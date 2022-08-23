WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central New Haven County in southern Connecticut...

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Naugatuck, Hamden, Cheshire, Seymour, Prospect, Woodbridge, Beacon

Falls, Bethany and Oxford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat.

_____

