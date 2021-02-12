Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Humid with some sun;31;26;SSW;18;82%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;Decreasing clouds;25;18;NW;9;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;6;NNW;6;68%;7%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;19;12;Mostly sunny;16;7;ENE;13;66%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A flurry, quite cold;-4;-9;Sunny, but very cold;-3;-8;ESE;17;75%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;-4;-13;Sunny, but cold;-5;-10;NNE;13;70%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;17;4;Sunny and warm;21;6;NNW;11;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-12;-16;Low clouds;-7;-12;S;12;100%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;32;22;E;7;57%;23%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;9;A touch of rain;13;7;NE;9;71%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;20;16;Sunshine and nice;24;18;NE;13;54%;25%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;WNW;6;47%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;SE;9;68%;70%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;12;Hazy sun;29;15;E;8;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunny;32;23;S;12;43%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;16;10;Partly sunny;14;9;SE;13;74%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;0;NE;6;84%;32%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A flurry, very cold;-2;-5;Very cold;-2;-6;N;11;27%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-2;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-13;WNW;7;76%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;20;11;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SE;10;66%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NE;11;76%;69%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and cold;-3;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-7;NW;17;60%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but very cold;-3;-8;Sunshine, but cold;0;-6;SE;12;42%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow showers;-1;-7;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-6;ENE;11;30%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-12;Flurries, quite cold;-2;-8;NW;9;47%;56%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A passing shower;26;21;A shower in places;26;21;ENE;9;76%;65%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;WNW;8;45%;56%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;15;4;Mostly sunny;19;8;N;9;55%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;11;42%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;Sunny;27;18;NW;14;61%;40%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;20;A few showers;25;21;SE;7;60%;72%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;29;20;Sunny and nice;31;21;E;9;56%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-8;-13;Periods of snow;-7;-19;NW;14;47%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;14;69%;6%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-8;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-5;WNW;9;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;N;23;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;-3;-4;Cloudy and very cold;0;-5;NNE;24;56%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;30;26;Clearing and breezy;30;26;NNE;23;77%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Clearing;25;12;Hazy sun;26;12;NE;4;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of snow;-8;-18;Mostly cloudy, cold;-10;-19;NNW;11;97%;82%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;15;Partly sunny;30;16;NW;7;50%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;76%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;3;0;Snow to rain;4;4;SSE;41;87%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;22;8;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNE;14;28%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;18;13;NE;4;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Mostly cloudy;24;16;SSE;9;59%;12%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;26;15;A t-shower in spots;27;17;WSW;12;70%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, less humid;31;20;Sunshine, a shower;30;21;SSE;13;62%;42%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;-10;-12;Low clouds may break;-3;-9;NNW;13;82%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;31;22;Clouds and sun;31;22;SE;7;63%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;20;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;E;12;71%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Clouds and sun;28;21;ENE;16;64%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;SSE;9;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;Mostly cloudy;24;10;NE;6;37%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;4;-2;Sunshine and cold;3;0;NE;15;62%;74%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WNW;10;83%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;30;24;N;12;57%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;27;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;E;11;55%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rather cloudy, mild;15;2;Sunny and pleasant;21;2;WNW;6;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Brilliant sunshine;31;15;NW;9;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;7;Hazy sun;21;8;WSW;8;61%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;23;Hot with hazy sun;36;21;NNW;18;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;-10;-13;A little snow;-10;-11;NW;24;72%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;29;24;Partly sunny, windy;29;24;ENE;30;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;WSW;9;70%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Clearing;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;SW;7;54%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;34;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;SE;7;75%;99%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;5;A morning shower;14;5;W;11;64%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partial sunshine;33;26;SSW;11;73%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;SSE;13;71%;13%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;16;7;SW;6;85%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;1;-5;Very cold;-1;-2;SE;17;66%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;10;Mostly cloudy;19;12;N;9;53%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;10;65%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;15;3;Sun and some clouds;15;2;NE;4;67%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NE;19;58%;5%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NNW;9;84%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. shower;31;23;A morning shower;31;24;ESE;7;69%;53%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;24;14;Cooler;20;13;SSE;18;66%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;SSW;14;23%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;27;24;SE;18;73%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;-11;-13;Windy and frigid;-9;-10;NNW;33;60%;33%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;E;23;60%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;24;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NNE;10;75%;75%;4

