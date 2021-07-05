Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;12;88%;76%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;35;Sunny and hot;45;34;NE;13;30%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Brilliant sunshine;35;23;W;21;35%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;Sunshine;30;22;WSW;13;42%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;19;16;A shower and t-storm;20;13;SW;32;75%;70%;7

Anchorage, United States;Overcast;15;11;A touch of rain;15;10;S;12;83%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunshine, very hot;44;30;SW;11;11%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Not as hot;29;14;NE;20;52%;70%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;28;15;Sunny and very warm;28;17;ENE;16;52%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;WSW;10;42%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;10;Breezy in the p.m.;16;13;N;22;70%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;43;26;Sunny and hot;44;27;NNE;12;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;23;Cloudy;28;23;SSW;9;75%;27%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm or two;28;21;SW;9;75%;84%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Very hot;38;28;A t-storm or two;36;27;W;12;64%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy and humid;27;23;Breezy and humid;27;23;NE;22;74%;9%;10

Beijing, China;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;32;21;Rain and drizzle;31;21;NE;8;69%;58%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;WNW;10;41%;1%;10

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;24;17;Partly sunny, warmer;29;17;WSW;14;55%;58%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and some clouds;19;10;Some sun;19;10;SE;10;67%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and nice;26;11;ESE;8;47%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;29;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;SE;11;42%;4%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;18;16;Partly sunny, breezy;17;13;SSW;24;77%;39%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;27;18;Variable cloudiness;28;19;SE;9;65%;65%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;E;6;34%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;14;7;Clouds and sun;15;14;NE;12;91%;42%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;E;10;34%;11%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, downpours;25;24;A downpour;26;24;SW;16;88%;87%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NE;10;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;15;7;SSE;9;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A shower or two;26;19;SSE;7;66%;69%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;11;73%;71%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;15;56%;71%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;15;78%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;23;15;Partly sunny;23;17;SW;14;73%;60%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;NW;12;71%;21%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm around;34;25;SSE;10;55%;64%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;A shower in spots;30;21;SSE;23;64%;48%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;40;30;Hazy sun and hot;41;31;NW;12;45%;7%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;E;11;56%;52%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;11;76%;77%;8

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;34;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;7;63%;39%;6

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;19;10;A little rain;18;12;W;25;80%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;38;25;Hot with some sun;37;26;NNE;13;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;W;26;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SE;9;64%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and nice;21;8;ESE;11;44%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;Tropical storm;28;24;Rain and wind;29;23;SSE;29;81%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;S;19;63%;56%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;14;83%;77%;4

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;33;27;Heavy a.m. showers;31;27;E;14;79%;83%;5

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;24;51%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;33;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;W;10;57%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Hazy sun, very warm;39;28;NNE;14;38%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;27;21;Cloudy, not as warm;22;21;W;8;88%;89%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;E;10;65%;16%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;29;Sunny;35;30;N;19;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Partial sunshine;15;6;N;14;58%;8%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;34;18;Mostly sunny;33;20;N;13;19%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;34;29;Increasingly windy;34;29;WSW;28;55%;14%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm, humid;29;20;A shower and t-storm;28;21;SSW;8;83%;77%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;39;29;Becoming cloudy;37;27;S;26;38%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Partly sunny;28;19;ENE;13;58%;30%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;ENE;26;62%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;29;21;Variable cloudiness;29;19;W;10;57%;15%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;34;28;A morning t-storm;34;28;SSW;11;74%;71%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;30;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;NE;7;77%;76%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;16;-4;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-2;NNW;14;22%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;SW;9;75%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;19;74%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, breezy;25;19;Partly sunny;25;17;NNW;13;52%;21%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;21;14;A shower and t-storm;19;13;SSW;27;76%;66%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;28;17;Turning sunny;29;18;SSW;10;54%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;SSW;10;66%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very warm;35;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;WSW;24;46%;51%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;29;Cloudy with showers;32;29;NW;21;69%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;28;23;NNE;6;83%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SE;9;80%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A stray a.m. shower;13;6;Cloudy;12;6;NNE;10;66%;25%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;SW;7;64%;63%;8

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;29;27;Rain and wind;29;27;E;26;78%;72%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;25;16;Partly sunny;26;15;ESE;9;66%;32%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A passing shower;30;24;A morning shower;29;25;SSW;25;72%;85%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;Mostly cloudy;17;12;NE;15;86%;6%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;28;17;WNW;11;73%;65%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;ENE;12;47%;0%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;W;8;78%;73%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;ENE;11;62%;34%;8

New York, United States;Patchy morning fog;27;22;Warmer with some sun;34;22;SSW;15;55%;52%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny;34;22;SW;12;37%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very warm and humid;32;21;Partly sunny;28;12;N;13;69%;82%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Cloudy and humid;30;24;NE;8;78%;82%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A shower and t-storm;22;15;E;11;68%;80%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;29;14;NNW;21;71%;73%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;E;15;79%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;NW;7;77%;71%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;22;Downpours;31;22;E;9;85%;91%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;22;15;Breezy in the a.m.;21;15;SW;20;58%;42%;6

Perth, Australia;Morning rain;16;13;Heavy p.m. showers;18;13;W;26;74%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;13;68%;71%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;18;76%;56%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;Partial sunshine;34;22;ESE;9;53%;19%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain this morning;23;14;Warmer with sunshine;30;17;N;8;54%;26%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;NNW;7;66%;9%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Sunshine, pleasant;21;8;A shower in the p.m.;22;8;S;13;44%;64%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNW;11;72%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;A morning shower;25;20;S;13;83%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and cooler;12;8;Low clouds;14;10;S;16;68%;43%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;SSE;13;67%;79%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray shower;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;E;10;66%;56%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;28;Sunny and seasonable;45;29;ENE;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and less humid;32;20;Sunny and very warm;34;21;W;10;45%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;SSE;12;37%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;15;Clouds, then sun;20;15;WSW;24;60%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A thunderstorm;28;18;ENE;12;71%;77%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;E;24;70%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;21;17;A thunderstorm;23;17;SW;7;100%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NE;16;16%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;Cooler;11;0;SSW;6;68%;58%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;13;75%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;25;16;Partly sunny;22;13;NNW;12;61%;5%;8

Seattle, United States;Clearing;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;10;52%;27%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Some brightening;27;20;High clouds;29;22;SW;7;72%;30%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;27;Cloudy and very warm;35;27;SSE;20;65%;30%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;SE;13;70%;69%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;W;14;50%;6%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;23;68%;67%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;28;16;A shower and t-storm;25;17;S;10;79%;70%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;16;7;W;11;66%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, an a.m. shower;35;29;Very hot;38;29;SSE;10;55%;72%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;E;11;49%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;41;28;Very hot;41;28;ENE;13;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;31;18;A p.m. t-storm;36;20;NNW;15;36%;81%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;30;Sunny and hot;40;30;SSE;12;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;WSW;15;52%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;31;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;SSE;10;42%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;24;22;Cloudy and warmer;28;24;S;8;82%;76%;4

Toronto, Canada;High clouds, warmer;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;28;19;NNW;17;71%;77%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;31;23;Sunny and nice;30;23;E;8;66%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;23;Sunny and hot;36;24;SE;15;30%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;24;10;A t-storm around;25;11;ENE;10;46%;44%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;SSE;8;58%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;27;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;SSE;9;39%;4%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;36;25;A stray t-storm, hot;35;24;NNE;8;62%;76%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;25;18;A shower and t-storm;26;19;SE;7;75%;76%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;ESE;9;60%;27%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;12;11;Very windy;15;11;NNW;44;78%;69%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with a t-storm;33;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;WSW;9;73%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunshine and warm;34;19;NNE;7;26%;4%;11

