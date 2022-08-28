WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

158 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a

portion of southern Connecticut, including the following county,

Fairfield.

The area of heavy rain is dissipating in coverage and the threat for

minor flooding is decreasing.

