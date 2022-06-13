WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 251 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall continues. While rain has currently ended, the heavy rain earlier led to rises on area rivers and streams. Some areas of residual minor flooding can still be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 251 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell within the last two hours. This is causing residual urban and small stream flooding even though the rain has stopped currently. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, New Canaan, Monsey, Nanuet, Rye, Ramsey, Tarrytown, Pompton Lakes and Dobbs Ferry. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather