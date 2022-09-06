CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 957 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Hartford County in northern Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and urbanized areas locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain, with rises occurring on rivers and tributaries which feed into the Connecticut River as well as on the Hockanum River in Hartford. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Urban and small stream flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon and Plainville. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather