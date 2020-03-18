Global Forecast-Celsius

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;20;80%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;A shower or two;31;23;ENE;14;48%;65%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;A shower or t-storm;11;3;NE;6;82%;66%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;18;13;Hazy sunshine;18;12;ENE;21;78%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;12;7;A shower in the a.m.;10;4;NE;16;84%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-5;Overcast;3;-2;S;4;80%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;10;NW;11;66%;91%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and colder;2;-10;Partial sunshine;1;-9;WSW;17;94%;10%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;33;22;Couple of t-storms;28;18;SSE;11;81%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;7;Periods of sun;15;4;N;17;46%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;A shower or two;20;16;WSW;19;60%;63%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;22;10;Hazy sunshine;21;10;SE;12;54%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;35;22;High clouds;34;22;SSE;11;60%;6%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning sunny;35;19;Hazy sunshine;34;21;SE;8;32%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;Showers around;34;27;S;18;67%;73%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;NE;13;74%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Very windy;23;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;SSE;22;13%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;18;2;Mostly sunny, mild;19;2;SSE;8;50%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;A little p.m. rain;13;5;NE;10;76%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;SE;8;71%;85%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;NW;7;64%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and mild;19;5;Mostly sunny, warm;20;6;NNE;10;58%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;16;6;A little p.m. rain;14;6;ENE;6;77%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;17;2;WNW;11;54%;18%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and mild;20;3;Mostly sunny, mild;20;3;SW;7;63%;8%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;23;17;Nice with some sun;24;15;ENE;13;67%;26%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;NE;9;54%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;17;10;Mostly sunny, nice;18;5;WNW;22;52%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;20;11;Hazy sunshine;21;10;WNW;17;49%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;16;Hazy sun;23;15;S;17;72%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Nice with some sun;28;17;NE;6;47%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;SE;15;62%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Periods of rain;7;5;Rain and a t-storm;16;4;SSW;22;84%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers around;32;26;SSW;10;73%;76%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;10;3;Cloudy with a shower;9;1;W;11;59%;56%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;25;20;Hazy sunshine;25;20;N;24;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;20;A strong t-storm;27;11;SSW;21;68%;80%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning shower;32;24;SSE;11;71%;60%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;29;18;E;9;51%;3%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;19;3;Rain, then snow;4;-6;NNE;17;92%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;35;21;E;9;35%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;A shower or two;31;23;SSE;8;70%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and cooler;8;-1;A passing shower;8;0;N;12;75%;55%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;19;10;Warm with sunshine;22;9;NNE;11;34%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;18;15;Winds subsiding;17;15;E;39;79%;58%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;19;NNW;10;85%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;27;14;Clouds and sun;28;14;ENE;6;51%;18%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;E;19;54%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Overcast;7;0;Partly sunny;7;-2;W;21;73%;33%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;SE;16;51%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;E;8;85%;66%;9

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;ESE;11;77%;74%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Hazy sunshine;34;21;SE;9;43%;6%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;27;12;Hazy sun;27;13;N;10;49%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up, chilly;7;4;Mostly cloudy;10;2;NE;22;58%;39%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SSW;11;76%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Hazy sun;28;18;N;21;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sun;23;13;Hazy sun;27;15;E;6;51%;14%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;5;SW;7;31%;27%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Hazy sunshine;33;20;W;13;29%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;9;A stray t-shower;23;9;S;10;48%;45%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;35;18;Mostly cloudy;35;18;NNW;20;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, mild;12;3;Variable cloudiness;17;5;NW;15;57%;39%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;NNE;12;55%;44%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;NNE;9;72%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Hazy sunshine;34;22;SW;9;35%;5%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;35;25;Spotty showers;33;24;N;8;69%;72%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;6;A shower or two;13;6;E;10;70%;94%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;17;69%;74%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;25;22;SSE;15;75%;34%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Warmer;23;12;Periods of sun, nice;22;12;NNW;11;61%;64%;5

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;14;6;A few showers;8;5;NE;15;85%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;18;9;Some sun, a shower;15;9;SE;10;61%;80%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Decreasing clouds;32;25;SSW;11;66%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;20;6;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;6;51%;25%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;A t-storm around;33;28;ENE;12;66%;64%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;8;84%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;NNE;12;56%;36%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;30;18;Cloudy;30;15;SSW;21;40%;37%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;27;12;NW;7;38%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;27;23;Partial sunshine;27;23;E;22;62%;27%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;12;7;A morning shower;10;-1;WNW;15;63%;51%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;E;18;73%;74%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;22;17;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;SSE;18;70%;57%;6

Montreal, Canada;Turning out cloudy;3;-1;Low clouds;7;3;SE;7;64%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;Breezy with some sun;10;1;WNW;24;53%;60%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;25;Hazy sunshine;33;24;N;12;48%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds;25;15;A stray t-shower;26;16;NE;16;68%;66%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;13;7;A little a.m. rain;10;9;E;13;74%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;15;2;A p.m. shower or two;13;4;W;12;50%;55%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;0;-6;Low clouds;-1;-3;SW;19;81%;57%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;17;6;Mostly sunny;22;7;WSW;19;60%;41%;6

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;8;-2;Partial sunshine;9;-2;NE;10;54%;23%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;4;-2;Low clouds;7;3;ESE;17;66%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NE;9;78%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;19;57%;5%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NE;15;66%;44%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;18;8;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;E;9;68%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;23;14;Some brightening;25;19;SSE;14;51%;8%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;S;11;49%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;23;A morning shower;33;24;ESE;20;75%;68%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;E;10;47%;49%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and mild;17;5;Inc. clouds;16;6;SSW;6;64%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;20;4;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;NW;29;47%;26%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;22;13;Showers;21;13;NE;17;62%;91%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;19;11;Increasing clouds;21;12;SW;12;76%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NE;10;65%;14%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;0;-5;Becoming cloudy;2;0;SE;11;47%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;9;3;A morning shower;8;1;WSW;17;61%;43%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;32;25;N;8;68%;26%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;31;17;Hazy sun;31;17;ENE;8;25%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;N;9;62%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Partly sunny;6;0;W;21;64%;67%;2

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;13;7;Mostly cloudy;14;8;WSW;10;67%;39%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;18;58%;8%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;27;24;ENE;21;77%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;WSW;10;58%;26%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Turning cloudy;25;13;SSW;12;43%;33%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SW;8;32%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;N;16;73%;72%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;23;8;Mostly sunny, warm;24;10;NNW;9;46%;63%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;14;3;Mostly cloudy;15;5;N;7;72%;22%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;17;8;Cooler;11;4;WNW;42;59%;25%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;24;13;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;SE;18;46%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;Periods of sun, warm;34;26;NE;17;62%;39%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;13;-2;Mostly cloudy;14;0;SW;9;46%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;NE;22;69%;65%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Overcast;8;2;Partly sunny;9;-1;NNW;18;50%;14%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;25;16;Partly sunny;29;18;N;15;55%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;18;Humid with rain;22;18;NE;10;84%;95%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy p.m. showers;7;2;Partly sunny, breezy;6;0;W;25;66%;15%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, warm;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ENE;9;44%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and snow;3;0;Partly sunny;9;2;NNW;7;81%;39%;4

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. thundershower;22;11;A t-storm in spots;20;9;NW;13;32%;40%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;17;13;A shower or two;17;11;W;24;52%;72%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;23;5;Mostly sunny;20;5;E;10;41%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and warmer;19;7;Very windy;20;14;SSW;25;55%;41%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;4;1;Inc. clouds;8;6;E;16;85%;68%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;20;13;Turning sunny;19;13;E;26;67%;5%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;11;SE;13;59%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;0;-13;Mostly cloudy;3;-13;N;12;38%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Clouds breaking;14;4;N;6;52%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Lots of sun, mild;19;5;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;E;4;59%;10%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;36;25;Hazy and summerlike;36;24;E;8;52%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Overcast and mild;13;6;A morning shower;8;-2;WNW;15;59%;40%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;A shower;15;3;NW;13;68%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;14;High clouds, breezy;20;15;NNW;34;63%;17%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;38;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;SW;11;54%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;12;4;A morning shower;11;3;NE;4;61%;87%;4

