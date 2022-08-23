WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

550 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

county, New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Naugatuck, Hamden, Cheshire, Seymour, Prospect, Woodbridge,

Beacon Falls, Bethany and Oxford.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

