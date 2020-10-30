Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm around;30;25;SSE;13;81%;75%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;NNE;10;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up, warm;29;16;Partial sunshine;27;15;NW;5;50%;20%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;E;9;60%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Showers around;15;11;SW;25;82%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;Fog to sun;-3;-10;Sunny, but cold;-4;-10;NNE;12;48%;19%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sunshine;25;5;Plenty of sunshine;25;9;ESE;10;21%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;8;-6;Plenty of sun;7;-6;SW;8;71%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SSE;19;38%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Partly sunny;21;13;N;9;56%;9%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;21;16;A little p.m. rain;22;17;WNW;17;73%;69%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;33;14;Warm with hazy sun;34;17;SE;13;26%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;32;23;A morning shower;33;23;SSW;7;67%;60%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;E;7;60%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A little a.m. rain;32;26;SE;8;75%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;13;Plenty of sun;21;12;NW;18;72%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;NNW;21;36%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Partly sunny;15;5;N;13;70%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain, not as cool;14;13;Spotty showers;15;10;SSE;9;89%;65%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;Spotty showers;17;11;W;6;79%;84%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;NW;15;83%;78%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;13;12;Periods of sun;15;8;ENE;17;85%;42%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Showers around;16;12;WSW;17;72%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;13;4;Clouds and sunshine;14;3;ENE;12;74%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;12;11;Partly sunny;16;4;SE;14;66%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;ENE;12;58%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;Morning rain;27;19;NE;9;51%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;10;52%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;NNE;15;44%;22%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;10;Sunny and nice;23;14;SE;29;51%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Couple of t-storms;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;NE;6;74%;65%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun;33;25;NNE;11;64%;15%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;2;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;2;SW;24;59%;27%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;25;Some brightening;31;25;NW;9;73%;33%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;11;9;Spotty showers;13;10;S;9;90%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;32;26;Winds subsiding;32;26;NNE;24;68%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;10;SE;11;58%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;13;75%;61%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;15;Hazy sun;30;14;WNW;13;39%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;15;-1;S;12;32%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;10;76%;72%;1

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SSE;7;64%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;7;A little a.m. rain;14;7;S;37;81%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;21;4;Sunny;21;5;NE;6;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;17;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;WSW;7;74%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;23;22;Cloudy and warmer;27;22;WNW;7;68%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;14;E;16;26%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;14;75%;78%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;10;5;Spotty showers;9;6;S;9;94%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSE;7;78%;79%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;27;23;Nice with sunshine;27;21;E;15;58%;34%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower or two;29;22;NW;12;66%;68%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sun and some clouds;31;19;Increasing clouds;29;17;NNE;9;57%;17%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;Hazy sun;29;12;N;10;34%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower and t-storm;16;11;Partly sunny;15;11;SW;14;70%;75%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;32;27;A t-storm or two;32;24;SE;10;80%;91%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Hazy sun;35;27;ENE;10;46%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;13;Not as warm;26;13;ENE;16;41%;77%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;24;0;Plenty of sun;21;0;NW;7;10%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;19;Hazy sunshine;35;19;NNW;7;24%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;30;14;S;7;46%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Hazy sunshine;39;25;N;20;19%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;12;6;Spotty showers;10;7;NNE;12;90%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Couple of t-storms;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;N;9;68%;89%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;10;67%;81%;12

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;33;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NE;8;65%;39%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;24;Spotty showers;32;24;SSE;7;77%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;16;3;Showers around;16;3;E;14;48%;79%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun, a shower;32;24;SSW;9;75%;65%;8

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;19;16;Mostly cloudy;19;15;SSE;16;79%;0%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Partly sunny;23;14;WSW;6;76%;21%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;16;13;Very windy, rain;15;9;SW;40;82%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;17;ESE;7;37%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;10;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;WNW;5;62%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;30;27;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;NW;10;70%;42%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;S;9;86%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;ENE;10;60%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;19;11;S;21;68%;27%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny;24;10;NNE;7;46%;67%;7

