Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;12;83%;69%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;42;31;NE;14;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;W;21;34%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;WSW;14;52%;6%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm or two;15;12;A couple of showers;17;11;N;21;67%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;13;60%;34%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;23;ENE;13;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few a.m. showers;14;9;Warmer with a shower;19;11;SW;16;49%;82%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;20;12;Low clouds;23;18;ENE;10;82%;32%;1

Athens, Greece;A t-storm around;31;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;NW;11;56%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Mostly sunny;16;7;S;14;70%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;26;Hazy sun and hot;45;27;NW;17;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Cloudy;33;23;S;9;63%;33%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;29;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;WNW;15;63%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;13;62%;71%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;ENE;19;61%;46%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;S;9;28%;66%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray t-storm, hot;34;20;A stray t-storm, hot;35;21;SE;8;43%;41%;10

Berlin, Germany;Warm with a t-storm;30;18;A shower and t-storm;23;14;NNE;12;60%;70%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;9;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;E;9;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, hot;34;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;ENE;12;52%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of t-storms;16;12;A couple of showers;15;11;NNE;11;84%;75%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A stray thunderstorm;28;17;Humid;27;19;WNW;7;72%;27%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;20;NNE;9;46%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;14;8;Mostly sunny;15;11;NE;11;83%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;NE;11;32%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;31;19;Not as warm;26;20;NNE;14;62%;64%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NNE;14;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;23;15;Rain, not as warm;18;13;WNW;27;66%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;27;19;A thunderstorm;26;20;SSE;7;69%;63%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;28;Mainly cloudy;36;28;S;11;53%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;17;SSE;13;41%;60%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;A couple of showers;30;27;SW;15;77%;90%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;19;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NW;13;61%;6%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Variable cloudiness;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;WNW;11;71%;22%;5

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;Nice with sunshine;29;22;SE;12;61%;0%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;28;21;A morning shower;29;21;SSE;22;72%;62%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, less humid;37;28;Hazy and very warm;40;29;W;12;38%;5%;12

Denver, United States;Cooler with some sun;24;14;Partly sunny, warmer;35;19;SSW;11;23%;3%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;12;72%;74%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;71%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy;17;7;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;12;61%;60%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;NE;14;17%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;W;24;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;39;29;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;ESE;9;58%;66%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;20;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;E;9;45%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;8;70%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;17;SSE;16;63%;45%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;19;80%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;SSW;8;84%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;19;53%;15%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;11;55%;38%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;38;25;NNE;16;28%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;17;Humid with sunshine;27;19;N;8;70%;26%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little rain;30;24;Showers around;31;24;E;9;78%;89%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;37;30;N;19;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Plenty of sun;18;7;WNW;8;40%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun and warm;34;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;N;13;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, a p.m. shower;34;29;Hazy sun and breezy;35;29;WSW;26;52%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;28;20;A couple of t-storms;27;21;SSE;7;84%;80%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;28;Some sunshine;39;30;SW;14;32%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, warm;32;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;ESE;11;44%;6%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Becoming very windy;33;28;Increasingly windy;32;27;ENE;33;61%;59%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;32;22;Some sun returning;31;22;WSW;9;63%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;S;11;83%;90%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Inc. clouds;33;25;High clouds;33;24;NNW;7;68%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-1;A shower in the p.m.;15;-1;ENE;12;44%;66%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SW;7;77%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;18;Decreasing clouds;20;18;SSE;13;70%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Sunny and nice;23;15;NNW;18;64%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;14;11;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NNE;20;62%;32%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;Clouds break;29;19;S;11;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;S;10;75%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;22;13;Partial sunshine;24;14;N;8;47%;41%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;29;An afternoon shower;31;27;WNW;21;69%;97%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;8;77%;39%;8

Manila, Philippines;A downpour;30;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;W;14;69%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;15;10;NE;14;73%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;24;15;A shower and t-storm;23;14;W;8;65%;86%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;28;Variable cloudiness;31;27;E;16;66%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, warm;30;19;Remaining very warm;32;19;ESE;13;54%;13%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;18;69%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;14;6;Mostly sunny;14;10;NE;9;85%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A severe t-storm;29;14;Cloudy and cooler;18;11;W;7;57%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;S;10;46%;4%;7

Mumbai, India;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A stray shower;31;27;SW;13;81%;82%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SE;12;66%;70%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;A couple of showers;25;13;NW;13;63%;76%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;An afternoon shower;31;20;WNW;11;51%;43%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;15;9;A little rain;14;8;NNW;11;96%;86%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;20;Mainly cloudy;29;20;N;7;59%;69%;11

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;17;12;A couple of showers;17;10;NE;14;72%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A severe t-storm;26;10;Cloudy and cooler;18;7;WNW;19;55%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;27;25;A p.m. shower or two;28;24;ENE;12;79%;92%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;10;80%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;A passing shower;32;24;ENE;8;73%;66%;9

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;24;15;Cooler with showers;18;13;N;11;90%;83%;3

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;14;7;Partly sunny;15;8;S;12;74%;10%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A t-storm around;36;28;WSW;15;53%;55%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;18;74%;50%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;ESE;10;59%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;31;19;A shower and t-storm;22;16;NNW;10;80%;87%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;An afternoon shower;29;15;Showers around;28;15;E;8;62%;76%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Sunny intervals;19;8;An afternoon shower;20;9;SSW;13;56%;62%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NNW;10;65%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;26;21;Showers around;26;21;S;12;80%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;10;7;A morning shower;10;6;WNW;14;74%;53%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;A stray thunderstorm;32;22;SSE;14;47%;45%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;17;A morning shower;24;19;WSW;9;72%;70%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and hot;45;29;N;15;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warmer;33;19;Plenty of sun;32;19;WNW;10;55%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Hot;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;S;13;42%;14%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;16;Low clouds breaking;21;16;WSW;11;60%;14%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;25;18;E;9;80%;86%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;E;23;77%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;22;17;SE;7;100%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;16;15%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;16;3;Partly sunny;15;5;WSW;6;42%;27%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;N;12;77%;83%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;20;13;Sunshine and nice;22;11;NW;13;72%;26%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny;27;13;SW;10;52%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;28;17;A t-storm around;29;18;ENE;8;59%;66%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;30;22;Very warm;32;23;ESE;15;54%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;33;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;SSE;9;73%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Very warm;31;17;SSW;9;62%;13%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;29;26;Lots of sun, nice;30;26;E;20;66%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;29;17;Sunny and warm;27;13;N;11;63%;31%;6

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;16;10;Partly sunny;18;11;NNW;11;74%;69%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;35;28;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NNW;11;72%;83%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;A t-storm in spots;31;20;W;12;48%;45%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Sunshine;35;19;NNW;15;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, becoming breezy;34;20;Hot, becoming breezy;35;20;NE;18;19%;0%;11

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Sunny;35;26;SE;14;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;WNW;14;50%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;35;23;A t-storm in spots;38;24;ENE;7;34%;40%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;24;20;Clouds and sun;26;21;ENE;13;67%;27%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;12;Cooler with clearing;18;12;NNE;16;52%;17%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;33;29;Sunny and hot;37;30;SE;10;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;38;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NNW;14;41%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;E;16;56%;72%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;SSE;8;57%;13%;9

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;A shower and t-storm;31;20;NW;12;56%;69%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very hot;37;25;Very hot;37;25;WSW;9;51%;51%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;A stray thunderstorm;31;21;SE;13;50%;44%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;32;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;NNE;10;52%;55%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showery;12;9;Windy;12;9;S;37;79%;76%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;WSW;9;80%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Sunny and very hot;37;20;NE;9;26%;0%;12

