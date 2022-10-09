CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

258 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern,

southeastern and western Massachusetts.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

