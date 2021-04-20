Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;16;76%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;11;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;29;15;Breezy, not as warm;26;11;W;23;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;10;High clouds;19;11;SE;9;66%;19%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;16;6;Showers around;12;3;N;21;66%;61%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with clearing;12;0;Brilliant sunshine;13;1;ESE;6;51%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;E;14;29%;6%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold;2;-7;Mostly sunny, warmer;11;-4;N;19;24%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;E;17;52%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;S;12;42%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, rain, breezy;19;16;Some sun, a shower;22;16;WSW;10;74%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;40;23;Hazy sun, very hot;41;25;NNE;13;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SW;10;72%;60%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A t-storm around;32;21;WNW;8;59%;76%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;SSW;10;66%;74%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;12;Partly sunny;15;11;ENE;20;81%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SE;15;46%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;13;5;Partly sunny;16;7;SSW;11;69%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a shower;16;3;Spotty showers;15;3;WNW;13;62%;64%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;22;11;Some sun;21;12;E;10;55%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;15;A t-storm around;26;14;W;7;57%;42%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers;15;6;Spotty showers;18;6;NNE;12;56%;68%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;16;7;Showers around;15;2;NE;10;68%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;14;4;Partly sunny, warmer;17;5;WSW;13;68%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A few showers;14;1;Spotty showers;17;3;SSW;9;62%;65%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;20;ENE;20;66%;5%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;Mostly cloudy;27;18;SE;9;48%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;12;Turning cloudy;24;16;ENE;10;51%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;31;16;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;NNE;22;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;12;SE;13;70%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;A passing shower;27;17;ESE;7;59%;57%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;28;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;15;61%;2%;9

Chicago, United States;Snow this afternoon;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;0;WSW;10;57%;60%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;25;A morning shower;32;26;SSW;10;72%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny, cooler;11;4;WNW;18;59%;27%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NNW;20;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;19;4;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;ESE;11;35%;20%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;S;19;82%;81%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;33;21;Partly sunny;34;20;WNW;11;37%;11%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;A snow shower, cold;3;-3;SE;10;78%;84%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;39;26;SSW;13;47%;14%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Showers around;31;23;SE;6;67%;84%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;4;Clouds and sun;11;4;E;21;77%;7%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;24;11;A morning shower;20;12;NNE;15;48%;61%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;15;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;W;22;67%;66%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;17;82%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;Nice with some sun;25;11;ESE;9;44%;29%;8

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;11;57%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;11;2;Rather cloudy;9;2;ESE;14;62%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A downpour;33;26;SSW;8;71%;74%;12

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;28;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;E;13;63%;11%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;14;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;24;ESE;8;42%;12%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;28;16;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;SSE;16;44%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;15;7;Mostly sunny, milder;17;8;NW;11;69%;17%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;24;Sunshine;33;25;ESE;10;62%;28%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and very warm;36;28;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;N;12;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;WSW;6;52%;33%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;22;7;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;N;11;25%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;36;26;Hazy sun and warm;37;25;W;12;40%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SSW;9;48%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;29;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;NNW;10;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Spotty showers;13;6;SSW;13;71%;79%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy, sunshine;32;25;Breezy with a shower;31;25;NNE;24;55%;56%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;ESE;8;68%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Warm with hazy sun;38;27;S;14;52%;5%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;8;78%;70%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;An afternoon shower;15;2;NW;12;50%;53%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Clouds and sun;32;25;SW;11;72%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;Sunny;21;17;SSE;13;79%;14%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;13;Afternoon rain;18;12;W;14;79%;76%;5

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;16;7;Cooler with a shower;12;2;NE;18;63%;55%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;14;Cloudy, not as warm;19;14;S;12;58%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;11;73%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;Spotty showers;17;11;SW;8;61%;89%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SW;12;61%;86%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;24;A few showers;29;24;E;6;85%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;32;27;A t-storm around;34;28;WNW;11;57%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers, mainly late;11;8;Partly sunny, warmer;15;11;NW;10;50%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;11;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;NW;10;20%;3%;14

Miami, United States;Clearing, a shower;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;WNW;13;73%;63%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;12;1;Spotty showers;14;4;SSW;10;70%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm around;32;27;S;11;68%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;20;56%;4%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;11;1;A bit of snow;2;-1;SW;14;64%;91%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Occasional rain;10;5;SW;12;71%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;32;28;Periods of sun;33;28;NW;12;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;A morning t-shower;25;17;E;13;68%;80%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and warm;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;18;2;WNW;27;63%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and cooler;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;14;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold;-1;-5;Snow;1;-4;NE;16;54%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;22;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;10;NNE;10;42%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;16;4;A touch of rain;8;3;N;18;56%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and cooler;9;-1;Periods of snow;3;-2;W;21;59%;89%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Spotty showers;29;25;E;17;83%;97%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;8;75%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;12;87%;78%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;7;A shower in the p.m.;18;5;NNE;13;59%;58%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;E;13;53%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;9;64%;63%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;High clouds;31;24;NE;13;78%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;12;43%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;16;5;Spotty showers;16;3;W;9;64%;77%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;25;6;Clouding up, warm;27;11;NNW;6;48%;4%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer, p.m. rain;20;11;Morning showers;19;11;SSW;12;73%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;22;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;WNW;8;73%;42%;9

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;8;76%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;5;1;An afternoon shower;7;5;SE;13;72%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;14;4;Mostly cloudy;14;4;SW;8;58%;33%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;26;22;Periods of rain;25;21;W;14;81%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;SE;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;4;Partly sunny;17;9;WNW;10;67%;70%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;14;5;Cloudy and cooler;9;0;SE;11;72%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;15;10;Areas of low clouds;17;10;SW;17;64%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;27;18;ENE;15;79%;89%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;E;23;64%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NNE;11;96%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;ESE;10;15%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;19;9;Clouds and sun, cool;18;7;SSW;8;58%;30%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NE;15;66%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;12;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;12;SW;7;83%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;21;7;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;NW;9;55%;6%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;22;7;High clouds and warm;27;13;W;6;46%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;WNW;18;56%;29%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A morning shower;32;26;S;10;70%;85%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;13;3;Partly sunny;14;3;SW;13;58%;29%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;24;67%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;0;Partly sunny;15;2;SSW;13;53%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;19;11;W;19;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;30;21;Sunshine and windy;29;24;E;29;58%;37%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;12;4;A stray shower;13;3;S;11;59%;55%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;26;11;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;7;N;12;62%;68%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;A t-storm around;24;12;NNW;16;65%;64%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;28;20;Warm with sunshine;32;22;ENE;14;15%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with clearing;31;17;Thickening clouds;21;15;N;14;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A few showers;13;9;Spotty showers;17;6;E;7;58%;61%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;SW;16;38%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;7;1;Breezy with snow;4;0;NW;27;70%;76%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;SE;14;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;24;12;Becoming cloudy;25;15;E;12;52%;17%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;-2;Sunny and pleasant;19;-6;NNW;15;26%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and mild;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;W;9;48%;8%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;15;6;Spotty showers;18;6;NW;9;48%;68%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Very hot;38;25;ENE;7;52%;28%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;2;Mostly cloudy;16;1;WSW;11;63%;41%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;16;6;A shower;15;6;WSW;12;67%;81%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower;16;14;A little a.m. rain;17;13;SSW;20;83%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;26;W;10;56%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;12;A t-storm around;25;12;NE;9;41%;64%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather