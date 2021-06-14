Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;15;82%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;40;29;WSW;14;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;W;26;34%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;26;20;Increasing clouds;27;22;SSW;16;55%;3%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine and nice;26;15;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;12;58%;18%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;11;53%;36%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;23;ESE;13;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;SE;12;30%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;26;13;Periods of sun, nice;25;14;S;11;68%;7%;4

Athens, Greece;Cooler;24;16;A shower and t-storm;22;16;NW;11;70%;62%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;15;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;12;WNW;11;81%;67%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;43;27;Winds subsiding;43;27;WNW;25;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;34;23;S;8;66%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;25;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;WSW;23;74%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;Showers around;32;27;WNW;11;70%;78%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNE;12;53%;3%;11

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;28;23;Very warm and humid;32;21;SSE;9;63%;31%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;20;11;Clouds and sun;24;13;W;11;47%;17%;10

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warmer;25;15;Periods of sun;23;13;NE;10;63%;26%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;19;10;A thunderstorm;20;10;SE;8;70%;63%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Partly sunny;25;13;E;8;77%;33%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Periods of sun;26;16;N;9;42%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;27;15;Periods of sun;25;16;ENE;8;63%;24%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;20;12;A shower and t-storm;20;15;NW;9;76%;90%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;23;11;Sunny intervals;26;13;WNW;9;37%;3%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;14;4;S;11;63%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;18;Turning cloudy;30;18;ENE;10;38%;27%;6

Busan, South Korea;More clouds than sun;26;22;Afternoon showers;24;21;NE;13;82%;96%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;32;21;Sunshine;33;21;NNW;13;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny;20;11;N;15;68%;23%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;A stray thunderstorm;26;20;SSE;8;64%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;35;28;High clouds, breezy;37;28;WSW;22;45%;40%;5

Chicago, United States;Breezy, not as warm;25;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;17;N;23;52%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;29;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;SW;17;73%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;23;12;Partly sunny;19;10;WNW;16;56%;2%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;W;16;77%;16%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;24;Plenty of sun;36;24;ESE;10;49%;2%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;SSE;21;63%;4%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;37;27;A morning t-storm;36;26;SSW;11;58%;77%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;Partly sunny and hot;38;19;S;11;25%;9%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm, breezy;33;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;14;78%;77%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;22;A t-shower in spots;31;22;SSE;7;68%;51%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;18;8;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;16;59%;64%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;NNE;14;19%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Periods of sun, nice;25;20;SW;10;70%;27%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;34;27;Partly sunny;35;28;SSE;12;58%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;ENE;7;43%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;9;69%;70%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;20;14;Breezy with a shower;19;10;WSW;26;59%;41%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;14;78%;75%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;SSW;15;67%;65%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;27;50%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;22;A t-storm around;30;22;WSW;13;66%;55%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;17;58%;51%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with rain;19;15;A couple of showers;20;16;W;10;72%;97%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Nice with some sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;12;71%;75%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;41;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;33;29;NNW;20;55%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;7;Partly sunny;19;7;NNE;9;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;36;16;Very windy;30;13;NNW;27;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;34;29;Increasingly windy;35;30;WSW;26;58%;44%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;SSE;7;89%;93%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Not as warm;38;29;Partly sunny;38;29;S;18;31%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;25;15;Partly sunny;26;17;NNW;10;68%;78%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Becoming very windy;32;27;Increasingly windy;31;27;E;34;62%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;SW;9;52%;13%;8

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;10;86%;86%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;8;77%;57%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-3;Mostly sunny;14;-1;NE;11;41%;49%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;9;79%;69%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;18;Partly sunny;19;18;SSE;15;72%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;15;Periods of sun;28;16;WSW;10;62%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;Partly sunny;25;15;S;8;49%;14%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;Very hot;38;23;S;10;29%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SSW;10;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;SE;8;31%;42%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;32;28;Increasing clouds;32;29;SW;22;67%;7%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;29;24;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;NE;7;85%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;WSW;11;62%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;16;10;A passing shower;15;10;NE;13;71%;80%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;18;12;A t-storm or two;18;12;NNE;13;70%;82%;11

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;S;13;70%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;20;13;Warmer;23;13;NW;11;66%;50%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;SSW;20;68%;73%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny, cooler;12;10;S;18;59%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A thunderstorm;21;12;N;5;77%;55%;6

Moscow, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;26;16;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;WNW;7;67%;66%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;SSW;18;84%;74%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;25;12;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;NE;9;64%;44%;10

New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;21;18;Warmer;26;18;NW;10;66%;46%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;Sunshine and nice;29;18;WNW;16;45%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Some sun;25;14;WSW;11;57%;23%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;28;21;Becoming cloudy;28;21;WNW;9;64%;68%;6

Oslo, Norway;Breezy with rain;18;9;Partly sunny;20;8;NW;15;37%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower and t-storm;24;15;A thunderstorm;24;9;NNW;19;56%;52%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;A couple of showers;28;25;ESE;28;83%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;S;18;80%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;31;24;Showers around;30;23;E;9;85%;84%;8

Paris, France;Sunshine and warm;29;16;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;NNE;9;50%;6%;9

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;SE;11;78%;66%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;35;27;Becoming cloudy;34;27;W;16;56%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;Partial sunshine;31;24;NE;14;73%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;34;23;Partly sunny;35;23;E;9;51%;16%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with sunshine;23;11;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;6;46%;24%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, humid;31;20;Brief showers;24;18;ENE;8;87%;73%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;18;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;10;NE;12;75%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Variable cloudiness;23;17;W;9;74%;5%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in places;27;21;A morning shower;26;21;SSW;11;82%;57%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Cloudy;10;4;N;20;52%;33%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;22;14;Partly sunny;22;12;WNW;16;59%;25%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Sunny and nice;24;17;NNW;9;67%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and breezy;42;29;Hazy sun and hot;45;30;N;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;W;12;56%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;20;13;Rain and drizzle;19;14;W;14;63%;54%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;W;24;53%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;26;19;S;11;74%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;30;26;Breezy with some sun;30;25;E;23;73%;27%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;21;17;A shower and t-storm;21;17;E;7;100%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;WNW;10;15%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;20;6;Periods of rain;16;6;SW;7;53%;89%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;13;73%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;28;15;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;32;16;NNW;8;56%;71%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower;20;13;A little rain;18;11;SSW;14;65%;79%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Humid;30;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;ENE;7;74%;27%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;25;Rain and drizzle;30;23;NNE;12;82%;81%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;26;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;SE;5;79%;82%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;16;8;A shower and t-storm;20;11;W;15;67%;84%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun;30;26;ENE;22;69%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;23;13;Clouds and sun;21;10;W;14;41%;4%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WNW;10;76%;31%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, becoming windy;35;27;Very hot;37;28;WSW;20;56%;33%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;23;16;A shower in spots;19;12;WSW;20;60%;40%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Abundant sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;WSW;13;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer with sunshine;32;17;Rain and drizzle;30;18;N;11;55%;57%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;36;27;SSE;12;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Mostly sunny;27;22;NNW;13;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Periods of sun, nice;28;14;E;8;37%;1%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy with showers;22;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SSE;13;62%;71%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;20;15;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;NNW;20;53%;1%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;ESE;8;52%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;ESE;14;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;10;Rain and drizzle;16;6;NNW;13;67%;83%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;13;A little p.m. rain;19;11;S;8;62%;81%;5

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Periods of sun;26;14;W;7;37%;3%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;8;72%;60%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny;20;8;A stray shower;23;9;WNW;12;63%;45%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warmer;22;11;An afternoon shower;24;13;NNE;11;52%;51%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;15;13;Partly sunny, breezy;16;12;NNW;28;91%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;SW;10;86%;94%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;33;16;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;NE;7;30%;3%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather