Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SSW;13;84%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;39;32;Hazy sunshine;40;33;NNW;16;56%;9%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunshine;35;22;W;23;44%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Rather cloudy;30;18;E;10;55%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;19;13;A shower;20;14;ESE;9;75%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;15;9;Brief p.m. showers;16;9;ESE;9;72%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Hazy sun;31;19;SSE;13;23%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;14;54%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;34;22;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;NE;22;32%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;N;10;46%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;A few showers;15;10;WSW;19;72%;72%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;25;Hazy sun;43;26;NW;18;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A thunderstorm;32;23;SE;7;79%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;30;21;High clouds;28;21;WNW;12;63%;30%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning sunny, hot;37;25;Clouds and sun, hot;37;26;WSW;12;53%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;SW;13;74%;9%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;29;22;Warm with some sun;30;19;ENE;15;61%;26%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;9;53%;5%;6

Berlin, Germany;Windy;20;15;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;16;60%;40%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;12;66%;70%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;E;14;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;32;16;Sunny intervals;26;13;WNW;20;42%;4%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;19;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SSE;10;68%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Clouds and sun;32;17;SSE;12;43%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Clouds and sun;27;12;N;16;37%;1%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A thunderstorm;23;11;Turning sunny;19;12;ENE;12;71%;25%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;20;ENE;9;39%;28%;11

Busan, South Korea;Some wind and rain;30;25;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;SW;16;80%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;36;24;NNW;11;39%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Sunny;17;10;W;15;71%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;6;66%;78%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Decreasing clouds;34;27;S;9;67%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SW;15;61%;44%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SW;15;74%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;20;12;Showers;16;10;WSW;12;79%;71%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A heavy a.m. t-storm;30;27;SSW;14;84%;74%;3

Dallas, United States;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;8;63%;53%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;21;A shower or two;30;20;SE;14;71%;71%;9

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;6;81%;85%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;18;SW;9;28%;15%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Windy this morning;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;17;79%;92%;5

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;36;23;High clouds;33;24;SSE;13;54%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, a shower;18;10;Showers;14;9;N;11;93%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;25;18;Hazy sun and warmer;29;17;NNW;9;36%;7%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;WSW;7;73%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;36;27;SE;7;62%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Turning cloudy;27;13;ENE;13;32%;8%;9

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SE;8;74%;65%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;9;Spotty showers;19;8;NNE;14;56%;62%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Cloudy and very warm;35;26;SW;16;65%;42%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSW;8;81%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Breezy with sunshine;32;25;ENE;23;48%;18%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;W;10;79%;57%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;NE;15;80%;88%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;12;62%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning sunny;33;22;Hazy sunshine;34;23;ENE;13;55%;33%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy, warm;39;30;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;N;15;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;26;9;Not as warm;22;10;N;22;50%;8%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;N;7;45%;55%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;33;28;WNW;13;76%;87%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;20;SW;8;81%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouding up;38;27;Hazy sunshine;38;27;S;16;44%;44%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;24;15;A thundershower;22;14;W;16;65%;63%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;NE;22;65%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Low clouds;30;22;WSW;11;61%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Couple of t-storms;31;27;S;14;79%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;9;76%;58%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-1;Lots of sun, mild;17;0;E;13;34%;10%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SW;12;74%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;12;79%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNW;17;60%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;21;13;Spotty showers;20;12;ENE;13;65%;86%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Clouds breaking;33;20;S;10;50%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;SSW;12;73%;40%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Very hot;36;19;N;7;30%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun;31;28;Partly sunny;33;28;NW;12;61%;39%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;N;6;79%;58%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;W;15;69%;64%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;WSW;28;55%;82%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm, warmer;24;14;A thunderstorm;24;13;NNW;7;63%;79%;10

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;SE;14;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;14;Thundershowers;18;12;WSW;13;89%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;S;15;72%;68%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;20;11;Mostly cloudy;15;11;NE;13;81%;46%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;11;Clearing;18;13;W;2;66%;27%;6

Moscow, Russia;Windy this afternoon;20;11;A shower in spots;20;14;SW;11;71%;56%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;13;84%;86%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;24;13;A shower or two;25;14;SE;11;60%;77%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;16;62%;65%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;WNW;11;49%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A brief shower;19;12;Showers, mainly late;18;10;NNE;12;87%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;NW;9;54%;66%;8

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;17;8;Spotty showers;18;10;NNE;7;58%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;10;Showers around;17;12;W;11;83%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;29;26;A stray shower;28;26;ESE;38;76%;74%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;E;15;83%;85%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;8;75%;77%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;23;12;Periods of sun;25;15;WSW;9;51%;60%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunny, nice and warm;25;13;ESE;10;62%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;37;25;SW;14;52%;47%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;A little rain;30;23;SSE;31;80%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;33;24;A thunderstorm;34;24;SE;8;56%;54%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;25;15;Partly sunny;21;11;SSW;15;48%;8%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;34;25;Typhoon in the a.m.;28;23;SSE;41;84%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;8;Becoming cloudy;21;9;ESE;14;46%;67%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;WSW;10;60%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;SSE;15;57%;9%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;12;6;An afternoon shower;12;9;WNW;12;66%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;12;Spotty showers;19;12;NNE;11;81%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;E;9;75%;6%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;41;28;Hazy sunshine;42;26;NE;10;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SW;11;58%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;19;11;An afternoon shower;15;9;N;7;93%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;14;63%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;25;18;E;7;81%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;30;26;E;18;78%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;17;A couple of t-storms;22;17;SE;8;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;27;16;A p.m. shower or two;24;15;SSW;11;54%;70%;11

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;15;2;Clouds and sun, cool;15;4;SW;7;48%;33%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;31;23;Sunshine, a t-storm;32;24;N;9;72%;63%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;NNW;14;62%;25%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;NNE;8;61%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Some wind and rain;35;27;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;17;82%;89%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;26;Rain and drizzle;34;26;NW;15;54%;89%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;12;76%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;14;SW;7;51%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ENE;18;74%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;20;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;8;50%;32%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;WNW;13;48%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;10;65%;75%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;18;12;Spotty showers;18;10;S;12;63%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;21;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;16;NE;9;66%;55%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;ENE;11;47%;12%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;31;20;SE;11;18%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;14;49%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ESE;7;46%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;13;68%;72%;7

Toronto, Canada;A thunderstorm;21;18;Warmer;28;17;WNW;25;81%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;23;E;8;62%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;Plenty of sun;34;22;S;10;37%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;23;10;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;14;65%;80%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;E;6;62%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;WNW;17;42%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;W;9;65%;51%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Spotty showers;20;9;NNW;9;80%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, a t-shower;25;15;Spotty showers;20;11;W;29;80%;69%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;12;9;Some sun, a shower;13;8;S;26;71%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;33;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;68%;76%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and delightful;29;15;NE;6;29%;3%;8

