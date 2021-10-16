Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;17;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy, warm and humid;36;26;Hot with sunshine;39;26;NE;9;31%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;17;Winds subsiding;25;16;WSW;25;54%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mainly cloudy;23;16;E;10;46%;11%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny;14;8;S;16;75%;28%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;N;16;67%;24%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;11;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;11;-3;Decreasing clouds;12;-3;SW;10;67%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;24;18;Partly sunny;27;16;S;14;67%;18%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;13;A shower;21;14;NNE;6;76%;74%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;14;Rain and drizzle;19;16;N;28;70%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;39;22;Not as hot;34;18;NW;20;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;8;72%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;W;11;88%;74%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;23;WNW;11;85%;76%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, a shower;21;13;Partial sunshine;21;14;WNW;13;76%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cooler;12;1;Sunny, but cool;14;2;SSW;15;43%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;SW;6;79%;8%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;13;6;Periods of sun;13;7;WSW;11;57%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;16;7;SE;9;78%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;SSE;6;74%;64%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;14;5;ENE;7;67%;5%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;13;5;Partly sunny;14;6;S;6;75%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with rain;11;9;Periods of sun;14;8;WSW;9;82%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;W;6;65%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNE;12;52%;27%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;NNE;10;50%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;17;6;Sunny and cool;16;6;NNW;14;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;34;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;12;37%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;10;A morning shower;17;12;SSE;12;64%;50%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;SSE;6;53%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;27;A couple of t-storms;34;27;WSW;10;76%;84%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and breezy;15;9;Sunny and breezy;18;10;W;23;42%;0%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;28;26;A morning shower;30;26;WSW;17;70%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A brief shower;11;7;A couple of showers;12;6;WNW;13;71%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SW;11;78%;1%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;22;9;Partly sunny;23;9;SSE;7;40%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;SE;20;63%;34%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;33;25;A couple of t-storms;29;22;ESE;11;83%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;19;4;Sunny and nice;22;7;SW;8;24%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm, p.m. showers;34;26;Cloudy;33;26;NE;7;73%;76%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;10;61%;51%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;16;12;A couple of showers;17;12;S;13;85%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;23;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;NNE;8;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;26;18;Partly sunny;24;19;N;10;67%;12%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;24;19;Cloudy;23;19;N;16;70%;73%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;E;13;24%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;11;69%;29%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;9;3;Mostly sunny, breezy;8;3;W;25;69%;41%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;13;83%;74%;2

Hong Kong, China;Some sun;33;20;Not as warm;26;18;NNE;15;71%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Sunshine and breezy;30;24;ENE;24;52%;33%;7

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm around;31;22;WSW;9;69%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNE;15;39%;10%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;20;14;A little rain;16;13;NNE;14;85%;68%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;12;72%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;NNW;13;34%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;31;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;ESE;14;18%;8%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;29;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;NNE;11;29%;18%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;35;21;Hazy and very warm;37;22;NNW;15;24%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;80%;73%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;ENE;15;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;12;5;WSW;10;62%;15%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;10;67%;73%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Low clouds;31;23;W;11;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A t-storm or two;30;26;E;12;87%;87%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;N;7;78%;100%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;18;2;A morning shower;19;2;N;12;30%;45%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;12;72%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;17;15;Mostly cloudy;17;14;S;12;83%;37%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;17;Some sun;23;17;N;8;83%;31%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunny intervals;15;11;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;14;77%;12%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Not as warm;25;11;SSW;9;43%;25%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;23;WSW;12;68%;41%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;WSW;7;49%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Showers;31;27;Downpours;31;28;WSW;25;78%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Warm with clearing;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SE;11;65%;65%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A morning t-storm;33;27;ENE;8;70%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNE;9;57%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;10;NNE;11;57%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;N;11;67%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;11;3;Partly sunny;10;4;WSW;16;82%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;SSE;14;62%;30%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, but cool;16;7;Clouding up;20;11;NE;13;57%;18%;9

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;19;9;A p.m. shower or two;15;7;W;8;69%;87%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;11;4;Low clouds;9;5;WSW;15;72%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;35;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;W;10;63%;8%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;14;N;13;57%;65%;13

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;26;12;Windy and cooler;17;10;WNW;34;57%;26%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;30;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;W;23;54%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;12;-1;Clearing;8;0;SSW;5;72%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;26;16;Showers around;18;13;N;20;57%;63%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;11;0;A shower or two;9;-2;NW;6;64%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with rain;18;7;Cooler;13;4;WNW;16;78%;69%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;25;72%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NW;10;85%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;34;26;A couple of showers;33;25;ENE;11;73%;76%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;7;68%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler;21;15;Areas of low clouds;20;12;NNW;15;65%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;A couple of showers;29;23;N;14;76%;70%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;16;74%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SE;8;68%;63%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;13;5;N;7;69%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;13;-2;Sunny, but cold;10;0;E;11;36%;4%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;Showers around;19;11;W;12;69%;92%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;13;High clouds;26;14;ENE;8;71%;1%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SE;19;66%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;2;A little rain;4;3;ENE;28;74%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;12;7;A couple of showers;10;4;W;11;79%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;SE;12;80%;81%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;24;NE;13;11%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Thickening clouds;21;6;Mostly sunny;22;6;NW;9;62%;14%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;9;6;A shower in the a.m.;8;5;WSW;18;61%;81%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Cooler;16;11;W;22;62%;64%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A t-storm or two;25;17;ENE;10;80%;91%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;6;79%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;NNW;7;94%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;NE;14;15%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sunny and nice;23;10;SSW;11;41%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;77%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;15;A couple of showers;20;16;SE;6;94%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;11;A touch of rain;12;8;NE;9;80%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;10;1;Sunny, but cold;10;1;NW;9;40%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Cloudy and cool;17;13;NNE;20;57%;8%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;ENE;9;67%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cool with rain;11;7;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SSW;8;88%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray shower;30;25;NE;2;72%;76%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;10;1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;WNW;12;61%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy;21;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;N;17;49%;6%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;33;22;A little a.m. rain;23;21;E;18;75%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;9;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;6;W;25;57%;42%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;22;8;Sunny and nice;21;9;ESE;9;34%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;NNW;8;68%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;ESE;9;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;29;22;Nice with some sun;27;20;WNW;15;54%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;E;6;54%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;23;19;Periods of rain;20;10;NE;17;73%;69%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;15;10;A shower or two;13;8;W;26;69%;67%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mainly cloudy;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;18;ESE;6;45%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;14;N;10;66%;30%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;4;-10;Mostly sunny;7;-11;NNW;11;39%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;14;10;Occasional rain;12;8;W;7;74%;73%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;5;SW;5;66%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;30;20;SW;8;69%;91%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;11;6;A couple of showers;10;4;WSW;19;73%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;11;6;Some sun;11;6;WSW;15;70%;68%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;14;12;Very windy;17;14;NNW;49;77%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower and t-storm;28;24;Downpours;26;24;SE;15;90%;100%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NE;4;42%;5%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather