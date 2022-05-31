WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

547 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022

...BACK DOOR COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY EAST WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING

TEMPERATURES WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD AND WESTERN SUFFOLK

COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM...

At 539 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a frontal boundary along a

line extending from near Trumbull to near Bridgeport to Calverton to

near Westhampton. Movement was west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and a rapid temperature drop, with

temperatures falling quickly through the 70s and even into

the 60s in some spots.

SOURCE...Surface observations and radar.

IMPACT...Gusty winds and a rapid temperature drop after record high

temperatures in the lower 90s.

The front will be near...

Westport around 615 PM.

Mastic and Mastic Beach around 620 PM.

Shirley and Coram around 625 PM.

Farmingville around 630 PM.

Norwalk and Port Jefferson around 635 PM.

Centereach around 640 PM.

Medford and New Canaan around 650 PM.

Stamford and Patchogue around 655 PM.

Holbrook and Smithtown around 705 PM.

LAT...LON 4066 7316 4073 7295 4070 7320 4095 7350

4097 7340 4103 7343 4101 7362 4113 7362

4129 7311 4114 7309 4104 7341 4092 7322

4099 7313 4099 7286 4079 7261 4064 7314

TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 085DEG 13KT 4126 7315 4116 7317 4092 7279 4078

7264

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

