WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 318 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14\/12 PM 8.2\/ 8.7 0.2\/ 0.8 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE 15\/12 AM 9.6\/10.1 1.7\/ 2.2 0.2\/ 0.8 0 MINOR 15\/01 PM 8.7\/ 9.2 0.8\/ 1.3 0.6\/ 1.1 0 NONE 16\/01 AM 9.7\/10.2 1.8\/ 2.2 0.5\/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 16\/02 PM 8.4\/ 8.9 0.5\/ 1.0 0.2\/ 0.8 1 NONE 17\/02 AM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.0\/ 1.5 0.0\/ 0.5 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 14\/12 PM 7.3\/ 7.8 0.0\/ 0.5 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE 15\/12 AM 9.0\/ 9.5 1.7\/ 2.2 0.6\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 15\/01 PM 7.8\/ 8.3 0.5\/ 1.0 0.6\/ 1.1 0 NONE 16\/01 AM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.6\/ 2.0 0.6\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 16\/02 PM 7.4\/ 7.9 0.1\/ 0.6 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE 17\/02 AM 8.2\/ 8.7 0.9\/ 1.4 0.1\/ 0.6 0 NONE _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather