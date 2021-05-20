Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;25;SSW;16;80%;68%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;14;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Very hot;37;19;W;19;16%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny, windy;20;16;Sun and clouds, nice;24;18;WNW;14;54%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;10;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;41;64%;86%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;SE;13;55%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;S;11;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny, warmer;27;11;NW;18;34%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;16;SSW;16;64%;95%;3

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;26;16;Breezy with a shower;25;14;NE;23;34%;55%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;16;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;S;10;78%;17%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;44;25;Sunny and very hot;45;26;NW;15;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;24;High clouds;33;24;SSW;8;72%;40%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;WSW;12;81%;78%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;11;66%;57%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;20;15;Partial sunshine;20;15;E;17;76%;11%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Very warm;30;19;SSW;15;45%;5%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;12;8;Partly sunny, warmer;19;10;SE;8;59%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;17;10;A shower and t-storm;19;9;SW;21;62%;72%;6

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;22;11;A stray shower;22;11;SE;9;60%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NW;9;48%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;18;7;Breezy in the a.m.;21;10;S;18;52%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;15;11;Breezy with a shower;16;9;SW;24;59%;83%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;14;10;Spotty showers;18;9;S;10;74%;64%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds, cool;16;6;Partly sunny, warmer;20;12;S;10;56%;23%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;17;13;Showers, some heavy;17;15;E;20;87%;98%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;9;39%;26%;10

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with rain;19;17;Partly sunny;21;14;WNW;13;64%;30%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;36;19;Hot, turning breezy;36;20;NNW;16;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Heavy a.m. showers;15;11;Clouds and sun;16;7;SE;13;54%;12%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;SSE;7;62%;31%;12

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSW;12;58%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;27;20;Periods of sun, warm;29;21;SSW;17;47%;36%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;15;76%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;14;7;Mostly cloudy;14;9;SSW;13;70%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunshine, pleasant;26;20;N;16;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray a.m. shower;26;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;SE;13;75%;82%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;32;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;SSE;19;67%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Nice with some sun;30;22;Abundant sunshine;34;25;SSE;10;58%;7%;12

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;13;S;18;30%;21%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;36;28;A t-storm around;35;27;WSW;12;67%;71%;12

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A thick cloud cover;31;24;S;7;67%;44%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;13;8;Spotty showers;11;4;NW;25;84%;78%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;28;16;Mostly cloudy;31;18;NNE;10;26%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;23;18;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;W;12;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;28;High clouds and hot;36;28;SSE;12;66%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;5;40%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm, breezy;29;24;E;25;60%;51%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;8;Spotty showers;13;6;SW;22;78%;72%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Overcast, a t-storm;33;27;SSW;10;77%;69%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;35;29;A t-storm in spots;34;28;S;17;68%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;24;51%;78%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;34;24;Some sun, less humid;34;24;NW;9;43%;26%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;36;21;Breezy in the p.m.;34;21;NE;19;30%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun, some clouds;25;14;Cooler, p.m. showers;17;13;NNE;22;87%;100%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;10;70%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;29;Sunshine and hot;39;29;NNE;19;29%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly cloudy;20;5;S;12;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;NW;20;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Very warm;36;29;SSW;21;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain;23;17;Couple of t-storms;28;18;SE;9;69%;84%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;39;28;Hazy sunshine;40;29;NNW;17;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;18;9;Spotty showers;18;6;WNW;12;56%;60%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with a t-storm;32;26;Windy;31;26;NNE;29;60%;71%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;WNW;8;65%;76%;4

Kolkata, India;Warm with clearing;37;28;A t-storm around;36;27;SSW;11;64%;71%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NW;6;77%;79%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-2;WNW;18;21%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;9;73%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;19;17;Partly sunny;19;17;S;11;81%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;27;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;NNW;16;66%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;14;10;Thundershowers;12;8;WSW;33;72%;85%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;23;13;Partly sunny;23;13;SSE;15;37%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunny;31;24;S;10;69%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;WNW;11;34%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;32;29;Inc. clouds;32;28;WSW;15;68%;100%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;7;78%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;28;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;S;10;50%;72%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;17;8;Mostly sunny;17;8;NNE;7;63%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;12;ENE;11;33%;51%;15

