Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SW;13;88%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;33;Warm with hazy sun;42;34;NNE;15;39%;4%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;24;Hazy sun and warm;39;24;W;19;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;28;20;Hazy sunshine;27;21;E;12;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;22;16;Some sun, a t-storm;22;14;WSW;20;71%;58%;7

Anchorage, United States;Overcast;21;12;A little p.m. rain;17;12;SE;15;71%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;38;26;Hazy sun;37;25;SE;11;27%;15%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;ENE;14;56%;65%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, breezy;33;15;Cooler;20;9;SSW;20;65%;96%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;N;19;32%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;14;11;Partly sunny;14;8;SW;16;61%;14%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;49;30;Hazy sun, very hot;50;32;SE;10;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;7;79%;61%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SW;10;83%;65%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;35;26;A shower or two;35;26;SSE;10;68%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;E;15;65%;11%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;SSW;8;33%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;31;19;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;8;65%;75%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;WNW;13;40%;40%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SE;11;73%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and nice;27;12;E;16;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;29;16;Showers and t-storms;27;17;NW;11;63%;71%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;14;Spotty showers;23;15;WSW;11;75%;78%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;28;17;Periods of sun;31;19;SE;10;52%;33%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;17;Showers and t-storms;29;17;NE;9;64%;87%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;15;8;Decreasing clouds;11;3;WNW;14;64%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;28;18;SE;11;37%;25%;10

Busan, South Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;24;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;S;14;79%;91%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NNE;10;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNW;10;41%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;SSE;6;65%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;12;77%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;27;21;SE;10;61%;13%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;30;26;Clouds, a t-storm;29;26;SSE;15;78%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Episodes of sunshine;19;13;Spotty showers;20;11;NW;20;79%;71%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Some sun, pleasant;30;27;SW;10;78%;42%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;ESE;11;55%;12%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny;29;21;SSE;20;57%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Hazy sunshine;33;26;ESE;9;75%;53%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;19;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;WNW;11;40%;63%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;S;14;82%;72%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;7;49%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;19;11;Afternoon rain;20;14;SW;12;77%;88%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NE;11;17%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny and humid;30;23;E;8;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm around;35;28;SSE;14;61%;47%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;20;6;Becoming cloudy;18;7;SE;13;55%;31%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;11;83%;80%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;10;Spotty showers;16;11;SE;21;75%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SE;6;77%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;11;67%;44%;13

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;ENE;26;54%;80%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;SW;9;87%;71%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Hazy sunshine;35;26;ENE;16;56%;47%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;29;22;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;ENE;23;59%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;E;12;62%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;38;30;Hazy sunshine;36;30;NNW;11;56%;3%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NNE;8;49%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;20;Hazy sun;36;21;NNE;12;25%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;36;28;Hazy, breezy and hot;36;30;WSW;26;57%;43%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;SSE;7;88%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Warm with hazy sun;39;28;SW;22;31%;8%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning out cloudy;24;12;Partly sunny;24;16;SSE;8;43%;6%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;18;68%;82%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;20;Hazy sun;32;20;W;11;53%;11%;9

Kolkata, India;Cloudy with t-storms;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;11;80%;69%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;7;78%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;Mostly sunny;15;-4;NE;18;19%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;30;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SW;13;79%;83%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;17;77%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and delightful;29;18;NNW;19;45%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;24;16;SW;14;58%;74%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;Partly sunny;26;16;S;10;64%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;SSW;11;73%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Very hot;37;22;NNE;10;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;28;A morning shower;30;27;WSW;17;73%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;N;6;71%;50%;9

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;SW;8;67%;85%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;4;High clouds;14;5;NNE;16;65%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;N;7;48%;80%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;31;27;E;17;72%;79%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;19;8;Partly sunny;21;11;S;11;53%;21%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;28;25;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;SW;24;67%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;15;9;A little a.m. rain;10;6;W;18;69%;57%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;26;18;Partly sunny;29;20;SW;2;52%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;A shower;18;10;Showers around;19;10;WNW;12;63%;77%;6

Mumbai, India;Showers around;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSW;5;88%;82%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;25;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;NW;12;58%;33%;11

New York, United States;A strong t-storm;32;23;Thundershower;31;23;SSE;9;67%;62%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;10;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;22;9;Mostly cloudy;22;13;ENE;4;59%;5%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;SE;10;71%;89%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;18;9;Showers around;20;10;ENE;7;50%;65%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;Partly sunny;30;17;ESE;9;54%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;28;77%;58%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;23;W;10;84%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;E;7;73%;84%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;10;46%;40%;3

Perth, Australia;Windy with a shower;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;NE;13;67%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSE;9;82%;65%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSE;26;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;E;11;55%;73%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;A shower or t-storm;27;15;WNW;7;48%;64%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;29;20;Showers around;25;21;NE;19;72%;87%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;20;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;10;WSW;13;66%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;14;74%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;Sun and some clouds;29;22;SSE;17;62%;71%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;15;9;Increasing clouds;13;6;NNE;15;55%;30%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;10;Spotty showers;19;14;S;17;73%;88%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;18;Plenty of sun;27;19;NNE;7;61%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;44;30;Hazy sunshine;43;31;NE;12;17%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;S;12;53%;32%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;19;10;A shower in spots;19;13;SSE;13;57%;73%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;18;14;WSW;22;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;9;76%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;Spotty showers;31;27;E;21;76%;83%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;WSW;7;96%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;28;15;Heavy p.m. showers;25;15;WNW;11;64%;85%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;12;1;Hazy sun;13;1;SW;5;35%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;11;73%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and beautiful;28;15;NNW;14;54%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;19;12;NE;9;66%;14%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;25;19;Rain and drizzle;26;22;NE;13;77%;86%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;35;25;Rain and drizzle;29;24;W;20;70%;57%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Overcast, a t-storm;30;27;SE;5;78%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;Partly sunny;28;16;S;13;57%;29%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Couple of t-storms;30;27;Spotty showers;31;27;ENE;24;70%;82%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds rolling in;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NNW;13;45%;29%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;N;12;73%;25%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;34;28;Clouds and sun, hot;38;28;E;14;43%;35%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;18;10;Rainy times;19;12;S;16;58%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;39;26;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NE;19;32%;4%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;27;19;A morning shower;29;19;SSE;12;58%;60%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;Warm with hazy sun;38;27;NE;12;16%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Abundant sunshine;32;24;NE;14;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;E;8;37%;9%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;25;22;Cloudy and humid;28;24;SSW;11;80%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunny intervals;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;NNW;11;74%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and nice;31;22;E;8;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;34;23;NNW;11;36%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;32;13;Turning cloudy, warm;29;15;S;8;47%;58%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;13;A morning shower;21;12;SE;9;66%;45%;8

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;28;15;Showers and t-storms;26;17;SSW;8;67%;71%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;8;64%;65%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;20;7;Rather cloudy;22;12;S;12;47%;74%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;20;10;Warmer with some sun;25;14;S;8;51%;33%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;14;8;Mostly sunny;12;5;NW;9;60%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;34;25;W;9;66%;55%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;32;19;A t-storm around;31;20;NE;7;48%;49%;11