Montreal, Canada;Overcast, very cold;-13;-19;Turning cloudy, cold;-12;-14;E;2;64%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid with snow;-12;-14;A little snow;-11;-15;NNE;20;65%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;31;23;Hazy sun;32;23;NNW;12;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;25;17;Becoming cloudy;25;16;N;14;69%;59%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-6;Rather cloudy, cold;-2;-3;NNE;13;53%;62%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;Sunshine and nice;19;8;NW;10;67%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and frigid;-23;-35;Frigid;-23;-24;S;7;82%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Some sun, pleasant;19;7;E;8;62%;34%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;-7;-15;Sunny, but cold;-6;-14;NW;5;48%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;-14;-22;Very cold;-13;-15;NNE;11;63%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NE;7;75%;83%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;32;22;Periods of sun;32;22;NNW;17;62%;4%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;28;23;Showers around;29;24;ENE;15;82%;89%;9

Paris, France;Cold;1;-5;Partly sunny, cold;1;-4;ESE;16;23%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Sunny and delightful;31;22;SE;17;43%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;S;7;59%;25%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;16;72%;75%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;E;11;50%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-6;-13;Some sun, quite cold;-4;-15;WNW;8;79%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and mild;15;-3;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;2;NW;5;76%;23%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;19;12;Periods of rain;19;12;E;13;69%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;7;E;8;79%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;24;Sun and clouds;28;24;ESE;14;74%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;5;4;Periods of rain;6;3;E;42;78%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-8;-10;Not as cold;-1;-3;NNW;19;84%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;8;81%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;26;11;Clouding up;28;14;E;8;19%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;A little a.m. rain;7;-1;N;17;71%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-14;-23;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-14;N;5;88%;35%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;9;NW;26;72%;56%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;28;18;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;E;10;71%;53%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;E;22;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;21;15;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;W;8;90%;28%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;E;8;32%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;27;15;Patchy morning fog;27;14;SW;9;56%;29%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;A passing shower;29;22;NNE;16;75%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;17;7;Sun and some clouds;18;7;ESE;4;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Snow;1;-2;A bit of snow, cold;2;-3;SE;10;69%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-4;Sunny and mild;13;-1;NNW;5;68%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;13;9;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;E;15;78%;14%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray shower;31;25;NNE;17;66%;62%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;-2;-9;Cold, afternoon snow;-2;-8;ENE;15;47%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;A passing shower;28;24;E;25;63%;82%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-12;Low clouds and cold;-4;-6;WNW;12;72%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;34;22;Downpours;23;20;S;23;84%;86%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional rain;22;18;A little p.m. rain;23;16;E;12;79%;90%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;-6;-8;Low clouds;-3;-6;NNW;12;79%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;20;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;6;ESE;8;49%;14%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and mild;16;6;Windy with some sun;10;2;NNW;33;53%;21%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;17;6;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;NNE;10;19%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNE;9;72%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;11;4;Cooler with rain;8;-3;NE;9;57%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;11;8;Clouds and sun, mild;16;7;SSW;12;54%;13%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-7;-12;Cold, some p.m. snow;-7;-10;NE;24;66%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;NW;14;55%;58%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;21;11;A little p.m. rain;17;9;NNW;30;65%;75%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;-11;-33;Colder;-15;-27;NW;7;78%;32%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;1;-3;Snow to flurries;2;-3;ENE;6;63%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny, cold;-2;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-5;NW;13;44%;33%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;E;7;52%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with snow;-11;-13;Cloudy, not as cold;-5;-7;NNW;18;75%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of snow;-8;-13;Snow showers;0;-6;NW;18;87%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;17;13;Warmer;21;16;N;19;68%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;33;17;Partly sunny;34;17;SW;7;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;12;-3;Partly sunny, mild;11;-1;NE;4;52%;15%;3

