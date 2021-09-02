Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 2, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy and breezy;28;24;Breezy in the a.m.;28;24;WSW;21;91%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Sunny and very warm;41;30;N;16;36%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;NNW;11;26%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;28;24;Nice with some sun;26;24;ENE;13;68%;29%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds, then sun;20;11;Low clouds;20;11;NE;13;78%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Showers this morning;16;11;Rain tapering off;17;11;NE;6;82%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;40;26;NW;9;10%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;SE;14;45%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;10;49%;33%;7

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;NNE;15;43%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;16;10;E;13;68%;26%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;28;Hazy sun;43;25;NNW;18;19%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;34;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;SSE;7;68%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;19;WSW;12;85%;67%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;32;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;14;81%;71%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A thunderstorm;25;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;E;16;74%;40%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Very warm and humid;30;22;SE;9;65%;62%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;11;SSE;4;55%;6%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;10;N;15;72%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ESE;11;63%;38%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;Mostly cloudy;29;14;E;9;43%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;N;7;52%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ENE;8;75%;6%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;23;11;Sunshine and nice;23;10;ENE;7;53%;9%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;NNE;7;58%;7%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;16;13;Low clouds;16;11;E;15;81%;7%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;N;10;28%;14%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;Downpours;26;21;NNE;14;76%;76%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;26;NNW;13;34%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;12;A little a.m. rain;15;10;NNW;29;66%;68%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;SSE;7;70%;56%;12

Chennai, India;Showers around;30;26;Downpours;30;26;SSW;14;79%;86%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;24;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;19;S;11;58%;68%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;29;26;A couple of showers;29;26;SSW;15;78%;88%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;11;SE;13;72%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;W;18;82%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;SE;12;52%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;32;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;20;SE;20;68%;66%;11

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSW;6;88%;67%;3

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;27;16;A strong t-storm;29;15;NNW;10;47%;66%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;6;71%;71%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;SSE;9;66%;75%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;15;11;Some sun;16;11;E;13;83%;8%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;9;11%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;WSW;11;73%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SSE;9;77%;70%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;26;14;ENE;13;42%;4%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;22;Partly sunny;30;23;E;9;67%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;14;8;A couple of showers;13;6;NNW;30;62%;69%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WSW;13;82%;78%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;8;74%;55%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;31;24;Increasingly windy;31;24;ENE;30;52%;24%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;W;10;77%;75%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;35;23;Sunshine;35;24;NE;15;46%;8%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;24;18;Partial sunshine;25;17;ENE;18;56%;25%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NE;11;66%;36%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;36;31;Brilliant sunshine;35;30;W;13;63%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NNE;12;35%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;35;15;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;ENE;6;27%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;39;28;Cloudy;33;28;NW;11;60%;41%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;WNW;7;82%;82%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;37;27;Partly sunny;35;27;S;19;44%;29%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;15;7;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;17;58%;62%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;NNE;18;67%;41%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;22;Low clouds;31;22;WSW;12;50%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;8;72%;64%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;24;Showers around;30;23;ENE;7;83%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;18;1;A shower in the p.m.;17;1;ENE;11;44%;63%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;26;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;SW;13;79%;72%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;17;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;16;80%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Partial sunshine;27;16;NNW;11;67%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds, then sun;19;12;Partly sunny;20;12;ENE;14;71%;8%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;25;16;Turning sunny;28;17;SSE;9;59%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Clearing;25;20;W;10;75%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a t-storm;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NW;8;51%;5%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;A brief shower;30;28;W;16;70%;74%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;25;E;6;79%;84%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;N;11;71%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;29;18;Cooler, p.m. rain;20;9;SW;23;75%;99%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;18;12;A thunderstorm;20;13;NNW;10;72%;79%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;NW;9;70%;76%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cool;13;8;A little p.m. rain;16;6;NNW;22;73%;72%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;S;16;67%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;14;13;Low clouds;14;11;E;17;81%;3%;1

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;20;13;Partly sunny;22;14;WNW;6;57%;27%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Rain and drizzle;13;7;WNW;17;67%;87%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;30;26;A thunderstorm;29;26;SSW;19;84%;84%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;22;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;ESE;13;57%;44%;8

New York, United States;Turning sunny;24;15;Sunshine and nice;23;17;NNW;13;51%;1%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Abundant sunshine;34;23;WNW;11;39%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;17;5;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;NE;9;58%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;26;23;An afternoon shower;23;23;NNE;8;88%;82%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;9;NNE;11;49%;17%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;18;11;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;WNW;16;63%;11%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;27;25;Sunny and pleasant;27;25;E;18;78%;5%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NW;8;82%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;30;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;82%;94%;11

Paris, France;Sunlit and pleasant;25;13;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;9;56%;10%;5

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;14;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;SE;10;69%;24%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;13;82%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;25;65%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;10;55%;54%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;21;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;NW;8;64%;3%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;ENE;7;60%;13%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;21;9;An afternoon shower;21;9;WSW;13;55%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNE;10;74%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower or two;27;22;ESE;13;81%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;12;Rain and drizzle;14;12;SSE;19;87%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;A little a.m. rain;14;8;NNW;27;70%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;10;71%;2%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;43;30;Sunny and hot;44;30;ESE;9;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;WSW;10;46%;83%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;14;8;Morning showers;12;7;NNW;23;85%;100%;3

San Francisco, United States;Patchy morning fog;20;13;Fog in the morning;20;14;WSW;14;58%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;17;A shower and t-storm;27;17;ENE;11;72%;71%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;17;78%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;A p.m. t-storm;21;17;SE;8;100%;70%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;18;Becoming cloudy;27;16;N;13;24%;14%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;19;8;Cool with some sun;15;6;SW;7;61%;63%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;24;Periods of sun;31;24;N;10;72%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Partial sunshine;26;14;NNW;10;61%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;10;Sunny and nice;24;12;N;8;54%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;17;E;8;63%;8%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;26;Rain and drizzle;31;25;ENE;12;67%;63%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;28;25;Sunny intervals;29;25;E;7;74%;44%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;22;8;Lots of sun, nice;22;9;S;7;58%;14%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;E;18;75%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;18;11;Sunny, but cool;13;6;WNW;17;49%;2%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;NNE;24;63%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSE;9;58%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;9;A couple of showers;13;9;NNW;26;63%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NE;10;18%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;32;18;Windy;25;13;NW;36;49%;0%;6

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;SSW;12;8%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;NNW;12;54%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Periods of sun, nice;31;15;E;7;44%;6%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Showers, some heavy;21;19;Downpours;22;20;NNW;17;99%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Turning cloudy;21;16;SSW;11;65%;12%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;34;25;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;ESE;20;55%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot;36;26;Turning cloudy, hot;36;25;NNE;13;54%;20%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;22;6;Thundershowers;21;1;NW;10;76%;90%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and delightful;24;13;Mostly cloudy;23;14;NNW;7;50%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;SSW;7;57%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;7;74%;83%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;15;8;Occasional rain;16;5;NNW;24;83%;67%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;18;7;Breezy in the p.m.;20;7;NNW;19;68%;8%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;12;6;Sunshine;14;10;NNW;18;71%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Downpours;30;24;SW;9;80%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;35;17;Sunshine and cooler;27;12;NE;5;29%;6%;7

