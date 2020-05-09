Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;18;82%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny;37;28;W;13;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;25;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;WNW;20;37%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;22;17;An afternoon shower;19;16;WSW;16;60%;46%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;24;11;Spotty showers;20;6;NNE;21;68%;74%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;19;8;Increasing clouds;15;7;WSW;10;51%;30%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;29;17;Warm with some sun;33;21;ESE;14;34%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds and warm;27;12;Warm with some sun;27;12;NNW;14;30%;30%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Sunshine and breezy;32;22;NNE;24;44%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny;25;13;S;9;49%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;20;14;ENE;13;70%;26%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, windy;40;19;Mostly sunny, cooler;33;18;NW;21;31%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy thunderstorms;30;24;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;S;7;82%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Some sun, less humid;35;22;Clouds and sun;35;23;ESE;11;44%;19%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun returning;39;28;High clouds and warm;37;28;S;13;60%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;16;Rain and a t-storm;20;15;WSW;23;85%;88%;3

Beijing, China;Overcast and cool;20;13;Partly sunny, breezy;25;14;NNW;27;17%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;SSW;7;40%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;10;Spotty showers;25;6;NNW;11;50%;84%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Showers and t-storms;21;10;SE;10;72%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Sunny and nice;25;13;E;16;65%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A passing shower;26;13;S;17;44%;57%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with some sun;23;14;A shower or t-storm;21;4;NNE;10;79%;83%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;E;8;52%;10%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Partly sunny;27;15;S;10;42%;14%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;S;12;64%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;28;19;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NE;10;43%;78%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain;19;14;Partly sunny;23;13;W;15;69%;11%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;30;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;NNE;11;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;25;13;Hazy sunshine;24;13;S;7;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;SSE;6;54%;9%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;35;28;Hazy sun;37;27;SE;13;60%;3%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;14;9;A little rain;12;3;NW;21;69%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;10;74%;78%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;15;8;Partly sunny;18;4;NW;13;70%;42%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;26;21;Hazy sunshine;26;21;NW;18;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Nice with some sun;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;ENE;10;47%;28%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;29;24;Cloudy;29;24;SSE;17;74%;74%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;27;Hazy sunshine;39;27;E;14;37%;27%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;16;3;Increasing clouds;19;4;S;12;41%;30%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, a t-storm;35;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;25;S;10;58%;66%;12

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Showers around;32;23;SSE;8;63%;62%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;18;7;Cooler;10;2;ENE;34;72%;26%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;22;13;Sunny and warmer;27;13;N;10;37%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Partly sunny;20;15;W;26;72%;30%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ESE;7;70%;77%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sun and clouds;23;8;SE;12;49%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;22;S;11;86%;89%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;14;1;A passing shower;12;8;S;18;56%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;37;28;Clouds and sun, hot;37;28;SSE;14;55%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;13;75%;71%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;21;51%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;39;25;A t-storm around;36;24;E;9;42%;43%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;35;21;Hazy sunshine;34;22;NNE;15;38%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;ESE;9;59%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;10;75%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;36;28;Partly sunny;33;28;N;16;55%;6%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;SW;5;53%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;26;11;Mostly cloudy;28;14;NE;8;28%;4%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;W;19;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;26;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;SSE;7;73%;61%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;41;28;Hazy sunshine;40;28;NNW;20;10%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;20;8;SW;11;54%;16%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;27;Windy;32;26;E;36;59%;7%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;7;81%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;37;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;SSE;13;74%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;SSE;6;74%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;18;2;A shower in the p.m.;17;2;NNW;14;41%;56%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSW;9;79%;88%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;Sunny and pleasant;21;18;S;13;77%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SW;17;77%;84%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;11;Spotty showers;16;4;NE;26;65%;62%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;27;14;Low clouds, then sun;25;13;SSW;9;60%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;10;74%;19%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Showers and t-storms;19;11;WSW;18;59%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;29;A t-storm or two;33;28;W;15;73%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;E;6;82%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;36;27;ESE;10;53%;64%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Rain this morning;13;7;A shower in spots;13;8;WNW;16;60%;55%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;24;12;A t-storm around;23;12;NE;9;46%;75%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;ENE;16;78%;95%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of sun;19;6;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;7;52%;4%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;S;11;78%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;WNW;16;63%;9%;3

Montreal, Canada;Windy;7;1;Rain and snow shower;10;1;W;29;42%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;15;9;Cloudy;17;7;NNW;22;46%;28%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;WNW;15;70%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Occasional rain;24;15;A stray t-shower;24;16;ENE;12;75%;81%;10

New York, United States;Windy and cold;9;4;Inc. clouds;17;9;SSW;29;37%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warmer with sunshine;27;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;W;14;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;25;9;Sunny and very warm;25;11;E;10;49%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;22;17;A little a.m. rain;27;18;SW;15;67%;68%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;Partly sunny, colder;6;-2;N;14;74%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;Rain and snow shower;11;-2;WNW;29;42%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A passing shower;30;26;NE;10;76%;73%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;WNW;14;82%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;13;80%;94%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;23;15;Showers and t-storms;21;5;NNE;8;80%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Sunny and delightful;23;9;S;11;58%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;SW;10;49%;67%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;24;79%;74%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;E;13;40%;5%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Spotty showers;25;12;SSW;11;55%;72%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief a.m. showers;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;WSW;14;70%;26%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;13;A little p.m. rain;23;13;WSW;16;52%;76%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;22;14;Sunny intervals;21;11;SW;22;69%;27%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;SE;12;78%;71%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;7;1;Partly sunny;8;5;W;16;50%;61%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;20;11;S;6;47%;17%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;NE;8;59%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hotter;38;26;Periods of sun, warm;40;26;N;13;17%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;24;12;Partly sunny;23;13;WNW;9;51%;69%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;16;6;ESE;8;51%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;17;12;Low clouds breaking;18;12;WSW;18;66%;9%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;NE;9;78%;90%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;A stray shower;30;25;E;24;66%;50%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;26;21;Showers and t-storms;25;21;N;8;82%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Variable clouds;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;E;13;23%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;25;7;Hazy sun;20;6;SW;6;51%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;NE;12;67%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;Showers and t-storms;19;13;SW;11;73%;92%;7

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;28;14;Partly sunny;28;14;E;10;45%;10%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, not as warm;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;10;SW;12;69%;19%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;25;19;Rain and drizzle;24;18;E;11;64%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;12;74%;76%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun, some clouds;25;9;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;S;8;48%;27%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;30;24;E;24;68%;78%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a shower;13;4;Spotty showers;16;1;NW;20;62%;91%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;26;11;Cooler with sunshine;18;9;WSW;22;43%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;10;65%;72%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny;16;9;S;13;49%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;23;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;ENE;10;47%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;14;8;Morning rain;14;6;NW;28;74%;83%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;17;WNW;15;21%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with some sun;21;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;N;14;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Partly sunny;26;12;ESE;6;47%;27%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;19;18;Warmer;25;20;SSW;33;71%;69%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, windy;8;1;Rain and drizzle;10;2;NNW;22;59%;79%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;31;23;Increasing clouds;32;25;SSE;10;35%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;26;18;Mostly cloudy;30;17;WNW;16;54%;8%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow and rain;6;-4;Sunny intervals;11;2;WNW;20;38%;42%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;ENE;9;38%;6%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A passing shower;27;14;ESE;11;46%;57%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Inc. clouds;37;26;Unseasonably hot;38;26;WNW;8;42%;12%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a shower;17;5;Periods of sun;19;10;SSE;7;52%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;7;A passing shower;24;13;SE;10;44%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;15;12;Mostly sunny;17;12;NNE;25;77%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with clearing;40;26;A t-storm around;39;26;WSW;12;46%;42%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A heavy a.m. t-storm;13;4;ENE;6;69%;68%;3

_____

