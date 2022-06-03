Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 3, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;13;84%;75%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Hazy and very warm;40;27;ENE;14;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;37;20;Very warm;36;18;W;20;25%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;25;19;Nice with some sun;24;18;WSW;14;76%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;21;12;NE;25;63%;19%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;24;13;Mostly sunny, warm;24;14;NE;9;44%;28%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;SE;12;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. shower or two;24;8;Showers around;21;3;NE;14;52%;97%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;19;12;Cloudy;22;18;ENE;10;86%;33%;1

Athens, Greece;Breezy and very warm;33;24;Breezy and very warm;33;22;N;24;31%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;15;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;13;ENE;7;77%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;47;29;Very hot;47;30;NNW;9;9%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;9;73%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;A couple of t-storms;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;SSW;15;75%;70%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A thunderstorm;35;28;WSW;14;67%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Humid with some sun;25;20;SSE;13;74%;5%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;22;Rain and drizzle;29;20;ESE;11;69%;73%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;30;20;Sun and clouds, warm;31;19;NNW;17;53%;30%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;Periods of sun;24;11;NE;13;50%;8%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;17;11;A little a.m. rain;17;11;SSE;9;79%;93%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;28;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;ESE;15;50%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;28;18;A shower and t-storm;28;16;NW;13;68%;95%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;24;13;A thunderstorm;25;16;ENE;12;60%;99%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;30;18;Periods of sun;29;18;NE;11;50%;89%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;29;16;A shower and t-storm;27;16;W;12;75%;84%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;14;6;ENE;14;79%;4%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;12;37%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;29;19;High clouds;26;18;NE;20;54%;11%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;13;17%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;10;Clouds and sun;20;13;SSE;9;66%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;7;67%;85%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;38;29;High clouds and warm;38;29;SSW;14;62%;23%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;15;Not as warm;20;15;NE;13;49%;85%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;20;82%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warmer;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;WNW;8;69%;1%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SW;11;71%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;30;21;SE;14;65%;73%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;SSE;18;57%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;44;29;Hazy sun and hot;43;29;W;13;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;24;11;Nice with some sun;28;13;SSW;12;31%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;28;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;19;70%;73%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SSE;9;77%;100%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;15;10;Mostly sunny;15;11;ENE;26;75%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;NNE;16;25%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunny and nice;25;18;W;20;61%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;34;28;Periods of sun, warm;36;28;S;13;58%;32%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Low clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;13;62%;31%;4

Havana, Cuba;Tropical rainstorm;25;25;Rain and wind;29;25;NW;28;80%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and warmer;16;9;A couple of showers;16;9;WNW;17;82%;92%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;11;77%;88%;5

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;SSW;18;74%;89%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;17;54%;11%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;WNW;16;37%;5%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;40;25;Remaining very warm;40;26;NNE;15;17%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;NNE;22;68%;7%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;10;75%;61%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;37;29;Plenty of sun;34;28;S;15;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;5;Plenty of sun;18;5;S;9;43%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;Mostly sunny;26;16;NE;16;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and windy;35;28;Sunshine and windy;34;28;SW;29;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;27;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SSE;9;62%;51%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;30;Plenty of sun;41;30;NW;12;14%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;12;Sun and clouds, nice;23;15;SE;9;42%;69%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;27;Windy with a shower;30;27;ESE;31;65%;94%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ENE;10;53%;22%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;30;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;S;24;67%;16%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A morning t-storm;34;25;NW;8;69%;80%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;14;1;Mostly cloudy;14;1;NE;9;47%;44%;2

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;13;72%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;12;76%;8%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;21;16;A shower and t-storm;22;16;NW;17;71%;88%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;A shower or two;19;12;NE;24;64%;99%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;25;16;Turning sunny;24;16;SSE;13;59%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;31;21;Partial sunshine;29;21;W;11;67%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;28;13;Sunny and nice;27;14;W;13;40%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;32;27;A t-storm around;31;28;W;26;68%;64%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;5;81%;87%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;WSW;12;59%;50%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;12;7;Winds subsiding;14;11;N;27;74%;90%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Clouding up;27;13;NNE;12;34%;15%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;26;25;Wind and rain;28;25;SW;66;82%;100%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;11;60%;89%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;22;66%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;13;5;Some brightening;15;8;ENE;16;83%;8%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower in spots;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;W;10;50%;11%;9

Moscow, Russia;Couple of t-storms;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;W;15;44%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;29;Partly sunny;33;29;W;14;69%;17%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NE;12;52%;7%;9

New York, United States;A stray a.m. shower;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNW;13;36%;4%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;32;19;Sunshine;32;18;WNW;13;43%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a shower;12;1;Mostly cloudy;11;3;NNW;13;52%;16%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;NNE;10;41%;8%;11

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;17;9;Sun and clouds;18;10;S;13;54%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;24;11;Partly sunny, breezy;19;7;W;22;51%;7%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;13;73%;69%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;12;83%;65%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;11;81%;80%;2

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;Strong thunderstorms;26;17;ENE;9;79%;100%;5

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;13;66%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;15;69%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;High clouds;38;23;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;14;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;High clouds;35;22;Turning cloudy, warm;36;23;ESE;10;46%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;26;16;A shower and t-storm;21;12;NNW;13;74%;90%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;31;16;Cloudy;30;18;NE;13;52%;36%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;18;11;Periods of rain;19;11;NW;11;68%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;12;68%;25%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;28;23;A little p.m. rain;27;23;SSE;15;81%;95%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;9;5;Mostly sunny;11;3;NW;10;57%;0%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;18;9;A couple of showers;18;10;NW;12;66%;85%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;22;19;A morning shower;21;18;E;12;73%;64%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;28;Sunny and very warm;43;28;ESE;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, hot;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;NNW;13;33%;4%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler with showers;17;12;Clearing;17;11;W;17;69%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;18;13;Cloudy;19;15;SW;19;69%;64%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;17;A t-storm around;27;18;SW;12;72%;55%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;SE;19;66%;16%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;21;18;A shower and t-storm;23;18;SSW;9;99%;95%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Mostly cloudy;24;17;ENE;18;27%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;10;6;Cloudy;14;5;W;5;66%;36%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;31;24;Some brightening;31;25;SSE;10;76%;71%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;A shower and t-storm;21;13;NW;11;71%;88%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;18;13;An afternoon shower;18;14;SE;11;73%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;32;17;Very warm;31;19;NE;8;40%;14%;6

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;26;22;Rain and drizzle;30;23;E;20;73%;97%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;66%;96%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;A t-storm around;28;15;SSW;9;58%;44%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;E;17;71%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;19;8;Clouds and sun;20;10;S;13;65%;30%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;17;9;Sunny and breezy;18;10;NW;22;60%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;7;75%;73%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy and warmer;18;11;A couple of showers;15;11;W;20;72%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, breezy;31;19;Sunny and nice;31;20;ESE;11;28%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Turning cloudy, hot;34;20;NE;14;37%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;15;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Sunny and nice;29;21;NNE;15;47%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;35;20;Very hot;37;21;E;9;37%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rainy times;28;17;Nice with some sun;27;19;SSE;17;48%;44%;10

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;21;11;Breezy with sunshine;18;12;NNE;23;45%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ESE;10;46%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sun, very hot;40;25;Hazy sun, very hot;41;26;S;15;22%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;22;4;Rain tapering off;11;2;N;16;75%;92%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;16;13;Rain and drizzle;19;13;E;11;58%;98%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;28;18;A shower and t-storm;28;16;NW;14;62%;95%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;10;64%;86%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;18;8;A passing shower;21;9;NNW;13;56%;85%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;22;11;A shower and t-storm;21;11;SW;9;69%;89%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;13;10;Mostly sunny;14;8;NE;12;70%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;12;76%;99%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;32;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;NE;9;30%;3%;11

