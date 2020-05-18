Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;16;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;NNE;14;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;41;25;Sunshine, summerlike;39;25;N;14;16%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;19;14;Hazy sunshine;22;14;ESE;11;54%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;WNW;13;73%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;17;7;Cloudy with a shower;16;8;SE;11;56%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;25;14;Some sun;27;16;NW;12;32%;5%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;24;13;Cooler;18;8;SSW;24;57%;14%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;21;NE;19;47%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Partly sunny;31;17;WSW;8;47%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;8;Sunshine;17;6;SSE;10;65%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and summerlike;44;24;Sunny and hot;43;24;WNW;17;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;8;83%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;Not as hot;32;22;Partly sunny;32;21;W;19;55%;18%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable clouds;37;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;28;SW;13;67%;67%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;W;15;62%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;S;15;19%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;23;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NNE;9;66%;75%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;21;11;A passing shower;19;9;N;15;62%;73%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;10;A t-storm in spots;18;9;SE;9;77%;77%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Clouds and sun;25;17;E;20;73%;37%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;26;13;NNE;10;42%;21%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;N;10;55%;30%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;23;13;Partly sunny;27;17;SE;8;64%;70%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;25;10;Clouds and sun;27;15;SSW;6;38%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Sunny, nice and warm;25;16;N;13;68%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;28;19;A shower in the a.m.;28;19;NE;10;40%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;12;W;24;61%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;42;24;Hazy sun, summerlike;43;27;ENE;15;16%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;21;12;Hazy sun;21;10;SSE;10;78%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Some sun, pleasant;28;19;S;5;54%;6%;11

Chennai, India;A thunderstorm;38;31;Inc. clouds;41;31;SSW;15;44%;9%;6

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;17;11;A shower or two;15;12;ENE;21;88%;68%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;28;A t-storm or two;31;27;WSW;17;76%;90%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;13;8;Sun and some clouds;14;5;NW;20;70%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;21;Hazy sun;25;21;NNW;19;81%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;32;20;Sunny and very warm;34;21;ENE;11;51%;18%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thickening clouds;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;SSW;15;79%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;25;Warm with hazy sun;41;25;N;10;17%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;12;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;S;13;31%;36%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with some sun;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;10;76%;88%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A shower or two;32;25;SSE;9;70%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;16;11;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;14;72%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;11;Nice with some sun;22;11;NNE;11;47%;10%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Sunshine and nice;24;17;NW;5;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;SE;9;78%;56%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;E;11;45%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;S;10;75%;82%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;11;1;Spotty showers;10;2;NW;15;68%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;37;28;Showers around;35;28;SSE;9;68%;92%;7

Hong Kong, China;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;10;78%;87%;3

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;NE;24;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;40;28;Mostly cloudy;38;27;WNW;19;27%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;35;20;Partly sunny;34;18;N;13;33%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy, not as warm;25;16;Increasing clouds;26;15;ENE;19;58%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;11;76%;56%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and hot;39;30;Periods of sun, warm;37;28;N;12;39%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;7;Mostly cloudy;22;7;SSE;7;38%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;26;9;Sunny and nice;26;11;NNE;9;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Hot with hazy sun;40;26;SSW;7;39%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;28;17;A t-storm around;28;16;SSE;9;59%;44%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;27;Hazy sun;39;30;E;12;25%;11%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;18;7;Spotty showers;18;8;W;16;73%;85%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly cloudy, windy;32;26;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;E;29;58%;56%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;9;67%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;37;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;18;80%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Inc. clouds;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;NW;7;72%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;W;14;33%;4%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;9;76%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;17;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;12;76%;1%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;27;14;Partly sunny;28;15;NNW;10;62%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;W;11;56%;28%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;22;12;Partly sunny, cool;21;12;SSE;12;51%;9%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;10;69%;5%;8

Madrid, Spain;Lots of sun, warm;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;N;7;41%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and windy;30;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;29;WNW;25;70%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;ESE;7;85%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;13;68%;66%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;20;9;Inc. clouds;19;10;N;22;61%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;12;A t-storm around;27;14;WNW;8;28%;73%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;17;73%;80%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Rain tapering off;12;4;WNW;9;82%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;27;SW;21;73%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Sunny and nice;23;15;NNE;13;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;NE;18;34%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;12;4;Low clouds may break;13;4;NW;18;46%;41%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;WSW;15;68%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;Showers and t-storms;25;15;S;11;65%;77%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Partly sunny;18;9;ENE;26;41%;3%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and summerlike;41;25;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;WSW;13;17%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;28;14;Turning cloudy;28;13;E;15;46%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;Nice with some sun;24;15;SW;15;68%;14%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;8;32%;13%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;5;E;22;36%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;27;NE;15;79%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;14;80%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;10;76%;78%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;24;8;Partly sunny;25;12;NNE;9;41%;5%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;SE;11;59%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;SSW;9;61%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;24;Humid with some sun;33;24;NE;17;72%;39%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;Partly sunny;34;23;E;9;56%;44%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;10;Periods of sun;23;11;N;11;47%;44%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;24;11;A morning shower;17;11;SE;11;61%;77%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;13;A little p.m. rain;21;12;SSW;15;62%;75%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Clouds and sun;28;15;SE;9;57%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Morning showers;30;24;SE;12;79%;93%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;11;5;Cloudy;11;5;E;11;57%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Spotty showers;12;4;NW;8;68%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;20;Sunshine and nice;26;19;E;10;74%;3%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Partly sunny;37;27;N;16;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;16;Partly sunny;25;15;WSW;11;69%;44%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;9;3;A morning shower;11;2;WNW;16;64%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Partial sunshine;18;12;WNW;18;65%;15%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SW;7;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;ESE;20;67%;29%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;26;20;Showers and t-storms;25;19;SW;7;90%;87%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;13;Hazy sun;27;14;E;10;25%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;22;8;Turning sunny;18;9;SSW;7;53%;31%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;A morning shower;30;22;E;10;73%;62%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny;28;12;N;9;68%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;12;A passing shower;17;11;SSW;10;69%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;11;Cooler with showers;18;8;NW;12;67%;92%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;E;15;36%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;ESE;10;76%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;27;15;Periods of sun;27;15;SSE;14;58%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;17;65%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;14;3;Spotty showers;12;3;SW;12;64%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Variable cloudiness;20;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;N;15;68%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Heavy rain, t-storm;25;23;E;9;86%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;9;2;Spotty showers;11;4;WNW;13;64%;85%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;22;11;Mainly cloudy;22;12;ENE;9;49%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;23;12;Winds subsiding;24;11;NNW;31;41%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;16;ENE;13;27%;66%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, summerlike;39;25;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;NNE;12;21%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;E;6;43%;36%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, not as warm;22;18;Tropical rainstorm;22;15;NE;20;86%;94%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Cloudy and windy;13;7;E;31;62%;15%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;25;19;Clearing;22;17;WNW;15;68%;12%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, windy;24;16;A t-storm in spots;23;17;W;25;60%;64%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;20;1;Hazy sunshine;21;3;NE;13;32%;25%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;ESE;8;65%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;27;14;NNE;10;40%;29%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A thunderstorm;35;26;NNW;8;66%;72%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Rain tapering off;11;2;NW;11;84%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;18;11;Spotty showers;17;5;NW;21;61%;76%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;13;10;Partly sunny;13;7;ESE;24;67%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;A morning t-storm;32;28;SSE;16;78%;82%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;NE;5;31%;2%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather