Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 4, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;26;More clouds than sun;31;26;SE;13;78%;57%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and nice;32;22;N;8;51%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;19;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;17;13;NW;10;91%;58%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;22;16;Increasing clouds;24;18;ESE;13;47%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;13;5;Mostly sunny;12;4;S;9;82%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-8;-13;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-7;NNE;5;51%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;25;6;Mostly cloudy;22;7;ESE;9;21%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Sunny;6;-3;SW;17;52%;4%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Warm with some sun;35;18;SSE;13;20%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds, nice;23;13;A passing shower;20;14;N;13;60%;73%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;17;Cloudy, downpours;19;17;WNW;32;88%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NW;10;43%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Morning showers;30;23;Morning showers;30;23;ESE;6;81%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;ENE;11;68%;70%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;24;ENE;8;59%;33%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, some heavy;16;11;Rather cloudy, windy;19;15;NE;32;75%;74%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;14;2;Mostly cloudy;16;4;NNW;6;47%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;17;10;A shower;12;7;NNW;5;81%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;11;5;Plenty of sun;11;7;W;12;71%;30%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;11;A touch of rain;18;10;W;8;80%;74%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;ENE;7;54%;37%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;12;7;Mostly cloudy;11;1;NNW;18;69%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;11;2;Plenty of sun;10;2;E;5;84%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;14;3;Periods of sun;14;4;NE;6;76%;19%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Spotty showers;12;4;NNW;8;74%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;24;15;ENE;16;52%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;20;A stray t-shower;30;20;NE;10;43%;56%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Mostly sunny;17;8;NNW;7;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;25;20;Partly sunny;25;17;W;22;46%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A passing shower;25;19;A t-storm around;23;16;WSW;11;70%;55%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;ESE;5;69%;79%;5

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;11;79%;71%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;19;12;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;SW;14;66%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;30;25;ENE;8;74%;78%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;11;7;A shower in spots;11;10;W;20;62%;42%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with sunshine;32;25;Humid with hazy sun;30;25;WSW;9;76%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;15;66%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;29;22;Partly sunny;30;22;ESE;13;68%;31%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;Hazy sun;31;14;W;8;39%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;24;7;Sunny and very warm;25;6;SSW;8;27%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;31;19;Hazy, low humidity;31;17;NNE;7;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Some brightening;38;23;A shower or two;33;23;E;10;56%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;WSW;10;81%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;22;5;Sunny, nice and warm;22;5;NNE;7;27%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little rain;18;16;A shower and t-storm;19;17;NNE;17;85%;72%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Turning out cloudy;26;20;SE;5;59%;30%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;29;16;Partly sunny;31;16;SE;15;42%;18%;14

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ESE;17;71%;73%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;9;5;Increasingly windy;8;5;WSW;26;82%;46%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;32;25;Cloudy;34;25;WNW;11;67%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;27;21;Nice with sunshine;27;20;ENE;14;58%;10%;5

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;13;69%;62%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sunshine;29;17;NE;9;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Hazy sun;28;11;NNE;7;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;15;13;Showers around;17;14;NNE;18;83%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;11;72%;83%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;27;Sunny and less humid;34;26;N;15;41%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;25;14;Showers, some heavy;23;13;N;18;76%;88%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;25;1;Plenty of sun;21;2;NNW;7;15%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NW;14;53%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;11;Hazy sunshine;24;10;WSW;7;61%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;Hazy sunshine;36;22;NNW;23;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;11;4;A brief shower;9;3;WNW;10;79%;57%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NE;18;74%;69%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;10;67%;67%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;31;20;Hazy sun;33;19;ENE;8;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;7;77%;79%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;0;Mostly sunny, mild;18;2;S;14;28%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;29;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;SW;8;75%;38%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;14;75%;3%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;SSE;17;81%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine;12;4;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;4;ENE;3;81%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;30;18;Partly sunny;34;15;ESE;8;27%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;WSW;12;75%;57%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with rain;11;8;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;10;ESE;7;79%;80%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;A few showers;31;27;E;8;72%;87%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;8;82%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;7;75%;74%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;22;8;Mostly cloudy;15;9;SSW;26;52%;10%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;4;Partly sunny;23;6;NNE;9;31%;9%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;25;Showers;28;25;ESE;23;76%;94%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;8;4;Partly sunny;8;6;W;14;84%;28%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SE;12;69%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NE;13;60%;6%;10

