Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;17;75%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;ENE;13;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;W;8;59%;67%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;10;Increasing clouds;18;12;ENE;15;76%;33%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;WNW;18;70%;27%;5

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;0;ESE;8;63%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Cooler;20;12;SE;14;30%;55%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;9;-5;Plenty of sun;11;-4;NE;14;53%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;S;13;63%;35%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;19;9;SSW;10;45%;12%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;21;16;A p.m. shower or two;24;18;W;9;88%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;24;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NE;11;20%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;7;75%;77%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;32;20;Mostly cloudy;33;21;SE;10;46%;28%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A.M. showers, cloudy;34;26;A morning shower;33;27;S;11;71%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;16;9;Decreasing clouds;14;8;SSE;14;63%;26%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;21;7;NNW;15;40%;21%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;SE;12;44%;21%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;20;1;Occasional rain;9;1;WNW;15;66%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;20;12;Cloudy;20;11;SE;10;65%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;SE;9;58%;22%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;17;7;Thickening clouds;19;4;NW;11;56%;91%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;8;0;A morning shower;8;-1;NNW;10;65%;46%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Abundant sunshine;19;4;SE;7;52%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Becoming cloudy;21;3;NW;12;55%;69%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;20;11;Sunny and nice;23;12;NNW;8;70%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;7;53%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Brief p.m. showers;21;16;S;8;68%;97%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NNE;14;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Periods of sun;24;15;SSE;11;72%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;25;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;SSE;6;74%;57%;11

Chennai, India;A morning shower;33;27;A morning shower;33;26;SSE;11;70%;53%;11

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;11;9;Milder;15;7;W;17;57%;46%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;8;76%;82%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;8;2;A little a.m. rain;8;2;WSW;18;59%;58%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Hazy sun;26;20;N;20;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Mostly cloudy;27;15;N;10;52%;69%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rainy times;29;24;S;18;89%;83%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Hazy sun and hot;38;23;NNE;9;18%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Cooler;15;-2;Clouds and sun;13;-1;NE;13;42%;70%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and warm;35;26;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;SSE;11;41%;6%;11

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;34;23;Brief p.m. showers;31;22;SSE;6;68%;74%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sprinkles;8;2;A p.m. shower or two;9;1;WSW;13;80%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;N;13;34%;65%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;20;14;Partial sunshine;20;16;E;16;75%;68%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;28;23;Cloudy and humid;28;23;SSE;18;82%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;ESE;11;42%;13%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;13;69%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;9;3;An afternoon shower;10;3;SSW;20;77%;77%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SE;11;69%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;12;73%;29%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;26;19;A passing shower;27;20;NE;17;55%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;A couple of t-storms;33;22;ESE;9;56%;72%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;31;18;Partly sunny;32;20;N;16;30%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;11;4;Clearing;13;4;SSE;10;62%;25%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;A shower or two;33;24;SSW;10;72%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;N;20;50%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NNE;8;25%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;6;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;NNE;8;36%;45%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;38;23;Very warm;36;24;WNW;18;40%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;29;12;Hazy sunshine;29;13;SW;10;25%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and breezy;37;21;Hazy sun;36;21;N;22;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;18;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;E;9;52%;44%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;26;Partial sunshine;31;24;ENE;18;61%;10%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SSE;8;73%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;S;10;50%;28%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;35;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NE;4;75%;71%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;13;3;A shower in the a.m.;11;2;NE;10;79%;70%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;75%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;SSE;13;76%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NNE;10;70%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;9;0;A shower in spots;8;0;SE;10;65%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Turning sunny;23;14;S;11;57%;11%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NW;10;72%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;16;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;10;44%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;28;Partly sunny;32;28;NW;9;66%;70%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;7;80%;70%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;ENE;10;51%;60%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;15;9;A morning shower;17;9;NE;14;62%;52%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;ESE;9;22%;27%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;29;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;20;NE;14;71%;42%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning sunny, mild;18;5;Sunny and mild;16;3;SSE;15;43%;2%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;ESE;16;54%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very windy, rain;20;17;Plenty of sun;21;13;NNW;11;55%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;19;8;Breezy and cooler;16;7;ENE;24;50%;37%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;Turning out cloudy;15;8;ESE;13;47%;8%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy, low humidity;36;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;S;13;52%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;NNE;12;64%;68%;13

New York, United States;A.M. rain, dense fog;14;9;Occasional rain;12;7;ENE;13;70%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warmer with some sun;17;6;Sun and some clouds;17;7;WSW;10;44%;15%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;10;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;9;1;WSW;13;68%;26%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;20;9;Warmer;24;14;ESE;11;37%;29%;8

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;8;2;Inc. clouds;5;1;NNW;14;70%;72%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;A shower or two;16;7;E;25;52%;67%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in places;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;10;78%;79%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NW;10;71%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;26;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;E;10;80%;81%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;0;Warmer;12;2;N;12;53%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Windy, morning rain;24;18;A downpour;22;13;S;22;78%;58%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;67%;79%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;ENE;14;70%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;10;51%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;19;5;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NW;15;79%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;19;8;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;9;NNE;11;70%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;21;11;S;12;60%;70%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;22;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;N;10;75%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;28;23;Showers around;28;23;ESE;10;82%;90%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;0;Mostly sunny;8;2;SE;9;65%;28%;3

Riga, Latvia;A touch of rain;10;8;An afternoon shower;15;4;SSW;20;56%;74%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Sunny and hot;34;23;W;14;41%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;38;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;ESE;10;17%;2%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;A morning shower;17;9;SSW;12;78%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;11;3;Some sun, pleasant;18;5;SSE;12;48%;13%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;15;60%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;14;73%;68%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;S;12;56%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;A t-storm around;25;19;SSW;9;78%;53%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;13;SSE;8;27%;36%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;26;9;Sunny and nice;27;10;S;6;27%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;21;SW;12;67%;6%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;7;Periods of sun;20;10;ESE;13;52%;15%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;11;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;NNE;13;50%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;22;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;11;SE;10;59%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Windy, p.m. rain;16;15;Rain and drizzle;18;14;W;20;97%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;34;26;A shower or two;32;26;SE;9;67%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;SSE;7;54%;39%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;23;Some sunshine;29;24;ESE;12;58%;47%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;9;0;Morning rain, cloudy;9;1;SW;13;87%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, windy, cooler;18;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;SW;20;49%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;10;62%;30%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;10;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;SSW;18;60%;65%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with hazy sun;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;NE;10;40%;14%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Spotty p.m. showers;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;7;NW;14;71%;95%;5

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;27;16;Mostly sunny;24;19;SE;12;17%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, cool;18;12;Decreasing clouds;19;10;N;14;38%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;18;6;Mostly sunny;21;9;ENE;8;51%;31%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;20;14;SSE;13;41%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;14;8;Spotty showers;10;6;ENE;16;80%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and breezy;25;18;Partly sunny;26;16;ESE;18;33%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;22;14;Partly sunny;22;12;NW;10;59%;23%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;"Snow, 1-2",-2,-13,"Unseasonably cold";-1;-9;ESE;14;38;1;6;%;undefined%;

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;Sunny and milder;16;6;NE;9;36%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;18;6;Increasing clouds;19;3;WNW;14;57%;93%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;Some sun, very hot;37;25;WSW;7;43%;29%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;19;7;Breezy in the a.m.;17;4;S;21;44%;43%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up;20;10;Mostly cloudy;17;4;NNW;13;60%;65%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;19;16;Partly sunny;21;17;NNW;21;75%;32%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;9;66%;60%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. thunderstorm;19;5;Partly sunny;17;4;SW;10;47%;44%;8

