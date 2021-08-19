Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy this morning;29;24;Clouds;28;24;WSW;17;86%;68%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;42;33;Sunny and very warm;41;33;NNE;15;37%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;39;24;WNW;14;27%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;26;24;Sunny and humid;27;23;E;15;71%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;19;14;A couple of showers;22;13;WNW;13;79%;66%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;A stray shower;17;8;NNE;17;66%;55%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;SSW;11;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;13;Warm with some sun;30;14;ENE;8;40%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and very hot;37;23;Very hot;37;20;NE;16;26%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;15;41%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;13;10;Partly sunny;17;8;SSW;15;69%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;Sunny and hot;44;28;NNE;8;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;SSE;7;71%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;29;20;Cloudy;28;21;NW;10;63%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;A t-storm or two;34;27;S;10;74%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;21;Humid with some sun;28;22;SW;15;75%;7%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Humid;27;20;N;9;80%;66%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and nice;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;4;45%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;20;16;A shower or two;21;14;S;14;80%;68%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;18;12;A little p.m. rain;17;11;SE;9;80%;81%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunshine and nice;27;13;ENE;14;43%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun and warmer;25;15;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;8;56%;21%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;19;15;A stray shower;21;14;SE;10;75%;47%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Nice with some sun;27;15;SE;7;51%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;N;7;58%;14%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray a.m. t-storm;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;5;S;8;69%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;SSE;12;34%;39%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;28;24;A t-storm around;31;25;S;9;63%;75%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;N;10;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;S;12;75%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;18;A couple of showers;26;19;S;7;68%;70%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;28;Some brightening;34;27;S;9;64%;74%;6

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;23;SSE;13;68%;19%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;27;A t-storm around;30;27;SW;10;74%;80%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;18;12;A couple of showers;19;11;W;14;63%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm around;30;27;S;15;83%;55%;8

Dallas, United States;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;Periods of sun;33;25;S;15;64%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;17;74%;68%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;36;28;A t-storm in spots;30;26;E;13;91%;80%;4

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;30;16;Nice with sunshine;29;13;E;10;31%;7%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of showers;29;25;ESE;10;91%;76%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;36;22;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSE;9;64%;50%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Showers;18;13;A little p.m. rain;19;15;SSE;17;89%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;NE;9;17%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Lots of sun, humid;26;21;NE;13;82%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;12;83%;72%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;ENE;10;23%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;Clouds breaking;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;E;13;65%;52%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers;16;13;A couple of showers;18;12;WSW;24;69%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;Showers around;32;25;SW;11;79%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;Morning showers;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;9;73%;66%;12

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;24;55%;48%;12

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;28;23;Afternoon showers;29;24;W;12;68%;78%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;ENE;15;50%;42%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;ENE;16;49%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;12;71%;55%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;37;31;N;16;50%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;NNE;14;24%;16%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;16;Not as warm;29;15;NE;8;35%;28%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;31;27;Winds subsiding;31;27;WSW;27;61%;14%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with a t-storm;27;21;Couple of t-storms;26;20;SE;8;84%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;39;28;Sunny;37;27;SW;21;35%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;23;11;Periods of sun, nice;25;12;NNW;13;53%;9%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;16;67%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;28;22;Some sun, pleasant;30;21;W;12;55%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;31;27;Showers around;30;27;ESE;9;84%;90%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NE;7;78%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-2;Sunny and mild;17;-1;ESE;10;16%;2%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;30;24;Sunny intervals;29;24;SW;16;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;18;15;Some sun;18;16;S;13;73%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNW;13;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;14;Periods of sun;22;15;SSW;11;70%;41%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;26;17;Patchy fog, then sun;26;18;SW;9;61%;3%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;25;21;Decreasing clouds;25;20;SSW;10;75%;14%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and very warm;35;18;W;8;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A shower in the p.m.;32;28;W;16;66%;82%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;26;NE;8;68%;15%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SE;10;68%;64%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;A little p.m. rain;16;10;N;26;59%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;12;Partly sunny;21;13;NNW;9;47%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;32;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;11;65%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;W;11;65%;63%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;17;71%;50%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;19;10;Partly sunny;14;8;W;10;81%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;27;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;NNW;4;58%;34%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;N;9;56%;38%;5

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;26;Afternoon showers;29;26;WSW;9;86%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;24;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;ENE;10;60%;56%;11

New York, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;Humid with clearing;30;24;SW;9;63%;70%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Hot with sunshine;38;23;W;12;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;23;10;Partly sunny;19;6;N;13;67%;27%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;24;23;A thunderstorm;27;23;NE;7;84%;72%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;17;9;A couple of showers;18;9;NNE;7;54%;67%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Humid with a shower;27;19;Clouds and sunshine;32;20;WNW;9;67%;34%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;Showers around;28;25;E;19;80%;89%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SE;7;82%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;8;73%;80%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Warmer;25;16;E;5;53%;21%;5

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;17;11;Partly sunny;19;14;W;14;63%;66%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;S;9;68%;64%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;30;24;Humid with some sun;32;24;SE;20;72%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;SE;9;58%;72%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;22;15;Some sun, a shower;24;14;NNW;9;55%;48%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Showers around;29;21;SE;12;75%;93%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Afternoon showers;20;10;SE;13;67%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;W;10;77%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower;26;21;A shower or two;26;21;SE;17;78%;64%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;15;11;Low clouds;15;10;SSE;12;68%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;19;12;A passing shower;21;11;SW;18;65%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Sunny and nice;28;17;N;9;63%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;30;Sunny and very warm;43;31;SSE;14;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;N;11;49%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;19;14;A shower or two;19;12;SW;13;70%;67%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;SW;19;60%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;26;17;SSE;10;80%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;31;27;A couple of showers;30;26;E;23;78%;76%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;A shower and t-storm;21;17;ESE;8;100%;74%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;18;A t-storm around;29;18;NE;13;24%;42%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy, rain;13;4;Turning cloudy, cool;13;6;WSW;6;61%;30%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;N;14;81%;83%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NNW;13;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;15;Low clouds;20;14;SSW;13;77%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;31;21;A little a.m. rain;30;23;E;9;58%;68%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;26;Cloudy and very warm;33;25;S;15;67%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;32;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;7;70%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;SE;10;49%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Breezy with showers;31;27;A passing shower;31;27;E;19;71%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;WSW;12;59%;31%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;23;13;WNW;14;48%;26%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with some sun;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SE;7;66%;56%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with showers;18;13;Showers;17;10;WSW;13;85%;94%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and very warm;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;NE;13;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;14;42%;16%;8

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;34;26;Sunshine;35;27;SSE;10;12%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunshine and nice;32;25;N;12;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny;34;19;ENE;7;45%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;31;26;Very warm and humid;33;25;S;18;64%;23%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;WNW;9;71%;55%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;E;11;57%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;11;51%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;19;4;Partly sunny;20;6;SSE;11;47%;5%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;23;15;Showers around;21;15;NW;6;73%;81%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Periods of sun;25;16;NNW;7;60%;37%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;NNW;5;65%;65%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;19;11;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;W;12;73%;80%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WSW;13;76%;78%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;11;Increasingly windy;12;6;SSE;27;77%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;SW;8;75%;79%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;NNE;9;34%;30%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather