer;24;14;WNW;20;55%;29%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;20;61%;89%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;WSW;11;62%;3%;9

Kolkata, India;A shower or two;33;28;A shower or two;33;27;SSE;18;70%;93%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;W;9;70%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-3;NW;20;24%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;24;SW;17;74%;91%;10

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;17;15;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;SSE;21;79%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Very hot;37;23;Warm with some sun;33;20;SSE;14;41%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;28;15;Lots of sun, nice;25;14;NNW;16;42%;10%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;16;Clearing;28;18;SSW;11;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;23;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SSW;9;76%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;40;25;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;E;6;16%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;32;28;Afternoon showers;31;27;WSW;23;67%;90%;9

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;N;6;72%;73%;9

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SSW;12;72%;85%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;12;6;Clouds and sun;13;6;NW;9;75%;8%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;14;A stray thunderstorm;22;14;N;13;53%;76%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;E;15;63%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;16;9;A morning t-storm;22;10;W;18;74%;58%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;31;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;SSW;20;70%;93%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;14;6;A little p.m. rain;16;10;ENE;15;84%;97%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;17;A t-storm around;23;16;N;1;65%;45%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;25;15;Sun and clouds;24;15;NW;10;49%;71%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;27;26;Rain, some heavy;29;26;SW;28;89%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;24;11;Increasing clouds;25;14;E;12;53%;20%;6

New York, United States;Warm with sunshine;32;23;A t-storm around;31;21;NNW;11;55%;49%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;WNW;13;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;20;10;Becoming cloudy;19;12;S;8;53%;98%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;27;24;S;5;85%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;20;11;Clouds and sun, cool;17;11;N;11;49%;20%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;13;NW;11;63%;45%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;E;34;76%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;WNW;7;86%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;9;80%;80%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;Lots of sun, warm;32;16;NNE;15;40%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Showers, not as warm;18;14;WNW;28;80%;98%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers;29;25;A downpour;32;26;SW;21;73%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;SE;32;78%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;High clouds;34;23;SSE;12;50%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;28;18;A thunderstorm;27;13;WNW;10;60%;82%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;Clearing and warmer;31;21;ENE;9;69%;28%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Brief p.m. showers;20;11;SW;13;63%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;31;21;Sunny and hot;34;20;SW;10;57%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;23;Showers around;28;23;S;18;68%;75%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;12;8;A morning shower;13;8;ESE;13;69%;48%;5

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;24;16;A shower and t-storm;22;13;SW;18;69%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;25;20;Mostly sunny, humid;27;18;NNE;11;73%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;42;30;Very warm;43;30;NNW;21;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny, low humidity;31;19;WNW;16;49%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;23;14;SSE;16;65%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Fog to sun;21;14;WSW;22;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;18;A couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;11;77%;91%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;29;25;An afternoon shower;30;26;E;22;76%;81%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;A couple of t-storms;24;19;ESE;11;99%;94%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy and cool;19;15;Warmer;24;15;W;14;50%;31%;7

Santiago, Chile;Foggy this morning;12;2;Colder with rain;7;2;NNW;9;68%;100%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;6;75%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;39;23;Very hot;38;19;N;13;22%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;9;51%;1%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;NNE;9;85%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;40;30;Cloudy, but very hot;40;31;SSW;15;47%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;S;10;68%;64%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;27;13;S;10;43%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;21;74%;89%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;14;A shower and t-storm;20;11;NW;19;56%;91%;5

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with showers;14;10;Windy;15;7;SW;33;61%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;NW;16;56%;42%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;24;15;A shower and t-storm;21;12;W;21;77%;93%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NE;12;23%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;36;19;Sunny and hot;35;19;NNW;16;39%;7%;10

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;SSE;15;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;WSW;16;54%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;Plenty of sun;34;22;ESE;14;31%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon t-storms;27;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ENE;14;74%;99%;3

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNW;11;61%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;E;11;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny;33;22;ESE;13;50%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;Mostly cloudy;25;13;E;13;42%;10%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;ESE;10;52%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;30;19;Periods of sun, warm;32;18;N;14;32%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A couple of t-storms;32;25;E;8;69%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;21;14;A morning t-storm;21;11;WSW;22;64%;63%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;26;17;Breezy;23;12;WNW;22;52%;17%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;11;Thickening clouds;13;8;SE;14;72%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;28;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;25;S;11;84%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NE;11;27%;2%;11

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather