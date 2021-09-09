Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 9, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;W;15;82%;42%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;40;32;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;NW;9;56%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;23;Sunny and breezy;33;21;WSW;25;40%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NW;11;47%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm around;25;17;A shower and t-storm;23;16;SW;13;84%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;16;9;A morning shower;15;8;S;6;74%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;ESE;10;15%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;18;6;An afternoon shower;17;8;WSW;27;53%;82%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Nice with sunshine;24;12;SE;8;56%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Partly sunny;27;18;SSW;10;51%;12%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;12;A little p.m. rain;18;10;W;24;65%;91%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;40;25;Winds subsiding;40;24;NW;26;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;S;10;59%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;Mostly cloudy;28;20;W;17;66%;30%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;12;85%;86%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;13;70%;32%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, humid;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;19;NE;8;67%;15%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny;26;11;ESE;8;46%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warm;26;16;Thunderstorms;25;17;WNW;10;84%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;10;ESE;10;63%;67%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Very warm;33;17;Sunny and very warm;34;16;NNE;10;22%;1%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;26;11;Partial sunshine;27;11;ESE;13;40%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;21;15;WSW;12;82%;71%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;26;9;Sunny intervals;25;9;NNE;8;49%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;26;9;Partial sunshine;26;10;ESE;7;51%;4%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning shower;14;11;Low clouds;17;9;SE;11;73%;6%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;20;Clouds and sun;30;20;ENE;12;30%;24%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;22;Cloudy with showers;25;20;WNW;9;75%;82%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hot, becoming breezy;35;25;Sunny and less humid;33;24;N;16;36%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;28;13;Cooler;19;11;NNW;23;69%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;SE;8;65%;62%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;11;59%;24%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;8;52%;8%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;31;27;A passing shower;30;27;SSW;14;76%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;21;13;A shower and t-storm;20;14;WNW;9;83%;70%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with sunshine;32;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;W;20;79%;73%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny;33;20;Sunny and very warm;33;20;SSE;11;35%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;A morning shower;30;21;SE;21;64%;45%;12

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;E;16;89%;83%;3

Denver, United States;Hot with sunshine;35;17;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;SW;9;12%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;28;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;S;9;69%;57%;9

Dili, East Timor;Windy this afternoon;33;24;Humid;32;23;SSE;12;62%;29%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;20;15;A thundershower;19;13;W;12;91%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;NE;9;20%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;27;20;Sunshine and nice;28;20;W;20;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;33;25;Sunshine and warm;34;25;W;10;70%;27%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;12;Nice with some sun;24;9;E;15;52%;32%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;22;A t-storm around;31;24;E;10;68%;49%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;21;10;Periods of sun;15;11;ESE;14;76%;63%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;32;25;Downpours;31;25;WSW;14;81%;91%;7

Hong Kong, China;A shower;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;E;12;71%;51%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;16;55%;36%;11

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;30;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;14;67%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;NE;16;75%;75%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;24;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;NNE;15;75%;83%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;WNW;10;61%;33%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;Mostly sunny;35;31;NW;12;65%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;N;11;47%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;14;Sunny and not as hot;31;13;N;8;18%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;28;Hazy sunshine;34;27;W;16;64%;22%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;25;19;Humid with t-storms;28;19;SE;7;83%;96%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;38;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;SSE;19;43%;47%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;Periods of sun, nice;24;9;ENE;8;61%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;21;63%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;NW;11;59%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;8;73%;95%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A little p.m. rain;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;7;75%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;14;1;A couple of showers;16;0;E;12;48%;71%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;WSW;12;82%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;16;14;Clouds and sun;16;15;S;11;81%;16%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;27;19;Partly sunny;28;17;NNW;10;59%;15%;5

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;22;17;A thundershower;22;15;WSW;13;78%;65%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;S;9;47%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;Mostly sunny;27;22;WSW;11;73%;27%;11

Madrid, Spain;Variable cloudiness;27;17;Sun and some clouds;29;16;WSW;8;44%;9%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;28;Lots of sun, nice;31;28;NW;12;67%;30%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSE;7;78%;65%;12

Manila, Philippines;Wind and rain;30;26;Showers around;30;26;SW;15;80%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;10;Cooler;18;15;N;9;63%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;NNE;10;62%;63%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;9;66%;50%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Periods of sun;23;9;WSW;9;73%;4%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SSW;16;69%;47%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;14;13;A morning shower;13;11;S;22;78%;42%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;23;14;A morning shower;20;12;WNW;18;59%;42%;5

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;18;14;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;NE;11;75%;59%;2

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;31;26;Showers;29;26;SW;23;86%;89%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A passing shower;24;14;Cloudy;22;12;E;12;64%;44%;4

New York, United States;Rain, some heavy;23;18;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;NW;16;54%;27%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Nice with sunshine;32;19;W;16;42%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;15;5;Partly sunny;16;9;S;15;67%;67%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;W;10;57%;31%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;13;Cloudy, not as warm;20;12;SSE;9;80%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;22;12;Partial sunshine;20;10;W;19;62%;7%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;A shower or two;28;25;E;19;77%;74%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;7;81%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, p.m. showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;ENE;9;78%;82%;11

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Clearing, a t-shower;23;16;NW;12;66%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;15;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SSW;14;68%;68%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers;30;26;Showers around;30;26;SW;12;75%;71%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Partly sunny;33;25;ESE;20;65%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;9;54%;51%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Inc. clouds;26;15;SSW;7;60%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;16;A t-storm around;27;17;S;9;68%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;22;10;A little p.m. rain;20;11;WSW;12;63%;90%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNE;12;71%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;13;66%;4%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;12;9;Rain and drizzle;11;8;SSW;15;73%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;21;12;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;SSE;5;73%;9%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;A t-storm around;27;21;N;11;79%;64%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;42;28;Remaining very warm;42;25;NNW;15;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;29;16;Inc. clouds;30;17;WNW;10;51%;9%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;17;7;Partly sunny;15;8;E;8;79%;22%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;15;Low clouds breaking;20;14;WSW;19;65%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;17;Thunderstorms;24;18;WSW;11;82%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower in spots;32;26;E;18;73%;72%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;17;Thunderstorms;21;17;E;7;100%;90%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;14;22%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;6;Mainly cloudy;18;8;SW;5;53%;7%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Turning sunny, nice;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;11;73%;50%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable clouds;25;17;Partial sunshine;26;14;NNW;9;60%;32%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;25;14;Decreasing clouds;20;12;SSW;8;74%;20%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with some sun;28;19;Humid with some sun;27;19;SW;9;75%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Rain and drizzle;31;25;ESE;10;84%;84%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and some clouds;32;26;A shower or two;30;26;SSE;13;72%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray thunderstorm;18;11;Partly sunny;22;9;SSE;8;53%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm around;31;27;A shower or two;31;26;ENE;17;70%;83%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;24;11;Partly sunny;18;11;SSE;9;88%;39%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;32;14;Partly sunny, cooler;23;12;N;18;54%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;Very hot;38;28;ESE;17;45%;21%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;21;13;Partly sunny;17;13;SE;11;84%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and not as hot;31;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;12;30%;2%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;21;16;Turning sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;13;51%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;SSE;10;23%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;NW;15;55%;4%;8

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;30;15;Partly sunny;29;15;E;8;54%;33%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, downpours;23;21;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;ESE;11;67%;65%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower;20;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;NW;12;63%;9%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;Warm with sunshine;35;26;NE;11;34%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Humid with a t-storm;30;23;WSW;12;69%;55%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Mostly sunny;19;5;ENE;8;59%;28%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;23;15;Showers around;21;14;SE;7;66%;76%;4

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;25;12;Partly sunny;26;12;SE;10;53%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;8;75%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Lots of sun, nice;24;9;Partly sunny;23;10;S;9;73%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;S;13;54%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and milder;15;12;Very windy, a shower;16;9;NW;55;76%;80%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A couple of t-storms;30;24;SE;10;84%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NE;6;42%;4%;6