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A thunderstorm;29;26;ENE;17;74%;79%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;10;5;Rather cloudy;10;6;NNE;9;79%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SSE;13;69%;40%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;16;8;Sunshine;18;10;ENE;11;69%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cold with some sun;3;-3;Abundant sunshine;5;1;S;1;53%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;7;4;Low clouds;8;3;NE;8;83%;39%;0

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;35;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;N;11;59%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;23;15;A touch of rain;23;15;ENE;14;69%;76%;8

New York, United States;Morning rain, windy;7;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;6;S;9;54%;18%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;15;WNW;10;56%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;1;0;Low clouds;1;0;SSW;12;96%;40%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;ESE;8;51%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy;6;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;6;SE;7;87%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;3;-6;Plenty of sun;5;-1;SSE;11;55%;18%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;ESE;16;75%;71%;13

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;WNW;8;82%;83%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;13;72%;57%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Mostly cloudy;18;14;SW;15;69%;68%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;35;19;Cooler;24;15;NW;17;60%;99%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of showers;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;N;7;75%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;19;72%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;32;24;A shower and t-storm;32;24;ESE;10;60%;85%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of rain;13;11;Spotty showers;14;8;S;6;86%;65%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;20;2;Mostly cloudy;18;12;S;10;69%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;20;11;A little a.m. rain;20;11;ENE;14;60%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;SSW;8;68%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;E;12;70%;68%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;7;5;A little a.m. rain;7;2;SE;16;82%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;9;6;Partly sunny;10;5;SSE;3;89%;8%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;Cloudy with showers;23;20;SE;13;78%;86%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;SE;10;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;8;Sunny and nice;21;10;N;7;80%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Clouds and sunshine;8;1;E;8;85%;6%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;WSW;10;49%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;ENE;9;80%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;30;26;A shower in places;31;25;ESE;24;69%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;NNW;8;96%;76%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;27;7;Mostly sunny;24;6;ENE;8;26%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;30;10;Hazy sun;30;11;SSW;9;33%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNE;13;84%;89%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Mostly cloudy;23;13;SE;7;74%;32%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;14;6;Partly sunny;12;5;NNE;7;64%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;19;4;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SSW;9;62%;44%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;20;14;Plenty of sunshine;21;16;ESE;11;53%;8%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;34;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;NE;6;75%;85%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;13;4;Partly sunny;14;4;WNW;18;73%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;25;69%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;8;3;Spotty showers;10;8;S;8;80%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;Downpours;24;16;S;19;74%;91%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;24;20;Clouds and sunshine;26;22;E;18;55%;4%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;10;5;Spotty showers;9;5;SSE;8;86%;63%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;18;3;Partly sunny;20;5;ENE;7;27%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;24;11;Thickening clouds;23;11;N;5;53%;20%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;25;13;Abundant sunshine;24;13;SE;8;19%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;Mostly sunny;28;21;N;13;57%;32%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;21;9;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;ESE;5;54%;17%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;16;10;Plenty of sun;19;10;E;11;51%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-1;Sunny;7;6;S;10;67%;25%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;23;19;A passing shower;23;18;N;10;67%;81%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;WSW;9;59%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;P.M. snow showers;6;-8;Partly sunny, colder;0;-13;WNW;15;44%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;12;6;Partial sunshine;11;5;NNE;5;60%;6%;2

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;14;12;Partly sunny;15;9;SE;13;80%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A stray shower;31;21;E;10;65%;67%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Partly sunny;10;4;ENE;6;76%;31%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;11;4;Partly sunny;9;3;SSW;6;93%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;18;16;Windy;18;13;NNW;44;87%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning showers;29;24;Spotty showers;30;25;SE;12;80%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;23;8;Increasing clouds;23;7;ENE;4;42%;3%;2