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;7;3;Partial sunshine;16;8;SW;7;65%;28%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;9;6;A morning shower;8;5;W;13;73%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;26;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNE;9;51%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;16;A thunderstorm;25;17;NE;15;73%;79%;12

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;High clouds and mild;19;12;SW;12;62%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;WNW;12;53%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-1;-2;A little a.m. snow;2;-1;W;25;87%;56%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;NE;6;51%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;7;2;Rather cloudy;12;9;WSW;8;74%;5%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, milder;9;2;Increasing clouds;15;6;SW;18;76%;18%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;20;68%;60%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;23;77%;67%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;E;9;84%;72%;2

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;ENE;13;63%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;29;18;ESE;19;42%;56%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;32;25;High clouds;33;25;NNW;10;63%;42%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;N;18;79%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;30;21;A stray shower;31;22;SE;8;63%;55%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;11;3;Mostly sunny;9;0;WNW;6;70%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;11;3;Increasing clouds;18;8;SSE;11;67%;38%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy, warm;23;11;Showers around;21;11;SW;14;48%;78%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;14;Clouds and sun;22;13;SSW;10;72%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;13;60%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers this morning;9;5;Becoming very windy;10;2;SW;41;82%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;10;6;A stray shower;10;8;WSW;20;80%;50%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;SW;12;76%;92%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;SSE;7;15%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;20;11;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;6;77%;33%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;10;6;A little p.m. rain;9;6;W;17;65%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;W;12;72%;23%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Heavy thunderstorms;21;18;Stormy;21;19;W;9;91%;88%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;25;Spotty showers;30;24;ESE;17;71%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Wind and rain;21;17;Tropical rainstorm;20;18;W;9;100%;91%;2

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;5;Sunny and nice;25;6;E;7;22%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;26;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;SSW;10;45%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;23;A stray shower;29;23;N;12;76%;58%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;8;A touch of rain;17;13;ESE;17;81%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;17;12;A bit of rain;13;6;N;12;77%;74%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;11;0;Partly sunny;15;5;ENE;5;67%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;18;13;Clouds breaking;20;16;SE;15;60%;24%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;5;73%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;14;3;SSW;8;69%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;15;72%;58%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;9;5;Mostly cloudy;11;8;WSW;15;76%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;27;18;Cooler with rain;18;14;S;31;79%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;24;21;Increasing clouds;27;24;E;20;66%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;7;A shower in spots;10;8;W;22;75%;45%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;ENE;8;24%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;18;12;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;NNE;6;75%;93%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;24;13;E;7;15%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A thunderstorm;22;18;Partly sunny;24;18;WNW;17;54%;69%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;23;12;ENE;4;60%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;11;Plenty of sun;19;11;NNE;11;51%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;15;11;Clouding up;15;9;WSW;20;79%;8%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Mostly cloudy;25;17;ESE;3;58%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;15;Increasing clouds;25;16;ENE;8;61%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;2;-9;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-7;WSW;13;68%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;15;9;Partial sunshine;11;4;N;8;66%;25%;1

Vienna, Austria;A bit of rain;12;7;Mostly cloudy;11;1;NW;11;62%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Windy this afternoon;30;20;Turning cloudy;30;21;E;6;59%;16%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Mostly cloudy;8;7;WSW;17;78%;52%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;8;6;W;16;88%;26%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;21;16;Cloudy;19;14;ENE;25;77%;67%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A little p.m. rain;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;WSW;7;77%;67%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;18;8;Cloudy;18;10;N;4;65%;66%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather