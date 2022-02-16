Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 16, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;16;83%;65%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;24;18;NW;14;56%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;15;4;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNE;2;60%;5%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;WSW;13;65%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;13;7;A couple of showers;9;6;WSW;45;65%;93%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow tapering off;3;1;A little p.m. snow;3;2;ESE;5;84%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;10;-4;Sunshine;10;-3;E;11;46%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-13;-15;Low clouds;-10;-19;SSW;17;81%;37%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;40;24;Very hot;39;23;SW;10;26%;5%;10

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;17;11;A shower;14;6;W;11;80%;81%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;21;17;An afternoon shower;26;18;NNW;8;60%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;21;8;Mostly cloudy;22;10;E;13;34%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SSE;7;77%;86%;4

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ESE;9;45%;4%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;30;25;A t-storm around;29;25;S;11;84%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;9;W;14;64%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;-1;-9;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-7;SSW;7;18%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;12;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;6;WNW;9;69%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;11;6;A little rain, windy;8;4;W;35;68%;92%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SE;9;58%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;Couple of t-storms;26;18;NW;14;78%;94%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;6;Cloudy, windy, mild;15;5;WNW;32;61%;61%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Breezy in the a.m.;10;7;WSW;24;59%;61%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;17;0;Clouds and sun, warm;16;7;WSW;17;69%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;11;4;Cloudy and mild;15;5;NW;16;67%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Sunny and cooler;27;15;ESE;14;62%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;Sunny intervals;27;18;ESE;9;50%;77%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;4;-4;Sunny and cold;1;-3;NNW;14;31%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;21;12;Cloudy;20;11;NE;14;43%;7%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;27;53%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;28;21;Periods of sun;29;18;E;5;53%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Clearing;30;22;High clouds;31;23;NE;12;73%;5%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;-1;A little icy mix;-1;-11;NNW;35;73%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;11;61%;27%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;8;3;A couple of showers;6;2;W;18;89%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Clouds and sun;27;20;N;18;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Windy;21;15;Cooler in the a.m.;16;-2;NNW;27;48%;17%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm around;32;25;E;10;72%;64%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;24;11;Hazy sun;25;12;N;6;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Colder, p.m. snow;1;-10;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-5;SSW;9;53%;6%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNE;8;49%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A few p.m. showers;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;S;8;72%;83%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;14;4;A couple of showers;7;4;SW;23;75%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;NNE;8;31%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;Sunlit and pleasant;19;13;NNE;17;66%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;19;17;Warmer;23;19;SE;7;86%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;E;13;61%;85%;12

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;28;21;Partly sunny;31;20;S;14;57%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Snowy;2;-2;WNW;17;96%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;34;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SE;15;55%;33%;9

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;24;15;Cooler;17;15;E;21;94%;92%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;27;19;A shower in spots;28;20;NE;16;64%;62%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;21;SE;10;42%;3%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;N;10;46%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;11;2;Decreasing clouds;12;7;SSW;11;65%;18%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ENE;7;79%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;NNW;15;59%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;ENE;10;72%;74%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;10;-5;Plenty of sunshine;9;-5;SW;7;27%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;W;10;39%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;6;Hazy sun;19;6;W;9;53%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;NNW;18;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;4;3;A little p.m. rain;9;3;WSW;20;69%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;31;24;Windy with a shower;31;24;ENE;31;60%;48%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A couple of t-storms;31;23;NW;9;69%;83%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;16;Hazy sun;29;15;NNE;8;45%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;SSE;9;68%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;3;A shower;15;4;ENE;13;64%;86%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny;33;27;SW;13;68%;33%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;23;19;Mostly cloudy;22;19;SSE;10;79%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;18;11;NW;10;70%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;16;7;Breezy, p.m. mist;11;7;WSW;27;59%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;8;Sunny and nice;23;9;NE;9;46%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;WSW;11;67%;40%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy;17;1;Mostly sunny, mild;17;1;WSW;4;67%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;32;27;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;NNE;8;61%;3%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;WSW;8;85%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A shower in spots;31;24;ESE;9;64%;58%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A quick p.m. shower;28;17;Nice with some sun;24;13;SSW;15;59%;6%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;N;9;30%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with a shower;25;23;Breezy with a shower;27;23;ESE;24;70%;62%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;3;2;Breezy with rain;6;1;WSW;26;94%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;E;22;61%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny, cooler;23;19;SE;22;58%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;Milder with rain;7;-6;NE;10;82%;100%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;0;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;3;2;S;21;84%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;11;53%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NNE;11;43%;41%;13

New York, United States;Breezy and milder;8;7;Increasingly windy;16;12;SSW;27;55%;95%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;6;Cloudy;16;5;SE;10;64%;9%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-12;-22;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-11;SSW;18;87%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;6;0;Cold, an a.m. flurry;5;1;WNW;22;39%;47%;4

Oslo, Norway;Some sun returning;3;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-6;WSW;6;74%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;Rain, then snow;5;-11;N;18;87%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;30;25;A couple of showers;30;25;NW;14;70%;97%;13

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;NW;18;61%;28%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;29;23;A little p.m. rain;30;22;ENE;14;73%;94%;6

Paris, France;Cloudy and mild;14;10;Partly sunny;13;9;SW;19;54%;61%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;35;23;E;17;35%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;SSE;10;67%;41%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;13;78%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;An afternoon shower;35;20;E;12;44%;44%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A touch of rain;9;8;A little rain, windy;11;5;W;32;58%;86%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-13;Sunny, but cold;-1;-13;ESE;13;33%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;11;A few showers;20;13;E;13;68%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;8;70%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;32;23;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;11;63%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon flurry;-1;-1;Snow to ice;0;-8;ESE;10;70%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow;5;4;Breezy with rain;7;1;W;23;90%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;NE;13;67%;85%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Mostly sunny;24;12;ESE;13;17%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;1;Sunny intervals;16;4;NE;9;67%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;3;2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;1;S;21;72%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;19;12;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;NNW;11;52%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;ENE;16;59%;5%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;28;24;Breezy with a shower;28;23;E;23;71%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;SW;12;72%;9%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Sunny;25;10;NE;7;27%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;SW;11;24%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;A shower in spots;29;20;N;13;74%;70%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Sun and some clouds;19;9;NNW;8;66%;27%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;8;5;Low clouds;8;6;SSE;10;82%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;-3;-11;Sunny, but cold;-1;-14;WNW;8;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;8;3;Cloudy and chilly;5;3;ENE;17;53%;72%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;13;70%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;11;1;Mild with some sun;14;4;WSW;12;68%;56%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A passing shower;28;23;ENE;22;66%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;5;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;-3;WNW;17;81%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Clouds and sun;31;22;S;16;56%;6%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;19;15;Afternoon rain;20;15;NE;14;77%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;1;Snow, rain mixing in;4;0;W;18;83%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with sunshine;6;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;NE;12;42%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;7;0;Partly sunny;8;-1;NNE;10;66%;16%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;12;7;Clearing;12;5;S;11;35%;14%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;19;10;Cloudy;18;11;NNE;10;63%;3%;2

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;11;4;Clouds and sun;17;3;ESE;8;60%;7%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;7;2;W;23;31%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;9;6;A wintry mix;7;-7;NNW;26;77%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;11;A little p.m. rain;15;13;NW;26;67%;69%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable cloudiness;15;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;WNW;30;68%;15%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Seasonably cold;-10;-29;Colder;-15;-31;NNW;20;78%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;9;4;Low clouds;7;5;E;6;75%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;13;8;A couple of showers;16;7;WNW;29;47%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;26;21;Partly sunny;29;22;NNE;7;56%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;6;4;Periods of rain;8;2;W;27;82%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Rain, windy, mild;9;3;W;37;82%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;19;15;Sunny;20;16;N;9;70%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;37;24;A passing shower;31;24;WSW;7;64%;93%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;-2;Low clouds breaking;6;-2;NE;4;60%;9%;2

