Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;WSW;12;86%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNW;13;35%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;WNW;14;35%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;ENE;11;64%;3%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;22;12;Partly sunny;20;11;E;16;77%;17%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;2;Sun and clouds;13;6;ESE;8;63%;28%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Sunny and nice;30;18;ESE;9;21%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;14;3;Breezy in the p.m.;10;-1;W;23;60%;31%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Very hot;39;25;NE;16;42%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;34;23;WSW;11;38%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Turning out cloudy;15;11;NNW;9;67%;81%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;40;23;Breezy in the p.m.;38;22;NW;20;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;S;8;69%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;WNW;7;64%;80%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;8;77%;72%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A shower and t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;ESE;14;60%;61%;5

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;25;19;Rain and drizzle;19;17;NNW;8;91%;91%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;23;12;A shower and t-storm;23;14;N;6;60%;83%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny;15;9;NE;11;59%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;21;10;Partly sunny;20;10;SE;9;63%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;31;14;Mostly sunny, warm;33;15;ENE;13;18%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;13;65%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Periods of sun;21;12;E;5;68%;42%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;27;12;Some sun and nice;25;11;WSW;13;48%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;20;10;Partly sunny;21;8;ENE;11;58%;9%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;22;12;Becoming cloudy;21;16;SE;15;80%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;NE;7;46%;47%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;NNE;16;64%;4%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NNE;18;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;More sun than clouds;25;13;Cooler;18;13;NW;32;77%;80%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A passing shower;26;18;SE;6;64%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;11;71%;74%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;19;Sunny and warmer;29;21;SE;11;62%;34%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;32;26;A shower or two;30;26;SW;12;80%;86%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;14;9;ENE;13;55%;45%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;26;Some brightening;30;27;N;5;80%;38%;5

Dallas, United States;Very warm and humid;33;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SSE;7;57%;25%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;SSE;21;62%;31%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;9;82%;55%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warmer;33;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;11;WSW;12;26%;17%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;SE;10;85%;60%;5

Dili, East Timor;High clouds and warm;36;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;10;60%;21%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;A couple of showers;17;8;W;17;77%;61%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NNE;9;12%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;27;20;NE;12;65%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;14;75%;47%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;24;9;Mostly sunny;27;9;NE;10;39%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;13;66%;74%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;10;6;Breezy in the a.m.;10;5;ENE;23;70%;21%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;7;84%;80%;3

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;27;A morning shower;32;27;ESE;14;71%;69%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;30;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;ENE;24;56%;55%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. shower;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WNW;9;59%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;ENE;15;55%;44%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;27;18;An afternoon shower;27;18;ESE;8;71%;54%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;11;73%;83%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;Warm, turning breezy;36;29;N;20;43%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning sunny;20;7;Sunny and nice;23;13;NNW;15;43%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;Sunny and cooler;30;15;N;7;36%;5%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;34;28;WSW;22;60%;14%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;SSW;8;82%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;37;27;Sunny;38;27;NNW;7;17%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;19;10;A shower;16;8;WSW;11;57%;79%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;12;70%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny;33;23;W;11;51%;55%;12

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;S;7;81%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A couple of t-storms;30;23;W;8;85%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;0;A stray shower;16;1;ENE;11;39%;53%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;11;77%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;16;15;Partly sunny;16;15;SSE;18;81%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;25;18;Partly sunny;27;18;N;15;51%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Heavy p.m. showers;19;14;NW;8;83%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;23;14;Turning sunny, cool;24;16;SSE;9;63%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Partly sunny;27;22;SSW;11;65%;33%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partly sunny;25;14;WSW;7;50%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Sun and clouds, nice;31;28;WNW;8;71%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;NNE;7;73%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;7;72%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and cooler;15;8;A little p.m. rain;17;9;WNW;25;57%;80%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;21;14;A t-storm or two;20;12;SSW;7;72%;85%;7

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-shower, humid;31;26;ESE;10;76%;79%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;8;5;A little rain;9;3;NNE;19;95%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;S;17;69%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;19;11;Low clouds;20;16;E;16;79%;10%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;24;12;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;SSE;4;51%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;E;19;46%;85%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;31;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SW;12;85%;86%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;27;13;Some sun, pleasant;28;12;NNE;12;43%;13%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;29;21;Sunny and less humid;26;17;ENE;12;40%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Sunny and very warm;35;20;W;12;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;13;7;Mostly cloudy;13;3;W;18;62%;50%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;31;23;Nice with some sun;27;21;N;13;55%;17%;6

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;12;7;Partly sunny;12;5;ESE;6;64%;43%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with some sun;23;9;Sunny and nice;22;8;SE;8;57%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;25;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;SE;10;72%;53%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NW;10;85%;72%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;E;9;78%;68%;9

Paris, France;Showers around;23;15;A shower;21;14;NW;11;62%;82%;2

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;Partly sunny;20;11;ESE;13;68%;16%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SSW;8;83%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;26;71%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;S;10;53%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny, cool;14;7;NW;6;69%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;29;17;Cloudy, not as warm;24;16;ENE;6;76%;33%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;10;WSW;13;59%;80%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;26;16;WNW;9;70%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Turning cloudy;27;22;SE;15;70%;43%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;10;8;Partly sunny;10;8;E;13;73%;84%;2

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;12;4;ENE;20;66%;15%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and humid;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;25;21;ESE;12;82%;37%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;ENE;18;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;28;18;Periods of sun;27;17;SW;14;65%;36%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;6;Cloudy and chilly;8;7;ENE;17;59%;5%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Clearing;20;14;SW;18;67%;8%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;27;17;A thunderstorm;27;16;ENE;12;66%;63%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;30;25;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;14;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;8;98%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;27;17;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;ENE;13;24%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;18;9;Rain and drizzle;16;6;SW;10;59%;66%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;14;69%;46%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;12;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower and t-storm;17;12;A shower and t-storm;17;12;SSW;11;80%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;7;66%;22%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, very warm;30;22;Very warm;30;25;SE;17;66%;22%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;15;74%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;19;12;A shower and t-storm;23;12;SW;8;72%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;7;77%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cool;13;7;Periods of sun;11;7;ENE;14;67%;16%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NW;18;38%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;34;26;Warm with sunshine;35;26;SSE;9;60%;26%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;11;8;Breezy and chilly;10;7;E;23;62%;11%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;19;Sunny and very warm;33;15;NNW;12;22%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;28;16;Nice with some sun;26;16;N;10;56%;39%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Sunny and nice;31;22;E;10;16%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;11;51%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;29;21;Some sun, a t-storm;30;21;ENE;7;59%;76%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Wind and rain;26;23;Mostly sunny;26;18;NNE;20;60%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Plenty of sun;20;15;ESE;10;61%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;Plenty of sun;35;25;ESE;10;32%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm and humid;35;23;Humid with sunshine;32;22;WNW;15;64%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and mild;22;6;A stray p.m. t-storm;14;3;E;11;77%;65%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;17;12;A couple of showers;17;12;NE;8;71%;84%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;19;11;Variable cloudiness;17;8;NNE;9;72%;17%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray t-storm, hot;35;24;S;6;72%;57%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with rain;9;5;Showers around, cold;7;3;NNE;19;90%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;13;7;A couple of showers;12;7;NNW;18;72%;64%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;11;7;Increasingly windy;14;12;NNW;33;70%;73%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;W;8;74%;58%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Sunny and nice;26;14;NE;6;33%;7%;5

