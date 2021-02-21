Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Nice with sunshine;31;26;SSW;13;78%;31%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;NW;15;59%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, cool;10;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;NE;7;37%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Windy and very warm;25;8;A touch of rain;16;8;W;19;67%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with sunshine;15;8;Clouds and sun, mild;16;10;SSW;19;64%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-12;Very cold;-8;-16;ENE;3;71%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;9;0;Clouds and sun;10;0;E;9;54%;23%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-15;-23;Mostly sunny, frigid;-19;-23;SSE;12;71%;100%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;E;10;44%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;NNE;7;65%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;24;18;More clouds than sun;24;20;NE;19;61%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;17;4;Sunny;17;4;NW;15;33%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;34;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;11;61%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;E;12;65%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Abundant sunshine;32;22;Turning out cloudy;33;25;S;11;58%;0%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;15;12;Occasional rain;15;11;NNE;19;84%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;4;Sunlit and mild;10;0;ESE;15;34%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;12;-1;Patchy fog, then sun;15;1;SE;5;73%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;14;0;Sunny and mild;11;0;SSW;9;84%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;19;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;10;SE;8;70%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;6;80%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;9;3;Patchy fog, then sun;12;2;NNE;17;79%;1%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning sunny, mild;15;9;Partly sunny, warm;16;12;SSW;15;56%;24%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Partly sunny;9;-1;WSW;10;87%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, milder;9;-2;Partly sunny;13;1;ENE;9;80%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;ESE;11;55%;59%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;A t-storm around;28;19;NNE;8;49%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;20;13;Mostly sunny;20;2;WNW;12;67%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;20;10;N;15;48%;20%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;15;Sunny and nice;23;17;SSE;16;50%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain;26;15;Mostly cloudy;28;19;E;5;57%;44%;8

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;NE;12;71%;57%;8

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;2;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;2;2;WSW;25;74%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;11;72%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;4;0;SW;10;98%;12%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;24;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;NNE;26;63%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;-2;Plenty of sun;15;2;S;10;53%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;15;81%;77%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;27;14;Hazy sun;29;14;NW;12;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;4;-5;Mostly sunny;10;-3;SSW;9;36%;4%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;29;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;NW;10;42%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;9;78%;83%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;3;Increasing clouds;11;7;SSE;12;69%;65%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;15;9;Cloudy with showers;15;9;NNE;9;54%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;15;11;A little rain;16;11;WNW;19;67%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and very warm;26;19;Low clouds;26;20;SSE;9;68%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ENE;9;68%;78%;11

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with a shower;26;20;Partly sunny;29;20;SSW;10;59%;66%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;2;-8;Cloudy and colder;-7;-10;E;22;82%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SE;9;57%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny;26;17;ESE;9;62%;7%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;ENE;21;61%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy, cool;29;16;Warmer with hazy sun;30;17;SE;8;52%;25%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;15;Clearing;25;13;NNE;9;44%;15%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;NE;8;77%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;NW;12;78%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Partial sunshine;29;24;NNW;12;44%;29%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;31;18;A shower and t-storm;21;16;NNE;15;82%;82%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;15;6;Showers around;14;4;SSW;10;62%;95%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;33;17;Sunny and very warm;33;18;W;13;29%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;8;Hazy sun;24;9;W;7;45%;3%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;29;16;Sunny and nice;31;17;NNW;16;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;4;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-3;N;13;90%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;N;16;62%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;22;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;10;73%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;31;17;SW;8;43%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;25;Turning cloudy;35;25;WNW;6;52%;8%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;15;2;Showers around;15;3;ENE;18;54%;68%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;33;25;High clouds;33;26;SSW;10;70%;8%;5

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;23;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;SSE;13;72%;39%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;8;Partly sunny;16;11;SSE;10;70%;13%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;9;A little p.m. rain;13;7;SSW;13;75%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;22;10;Sunny and warm;25;11;NE;9;24%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;S;11;69%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;13;5;Mostly cloudy;11;1;NE;12;56%;26%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;NE;17;67%;27%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;11;80%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;29;24;A t-storm around;30;25;N;10;75%;59%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;23;15;A morning shower;20;13;SSW;22;67%;74%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;25;8;Partly sunny;24;5;NNE;9;27%;11%;9

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;23;22;A shower;26;22;SSE;20;70%;75%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;2;-3;Mostly sunny;2;-1;ENE;12;96%;46%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;24;64%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;14;53%;54%;8

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-9;Breezy with snow;0;-1;SSW;24;76%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-15;A little a.m. snow;-13;-29;NE;13;64%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;25;Hazy sun;33;25;NNE;10;44%;2%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;Couple of t-storms;24;16;NW;8;74%;81%;7

New York, United States;Plenty of sun;2;-2;Rain and snow;4;0;W;31;68%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;NNW;14;48%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;-14;-24;Lots of sun, cold;-17;-30;WSW;9;85%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;19;10;SW;16;54%;55%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;4;2;A shower in places;4;0;S;6;92%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-2;-8;Breezy with snow;1;-1;WSW;23;80%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon t-storms;28;24;Downpours, breezy;28;25;N;26;83%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;32;23;A passing shower;33;23;NNW;20;60%;58%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;28;24;An afternoon shower;28;23;NE;13;81%;70%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;Mild with some sun;16;11;S;10;63%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;35;21;Sunny and hot;35;24;ESE;17;33%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;SSW;8;53%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;17;72%;69%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;32;20;Partly sunny;33;19;ESE;11;46%;37%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;9;4;Patchy fog, then sun;10;1;SW;5;68%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;21;2;Cooler;9;-7;NNW;19;43%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;11;Showers, some heavy;19;10;E;13;74%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;14;9;A passing shower;16;9;E;9;78%;55%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;13;64%;27%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;2;1;A morning shower;4;-1;E;5;86%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Rain and snow shower;4;0;ESE;7;88%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A thunderstorm;27;23;NW;10;78%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy;18;11;Partly sunny;21;13;ENE;13;58%;34%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;18;4;Sunny and beautiful;19;5;N;9;70%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-13;A little a.m. snow;-12;-18;ESE;15;71%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;N;13;58%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy with a shower;26;16;A passing shower;26;16;ENE;23;60%;56%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;E;23;71%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;15;Nice with some sun;24;16;N;10;76%;34%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this morning;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;E;8;36%;7%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;SSW;9;38%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;28;21;A few showers;29;21;N;16;73%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing, a shower;13;4;Partly sunny;15;7;ESE;7;71%;6%;4

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;11;10;A touch of rain;12;4;SW;15;72%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;18;3;Turning sunny, mild;13;-5;NW;9;66%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;24;10;Breezy in the p.m.;25;7;NE;20;49%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;NNE;20;61%;29%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds breaking;8;-2;Partly sunny;13;-1;WSW;8;65%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;E;21;64%;50%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;4;0;A shower in places;5;0;SE;5;91%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;28;21;Humid;27;20;S;20;73%;66%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;24;13;Sunny and very warm;29;17;ESE;9;52%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;2;-3;A snow shower;-2;-8;ESE;15;89%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;11;2;Clouds and sun;11;4;NE;10;47%;33%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;5;-4;Breezy in the p.m.;7;0;NW;22;56%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;12;5;Mostly sunny;13;4;N;13;28%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;17;8;Sunny;19;10;ENE;9;53%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;20;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;ENE;7;53%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, nice and warm;19;7;Sunny and warm;22;10;WSW;12;53%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-1;-3;Breezy with snow;3;0;SW;28;81%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some brightening;20;13;Partly sunny, breezy;20;13;ESE;24;60%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;13;Breezy;19;13;SE;26;65%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-10;-24;Partly sunny;-8;-21;ESE;9;74%;19%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Periods of sun;10;3;WNW;9;59%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;7;5;Patchy fog, then sun;9;1;NNW;8;85%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Sunshine and hot;35;19;E;5;42%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Periods of sun;2;-2;SSE;8;97%;55%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;8;0;Mostly sunny, mild;8;0;SSW;10;81%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;High clouds, windy;21;16;Breezy with sunshine;22;16;N;32;69%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;22;Warm with sunshine;37;22;WSW;9;42%;7%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-8;Partial sunshine;2;-8;ENE;4;50%;12%;3