Miami, United States;Windy with a shower;28;25;Partly sunny, breezy;27;25;ENE;26;47%;20%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;14;6;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;18;63%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;SSW;24;69%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;17;12;P.M. showers, breezy;19;13;E;21;74%;99%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;28;19;Very warm;30;20;S;6;45%;72%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;21;12;Rain and drizzle;17;10;WSW;15;74%;57%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;32;29;Hazy sunshine;32;28;WSW;9;71%;27%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNE;9;62%;27%;11

New York, United States;Not as warm;24;14;Periods of sun;24;16;SSE;12;47%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;WNW;13;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;8;0;Warmer;12;5;SSE;11;45%;9%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;22;22;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;SW;15;84%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;12;5;Spotty showers;13;5;SE;11;67%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very warm;27;16;Very warm;30;19;SW;12;53%;68%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;ENE;13;81%;74%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;31;25;A shower and t-storm;32;25;NNW;12;78%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;25;A downpour;29;25;E;14;82%;66%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;18;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;25;52%;70%;6

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;SE;11;72%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;12;72%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;SE;21;76%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;E;11;60%;73%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Couple of t-storms;14;7;A shower and t-storm;17;10;SW;13;60%;85%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;26;14;Decreasing clouds;23;11;ESE;11;56%;26%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;10;Afternoon rain;21;11;WSW;13;60%;75%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;25;15;N;12;73%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;ESE;12;77%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;8;2;Sunny;10;1;NE;15;51%;6%;5

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;14;7;An afternoon shower;16;10;S;17;53%;77%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;ENE;9;77%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;43;28;Sunny and hot;44;29;SE;11;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;23;9;Nice with some sun;23;13;SSE;12;57%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A downpour;18;11;Afternoon showers;15;9;WSW;13;79%;75%;2

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;16;10;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;SSW;25;52%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;ENE;12;78%;77%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;19;72%;63%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Thunderstorms;25;19;E;9;84%;89%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;29;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;ENE;13;18%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Downpours;13;6;Cool with some sun;13;1;SSW;6;52%;27%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;13;76%;72%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;25;12;Not as warm;20;9;NNW;13;70%;6%;6

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;17;8;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;10;58%;10%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, not as warm;23;14;Clearing;18;13;SW;8;74%;33%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;23;18;Overcast;25;19;SSE;13;66%;26%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;11;77%;65%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;17;8;Spotty showers;17;5;SW;14;70%;64%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;E;19;64%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;17;7;Spotty showers;16;5;SSW;14;62%;72%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;11;A morning shower;19;11;S;19;72%;60%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, becoming breezy;33;27;A t-storm around;37;27;SE;11;47%;71%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Spotty showers;13;7;SSW;24;71%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;31;17;ENE;12;24%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Remaining very warm;32;17;NE;12;46%;6%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Turning cloudy, warm;35;26;ENE;12;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid with sunshine;28;22;Sunny and nice;27;21;WNW;13;59%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, cooler;18;9;Partly sunny;22;10;E;9;51%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon downpours;20;19;A shower and t-storm;25;19;SSW;31;85%;86%;4

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;23;15;High clouds and warm;25;18;WSW;14;59%;65%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;22;17;Sunny and nice;22;18;ESE;9;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;SSE;13;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;9;Cooler;19;0;NNW;15;38%;71%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;8;Sunny;18;9;E;8;50%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;17;7;Partly sunny;22;11;WSW;10;45%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with clearing;35;26;Very hot;39;26;ESE;7;50%;60%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of rain;15;6;An afternoon shower;15;10;S;17;54%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;17;7;Partly sunny;19;12;S;18;52%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;13;Breezy with sunshine;17;10;NE;31;68%;5%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;38;27;A t-storm around;37;26;SW;10;52%;65%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Sunshine, very warm;32;17;NE;7;25%;0%;11

