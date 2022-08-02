WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

328 PM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern New London

County through 415 PM EDT...

At 327 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Colchester, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Jewett City, Norwich, Colchester, Griswold, Lebanon, Preston, Lisbon,

Sprague, Bozrah and Franklin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4166 7216 4166 7215 4163 7193 4156 7195

4156 7238 4159 7239 4160 7238 4160 7236

4161 7233 4164 7233 4167 7227 4169 7227

4170 7225 4171 7224

TIME...MOT...LOC 1927Z 267DEG 19KT 4162 7234

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s to lower 100s expected

both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Dutchess

and eastern Ulster County.

* WHEN...11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday and noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

